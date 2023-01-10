Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Single Vehicle Crash Involves Argyle Man
At 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Green County Deputies responded in the Town of Adams, for a single vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that a vehicle operated by 43 year old Jacob Castello of Argyle who was traveling northbound when he lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. The vehicle then entered the west ditch and collided with a parked trailer. Castello reported no injuries, was wearing his seatbelt, and the airbags did deploy. Castello’s vehicle sustained functional damage and was driven from the scene. The trailer sustained minor damage and remained on scene.
One killed, two injured in crash on Highway 69 near New Glarus
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — One person died and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 69 north of New Glarus Friday morning, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. on Highway 69 near Highland Drive. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said 57-year-old Peter Weix of New Glarus was...
x1071.com
Two People Arrested Following Fight in Ridgeway
Iowa County authorities received a report of a fight on Keane Street in Ridgeway Wednesday night around 10:30pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. As a result, 40 year old Carmen Aide of Mount Horeb was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct. Aide was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later was released after posting bail. 35 year old Kami Adolt of Benton was also arrested on an outstanding warrant and taken to the Lafayette County Jail.
KWQC
Deputies identify 2 killed, 2 injured in Jo Daviess County crash
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Deputies have identified the two people killed and the two injured in a crash on Route 20 Monday. Domingo Lopez Marcos, 36, and Ambrocio Santiago Maton, 23, were pronounced dead at the crash, according to deputies. Mallory E. Nausner, 18, and a 14-year-old boy were injured in the crash.
Teen arrested following convenience store burglary, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison arrested a 16-year-old boy they said took cigars and vape cartridges from an east side convenience store during a burglary earlier this week. The burglary happened just before 12:10 a.m. Thursday at the Open Pantry convenience store in the 1400 block of Pflaum Road. Police said the store had its front door shattered. In...
3 arrested, stolen vehicle recovered as part of vehicle theft crackdown, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says
MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officers arrested three people and recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday as part of an effort to crack down on vehicle thefts in the Madison area, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said officers from more than a dozen agencies took part in a “joint proactive traffic operation” over...
x1071.com
Man Arrested for 8th Offense of OWI in Grant County
A man from Cassville was arrested for his 8th offense of OWI Tuesday. Just after 8pm Tuesday, an off-duty Police Chief from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department came upon a truck driven by 66 year old Richard Roethler of Cassville hung up on a bridge abutment on Irish Hollow Road in Waterloo Township. Roethler was spinning his tires trying to free the truck. The crash was reported to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy responded to the scene. Roethler was attempting to make the turn onto Irish Ridge Road from County Highway N. Roethler struck the bridge abutment and got hung up with his truck. After a brief investigation, Roethler was arrested for OWI–8th offense. Roethler was taken to the Grant County Jail.
x1071.com
Major Fire At Home in Darlington
The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS responded to a house fire on East Louisa Street in Darlington around 3pm Thursday. According to a report, the fire occurred at the home of Shawn and Amber Russell and their 4 children. Argyle Fire, Mineral Point Fire, the Darlington Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. Shawn Russell was able to get 3 of the family’s 5 dogs out before collapsing due to smoke inhalation. Russell was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, then Med Flighted to a hospital in Madison. Firefighters got the other 2 dogs out, but they were, at first, unresponsive. EMT’s were able to resuscitate them and they were taken to a veterinary clinic in Waukesha. The house was greatly damaged and everything in the house was damaged beyond repair. Fundraising for the Russell Family has begun.
stoughtonnews.com
Two arrests made during multi-department operation
Two men were arrested on a variety of charges on Thursday, Jan. 12 during a joint law enforcement operation involving multiple departments, including the Stoughton Police Department. According to a Thursday, Jan. 12 news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, over the past several years, county law enforcement agencies...
x1071.com
Disturbance in Dodgeville Results in Arrest
The Dodgeville Police Department received a report of a disturbance on Jamie Street in Dodgeville Wednesday around 5:30pm. Dodgeville Police officers responded to the scene. As a result of the disturbance, 38 year old Sara Clauer of Dodgeville was arrested on a Probation Violation and booked into the Iowa County jail, where she remains in custody.
Man with Several Warrants Leads Police on Chase Through Dubuque
A scary situation unfolded in Dubuque on Thursday, January 12th when a man led authorities on a chase in and around the area during the afternoon hours. 34-year-old Everett E. Winfrey of Dubuque was arrested on charges of eluding, operating while intoxicated, and several traffic violations, according to KWWL. Winfrey had warrants for probation violation, controlled substance violation, and escape as well, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department.
x1071.com
Man Arrested on 2nd THC Possession Charge
On Tuesday just after midnight, an Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 18/151 near Exit 47. The deputy detected an odor in the vehicle and a search of the vehicle was conducted. As a result, the driver, 41 year old Charles Crocker Jr. of Wonewoc was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked for Possession of THC, his second offense and cited for speeding.
nbc15.com
Suspect in arrest where MPD officer was shot to plead in 11 cases
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Fitchburg man involved in an October 2021 arrest during which a Madison Police Dept. officer inadvertently shot a fellow officer will learn his fate at the end of the month in the nearly one dozen cases against him. Katoine Richardson will return to a...
superhits106.com
3rd OWI Charge For Dubuque Man
A Dubuque man is facing OWI charges after an arrest on Wednesday. Dubuque Police arrested 31 year old Ethan Luedtke on Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-offense operating while intoxicated. .
x1071.com
Missing Person in Richland Center
Richland Center Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child, 16 year old Kaylee Brown of Richland Center. If anyone has any information about Kaylee Brown’s whereabouts, please contact the Richland Center Police Department at 608-647-2103.
Details released in fatal three car accident
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has released details as well as the names of the individuals involved in a three-vehicle crash that left two people dead near Galena on January 9. Deputies were notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on U.S. Route 20 W about 1/10th of a mile west of William […]
All lanes reopened after crash causes delays on westbound Beltline
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline have reopened after a crash caused significant traffic delays near Old Sauk Road. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident happened around noon Thursday north of Old Sauk Road and south of Greenway Boulevard. According to Dane County Dispatchers, a car caught fire at the scene, but the...
x1071.com
Benton woman dead after crash north of Cuba City
ELK GROVE, Wis. — A Benton woman died Tuesday after a crash north of Cuba City. Emergency crews were sent to the 11000 block of County Highway H, just north of Back Road, at around 6:50 a.m. Lafayette County Sheriff’s officials said Karissa Ann Bollant, 31, was pronounced dead...
x1071.com
Jo Daviess County Man Arrested For Meth in Grant County
K9 Vezer assisted the Grant County Sheriff’s Department with a drug arrest on Saturday. That’s when the Sheriff’s department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 11 in Hazel Green. 21 year old Colton Coonts of Lena, Illinois was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. Grant County K9 Vezer assisted and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. An investigation was done and Coontz was placed under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine and Manufacturing and Delivering Methamphetamine. Coonts was taken to the Grant County Jail and is awaiting his court appearance. So far,K9 Vezer has been deployed 50 times for various roles and has assisted with 19 arrests since he joined the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in August 2022.
Coroner ID’s Pinnon’s shooting victim as 63-year-old Peggy Anderson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 63-year-old Peggy Anderson as the Pinnon Meats employee shot and killed during an armed robbery on Wednesday. Police said Anderson was killed in the back stairway leading to an upstairs apartment around 3:30 p.m. Police responded to the grocery store, at 2324 N. Court, for […]
