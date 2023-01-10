Former NC State wide receiver Devin Carter announced Wednesday night that he has flipped his commitment from Penn State to West Virginia. Carter committed to Penn State shortly after the conclusion of the Nittany Lions' Rose Bowl win over Utah. He was on campus for an official visit over the weekend and was in the Penn State student directory at the beginning of the week, but never officially enrolled in or attended classes.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO