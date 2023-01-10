Read full article on original website
Fulop: The Resurrection and the Two Political Hurdles on the Path to Drumthwacket
I began writing about the 2017 New Jersey gubernatorial campaign by meeting in 2015 and 2016 with various Democratic county chairs. One response has stayed with me: “Alan, we are not going to allow a South Jersey Democrat to be nominated for governor.”. Indeed, the Northern New Jersey County...
Monmouth Poll: New Jerseyans Pessimistic about Race Relations
Most residents value New Jersey’s racial and ethnic diversity, but hopefulness about the state of race relations has become more pessimistic over the past decade. As New Jersey and the nation prepares to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. next week, the latest Monmouth University Poll of the Garden State also finds that the majority of New Jerseyans place a high value on the importance of interracial friendships. Among non-Hispanic whites, though, there is a significant partisan gap in opinion on questions of race.
Monmouth Poll: Murphy Job Approval Holds Steady
A majority of New Jerseyans continue to approve of the job Gov. Phil Murphy is doing, with about 3 in 10 saying he has major policy accomplishments to point to in his term. The latest Monmouth (“Mon-muth”) University Poll of Garden State residents finds that expectations are not high that Murphy has his eyes on the Oval Office, although even fewer say the same about his predecessor, Gov. Chris Christie. Interestingly, more residents actually expect Sen. Cory Booker to mount another presidential run. But none of these three potential White House candidates receives an overwhelming nod as presidential material from their fellow New Jerseyans. At the same time, the poll finds a certain losing Pennsylvania senate candidate would not get a particularly warm welcome if he tried to use the Garden State as a political launch pad.
Bush-appointed judge to hear both challenges to N.J. gun law
The decision marks a victory for gun rights advocates seeking to pare down New Jersey’s restrictions on where firearms can be carried. The post Bush-appointed judge to hear both challenges to N.J. gun law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Jersey Governor Says Tax Cuts are Coming This Year
As he prepares to unveil his new state budget proposal next month, Gov. Phil Murphy is promising New Jerseyans will see “absolutely no new taxes” as well as “significant tax cuts.”. The Democratic governor also says he wants to renew a property tax relief program installed last...
68% of New Jersey voters don’t want Dr. Oz to run for office here, Monmouth finds
A Monmouth University poll released today finds that New Jersey native Mehmet Oz, fresh off his loss in last year’s high-profile Pennsylvania Senate election, probably doesn’t have much of a political future in his home state, either. Asked whether they thought Oz, a Republican, should return to New...
Atlantic City Casino Workers Plead With Gov. Murphy Over Smoking Ban Bill
Atlantic City casino workers are asking Gov. Phil Murphy to urge the legislature to send him a bill by April to sign that would end smoking in the Garden State’s nine gaming halls. Bill S1878/A4541 pending in the state legislature would eliminate the smoking ban exemption for casinos and...
Phil Murphy to sign law that will make getting birth control easier for New Jersey women
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will be signing into law a bill that will provide greater ease and access to birth control for women in the Garden State. On Friday, Murphy will be joined by Dr. Maria Sophocles on the statehouse steps in Trenton to formally sign the bill. “Sen. Shirley Turner’s bill permits pharmacists to provide prescription-free birth control in the state of New Jersey, allowing easier access to contraceptives and reducing the number of unwanted pregnancies in the state,” said a spokesperson for Global Communication Works today. “Women will need to see a clinician for The post Phil Murphy to sign law that will make getting birth control easier for New Jersey women appeared first on Shore News Network.
Monmouth poll: 68% of New Jerseyans acknowledge Blacks and whites not treated equally
Nearly 70% of New Jerseyans believe that Black and white people are not treated equally in society – up from 50% in 2012 — but one-third of the state says that racial and ethnic discrimination is not a problem in New Jersey, according to a new Monmouth University poll released today.
Undocumented children now covered for health insurance in NJ
Immigrant and health care advocates are eager to spread the word about a state program that now enables all children regardless of their residency or citizenship status to get public health insurance if their families meet the financial criteria. Several advocates called it New Jersey’s best kept secret of 2023,...
New Jersey still mixed on Biden, Monmouth poll shows
As he approaches the start of his third year in the White House, President Joe Biden continues to struggle to gain popularity in New Jersey, a state that he carried by sixteen percentage point in the 2020 election, a new Monmouth University poll released today shows. Biden has upside-down job...
Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 1/12/2023
Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I think part of the low expectations for Murphy on the national stage is that there isn’t an obvious job opening in the foreseeable future. The same can’t be said for Christie, but still most New Jerseyans seem to think his disappointing 2016 run should have been enough for him.” – Monmouth University Polling Director Patrick Murray.
Monmouth poll: New Jerseyans dead-set against President Christie
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has mused for years about another presidential run in 2024, but a new Monmouth University Poll released today shows that voters in his home state are deeply opposed to the idea of a President Christie. According to the poll, just 20% of registered New...
Donlon and Peterpaul Announce Candidacies for State Assembly in LD11
Dr. Margie Donlon (Ocean Twp.) and Judge Luanne Peterpaul (Long Branch) have formally Announced their joint campaign to seek the Democratic nomination for State Assembly in the 11th Legislative District. Donlon, a practicing physician, currently serves as Deputy Mayor of Ocean Township. She was elected in 2019 as the top...
Murphy, in State of the State, looks to 'build the next New Jersey' but pokes at DeSantis
People “don’t want to see Washington-style dysfunction and chaos — and neither do we,” Murphy said near the start of his hourlong address.
Gov. Murphy signs bill establishing New Jersey Siblings’ Bill of Rights
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to maintain sibling relationships in the child welfare system, Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed S1034/A1357, establishing the Siblings’ Bill of Rights in New Jersey. The bill, which will take effect immediately, will supplement the Child Placement Bill of Rights, adding a number...
New protections, mandatory severance for NJ workers
A state law requiring large companies in New Jersey to pay their workers severance during mass layoffs will soon go into effect, after a lengthy pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of months, companies will have to adhere to mandatory severance-pay requirements, upgraded layoff-notice rules and other...
N.J. law allowing birth control without a prescription is ‘a win for humans,’ doctor says
Under the new law, pharmacists can provide oral, transdermal, or vaginal contraceptives —from birth control pills to hormonal patches to vaginal rings — without a prescription. The post N.J. law allowing birth control without a prescription is ‘a win for humans,’ doctor says appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Monmouth poll coming on Wednesday, including questions on Christie, Oz
New Jersey will have job approval ratings for statewide elected officials on Wednesday when Monmouth University released a new poll. The Monmouth University Polling Institute will reveal job approvals for Gov. Phil Murphy, U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, and President Joe Biden. Monmouth will also test the reaction...
Sweeney: N.J.’s mushrooming offshore wind industry is a boon for jobs and the climate | Opinion
New Jersey is capitalizing on offshore wind to generate offshore jobs. This is exemplified by last month’s agreement by Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind to purchase mammoth steel monopiles manufactured by EEW at its Paulsboro plant as the foundations for the scores of wind turbines it will be anchoring to the ocean floor off of Atlantic City.
