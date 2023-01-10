ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State running back Keyvone Lee enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Penn State running back Keyvone Lee has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a 247Sports source. Lee later confirmed the news in a tweet: “I’m officially In the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left.”. Lee finished his junior season with 25 carries for 94 yards...
Penn State offers Steelton-Highspire brothers

Penn State kept it in the family with two of the offers it issued Friday morning, offering 2024 Steelton-Highspire quarterback Alex Erby and defensive lineman Andrew Erby Jr. Erby holds offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Connecticut, Duke, Kent State, Louisville, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Temple. He camped at Penn State during the summer and stood out during the Elite Showcase V camp at the end of July.
WR transfer Devin Carter flips to West Virginia

Former NC State wide receiver Devin Carter announced Wednesday night that he has flipped his commitment from Penn State to West Virginia. Carter committed to Penn State shortly after the conclusion of the Nittany Lions' Rose Bowl win over Utah. He was on campus for an official visit over the weekend and was in the Penn State student directory at the beginning of the week, but never officially enrolled in or attended classes.
