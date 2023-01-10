ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, NY

Levittown Dad Of 8 Dies Suddenly At 54

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Gary Merrigan, a beloved Levittown husband, father, and grandfather, died unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 6. He was 54. Photo Credit: Facebook/Gary Merrigan

Gary George Merrigan II, a beloved Levittown husband and father of eight, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 6, according to his obituary. He was 54.

Born in Philadelphia to Gary Merrigan I and the late Ingrid Pelc, Gary left school early to pursue a career in the workforce, loved ones wrote. He was employed at Saint Mary's Cemetery and at commercial printer Smith-Edwards-Dunlap before taking a role at manufacturing firm Broderick Industries, where he worked for the rest of his life, his obit says.

Family members wrote that Gary was married to his wife Teresa (nee McFadden) for 29 years, and that the pair raised eight children together — Jessica, Gary III, Alana, Eddie, Alex, Kile, Hunter, and Maggie.

He also leaves behind five grandchildren and a loving extended family of nieces, nephews, siblings, in-laws, and friends, according to his obituary.

Loved ones said Gary took care to teach his many children, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren the value of hard work, as well as important practical skills like auto repair and construction. He will be remembered for his willingness to help others, his deep care for family and friends, and his fun-loving spirit, his obit says.

A memorial will be held in Newtown on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Daily Voice

