Pennsylvania State

HUSKY for all?

Undocumented people seek expansion of Connecticut's HUSKY health insurance to all immigrants. Nassau Republicans call on George Santos to resign. Connecticut teacher unions announce their legislative agenda. And how Kathy Hochul’s nomination for New York’s top judge could be her biggest test yet as elected governor.
Lunch money

Connecticut school officials are concerned that students are going hungry following the end of a federal pandemic program. Las Vegas Sands plans to buy Nassau Coliseum for a casino. Funding will help improve the safety of Connecticut’s firefighters. And progressive Democrats stand in the way of Governor Hochul appointing her nominee for New York’s chief judge.
New York Republicans differ over whether Rep. George Santos should resign

Long Island Rep. George Santos (R-NY) continues to face scrutiny for fabricating his background including his education, employment and financial history. Several Republicans in the state have called for him to resign, but others say it's not their place to make that call. Santos has said he will not step down.
Connecticut health care advocates rally to expand HUSKY coverage for undocumented immigrants

Connecticut health care advocates are calling on the state Legislature to expand HUSKY insurance coverage for all immigrants — regardless of immigration status. Undocumented residents older than 12 are ineligible for HUSKY coverage. Undocumented immigrants are also ineligible for the state's health insurance marketplace Access Health CT, Medicaid, Medicare and other state and federal programs.
Recreational marijuana and cannabis-based businesses

Customers line up outside The Botanist in Montville, Conn., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, to buy cannabis products on the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Seven existing medical marijuana locations, which have been granted hybrid licenses to sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 years and older, opened their doors to the general public. Eventually, up to 40 dispensaries are expected to be open across the state by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Sue Haigh)
Will Hochul's 2023 plans come with a big price tag?

Now that Gov. Kathy Hochul has delivered her State of the State message with all its ambitious proposals, it’s time to figure out how much they would cost taxpayers. She’ll have to do that in her proposed state budget, which is due by the end of the month. But the spending plan is being forged at a time of economic uncertainty.
Connecticut State Route 8 is getting an $80 million upgrade

The Naugatuck Valley portion of Route 8 is set to receive nearly $80 million in upgrades. Federal funding will cover $60 million, and the state will pay the rest. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) announced the project alongside Don Shubert, President of the Connecticut Construction Industries Association. “Due to the...
