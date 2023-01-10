Read full article on original website
Related
Amazin' Avenue
Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2023: RHP Matthew Allan (16)
Acquired: 2019 MLB Draft, 3rd Round (Seminole High School, Florida) After helping lead Seminole High School to its first state championship since, Matthew Allan entered the draft ranked among the best prep pitchers in this year’s class. While not a complete unknown coming into the 2019 season, Matthew Allan wasn’t exactly at the top of the draft boards. Thanks to a strong showcase on the summer circuit in 2018 and then an excellent spring- which included a perfect game- Allan rocketed up the draft boards. While his talent on the mound was undeniable, a strong commitment to the University of Florida and other concerns scared teams away from drafting him in the early rounds of the 2019 MLB Draft. After Allan ended up going unselected on the first night of the 2019 MLB Draft, Marc Tramuta and Tommy Tanous had a long night ahead of them, making phone calls and carefully planning how they would navigate day two of the draft. When the it came the Mets’ turn to select when the second day of the draft began, they selected Allan with their third-round pick, the 89th selection overall. The Mets drafted inexpensive college seniors for the rest of day two in order to save money in their bonus pool, and the two sides eventually agreed to a $2.5 million signing bonus, almost the $667,900 above the assigned slot bonus.
Amazin' Avenue
Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2023: RHP Jose Butto (17)
Acquired: IFA, June 2, 2017 (Cumana, Venezuela) 2022 Stats: 28 G (25 GS), 129.0 IP, 112 H, 54 R, 51 ER (3.56 ERA), 44 BB, 138 K, .297 BABIP (Double-A/Triple-A) Born in Cumana, Venezuela, Jose Butto was signed by the Mets in June 2017 for just $5,000, a 19-year-old who agreed to terms with a club just prior to the end of the 2016-2017 international free agent signing period and the beginning of the 2017-2018 period. He made his professional debut with the DSL Mets that year and posted a 1.44 ERA in 50.0 innings, allowing 48 hits, walking 9, and striking out 41. In 2018, he was assigned to the Kingsport Mets when their season began and pitched 32.2 innings there in six starts, posting a 1.93 ERA. At the end of July, he was promoted to the Brooklyn Cyclones, where he remained for the rest of the season. In Coney Island, he posted a 6.11 ERA in 28.0 innings, allowing 31 hits, walking 11, and striking out 24. He was promoted to the Columbia Fireflies in 2019 and spent the entire season there, posting a 3.62 ERA in 112.0 innings, allowing 100 hits, walking 31, and striking out 109.
Amazin' Avenue
Finding a bat for the Mets among remaining free agents
With the Twins having officially signed Carlos Correa, the near-perfect lineup that the Mets would have had at their disposal with the 28-year-old infielder in the fold is no longer a possibility. With a career .279/.357/.479 line and a 130 wRC+, Correa hasn’t ever been on the Mike Trout/Juan Soto tier among hitters, but he’s been very, very good. And the Mets can’t come close to replacing what he would have offered their lineup by signing a free agent hitter now, but let’s take a quick look to see if they might still be able to find a useful bat that can complement what they already have on their roster.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets reach agreements with six of seven arbitration-eligible players
The Mets avoided arbitration with six of seven arbitration eligible players prior to yesterday’s 1:00 p.m. deadline, though the club failed to settle with Jeff McNeil and will go to arbitration with the defending National League batting champion. The Mets agreed to terms on one-year deals with Pete Alonso, Drew Smith, Elieser Hernández, Luis Guillorme, Tomás Nido , and Jeff Brigham.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for January 14, 2022
The Mets agreed to arbitration figures with most of their eligible players—including Pete Alonso, who set a record for the largest sum given to an arbitration-eligible first baseman. Jeff McNeil is the lone unsigned arbitration-eligible player. The Mets have a few options for filling up the remaining hole on...
Comments / 0