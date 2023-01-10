Colorado-made whiskey ranked near top of national '100 best' list

Photo Credit: barmalini (iStock).

There are plenty of great spots to find whiskey in Colorado, but according to Fred Minnick's 'Top 100' list, one variety is a cut above the rest.

Over two rounds of a blind taste test, Minnick narrowed down his 100 top whiskeys to a top 15, with one Colorado whiskey included in this final round of scoring. After a final round of testing and averaging scores from all three rounds, Boulder Spirits' Colorado Straight Bourbon 5 Year (officially called Boulder Spirits Cask Strength Bourbon) landed in 10th place.

Priced at about $70, this whiskey was only made available to Colorado retailers, with a limited number of 1,000 bottles produced. According to a press release from the company, bottle availability is dwindling, but the whiskey can still be tracked down both at local retailers and the distillery.

This isn't the first time Boulder Spirits has gotten a nod for being great either – the company also earned 'Double Gold Medals' at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition for their 'Bottled in Bond Bourbon' and their 'American Single Malt'.

Another round of the Boulder Spirits Cask Strength Bourbon is set to be released in spring of 2023.

A notable moment in the 3.5-hour long blind tasting video is when Minnick says the biggest surprise of the year is Colorado and the great whiskey coming out of the state.

"There's something special going on in Colorado and I think everybody needs to pay attention to it," said Minnick.

In addition to Boulder Spirits, Colorado Springs' Distillery 291 and Denver's Leopold Brothers also had whiskeys on his top 100 list. Distillery 291's Colorado Rye placed 42nd and Leopold Brothers Three Chamber Rye placed 93rd.

Find his full ranking here or watch his take on Colorado whiskey here.