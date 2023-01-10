ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

News Talk 860 KSFA

Woodland Heights in Lufkin Recognized for High Quality Heart Care

Chalk up another outstanding achievement for Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin. According to a press release, The American College of Cardiology has recognized the hospital for its demonstrated commitment to comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care. Woodland Heights was awarded the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence in December based on meeting accreditation criteria, and through their ongoing performance registry reporting.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

New Hobby Shop To Open In Lufkin, Texas

If you are in Lufkin and you love all things Pokemon, you might have already heard about the Chadderbox Hobby Shop. It is the brainchild of local Lufkin voice actor, veteran, and store owner, Chad Fischer. After selling Pokemon cards and other hobby items in a booth at the Angelina...
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Optimum Opens New Retail Store In Lufkin, Texas

The Suddenlink store in Lufkin on South First Street permanently closed back in the summer of 2020. Since then one of our only local options for Cable TV and Internet has gone through many changes. If you were a Suddenlink customer you are now an Optimum customer. I stopped in...
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

BUDGET BUSTER: Enter to Win a $500 Visa Gift Card

Spend a little more than you wanted to last holiday? Trying to pay your electric bill for December's Clark Griswold-style decor? Need a few more bucks to break even?. We're here to help with our $500 Budget Buster! You could win a $500 prepaid Visa gift card that can be used for gas, groceries, bills, and so much more thanks to our friends at Pilgrim's Nacogdoches -starting wages up to $19.75 and a sign on bonus of $2500. Apply online or in person today!
NACOGDOCHES, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin Mall Is Now Under New Ownership

The Lufkin Mall has been open to East Texas shoppers since 1980. Since its grand opening almost 42 years ago, the 300,000-square-foot shopping center has been owned by many companies. Once again the Lufkin Mall has changed hands. Hopefully this will mean some improvements are on the way. The new...
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Free Kid Fish This January In Nacogdoches, Texas

Plan on attending this free kids' fishing tournament coming up in Nacogdoches, Texas to give your littlest anglers more confidence when fishing. This fishing event is becoming a tradition in the oldest town in Texas. The Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation Department is holding this event on Saturday, January 21, 2023...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

New Playground Equipment For This Nacogdoches, Texas Park

The City of Nacogdoches boasts a total of 22 parks covering a total of 389 acres. That doesn't even include all of the green spaces that SFA maintains. It is a lot to maintain, and the parks are all so different. They range in size from just the 0.7 acre Dog Park Nacogdoches on Pearl Street next to Banita Creek Park to the 100 acre SportsPlex on FM 3314.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin Youth Passes Away in Overnight Homicide, Suspect Arrested

The Christmas holiday is supposed to be a joyous and festive occasion. However, that has not been the case over the past several days for the Lufkin Police Department. According to a Lufkin Police release, department officials arrested a juvenile murder suspect Monday morning at Pinewood Park Apartments, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Dunbar Primary School.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Garrison man charged for fentanyl possession, distribution

Officers with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Department have arrested a Nacogdoches County man in a multi-agency investigation. Michael Donaye Garrett, 48 of Garrison, Texas is facing multiple felonies. Earlier this week, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigators filed a second-degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance against Garrett.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
