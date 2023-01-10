Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
China: Media Reports 30,000 Tesla Orders In 3 Days After Price Cuts
The recent price reduction on all versions of the Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y in China might have a very big impact on the company's sales results. According to various media reports from China, Tesla notes a significant surge in customer traffic at its stores and tons of new orders after the price reduction was announced.
insideevs.com
Tesla Will Not Compensate Protesters In China After EV Price Cuts
We recently reported about Tesla owners in China heading to local stores to either take advantage of the recent Model 3 and Model Y price cuts, or protest them. Now it seems Tesla has come forward to make it clear that it will not be compensating the protesters who bought their EVs at the end of 2022.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen ID.7 To Be Produced In China By Two Joint Ventures
The recently unveiled camouflaged Volkswagen ID.7 will be a global all-electric sedan, available on three continents - Europe, North America and in Asia (China), with multiple production sites around the world. We know that the Volkswagen ID.7 will be produced in Emden, Germany (alongside ID.4), but the manufacturer also confirmed...
insideevs.com
Tesla Snatches 2022 US Luxury Sales Crown From BMW
For the first time in nearly 25 years, an American automaker is again number one in luxury sales in the US. Tesla grabbed the luxury sales crown from BMW for the 2022 calendar year, selling 158,612 more vehicles than the German automaker in its home market. In 2021, BMW had beaten Tesla by about 23,000 vehicles based on estimates.
insideevs.com
UK Startup Tevva Begins Building 7.5-Tonne Electric Truck
Tevva is an electric truck startup founded in 2013 that has just announced it has begun production of its very first vehicle, a 7.5-tonne (16,500-pound) delivery truck in the United Kingdom. The plan is to sell 1,000 vehicles this year, including to the Royal Mail, as well as home improvement retailer Travis Perkins, among others.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
insideevs.com
Suzuki Previews 2025 Production EV With Crossover Concept
Suzuki has just unveiled an electric crossover concept called eVX, which previews a future production model due in 2025. The design study was revealed at Auto Expo 2023 in India and it shows an evolution of the familiar Suzuki design, previewing an electric high-rider that that’s almost exactly the same size as today’s S-Cros model.
insideevs.com
US: BEV Segment Is Dominated By US-Made Models
Electrification is expected to bring a serious boost to the United States economy, as more and more models are produced locally. According to the registration data from Experian (via Automotive News), about 75 percent of all-electric cars, registered in the first 11 months of 2022, were produced in the US.
insideevs.com
Former Tesla Exec Launches Solar Electric Boat Company
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
insideevs.com
US: Mercedes-Benz Reports Exponential EQ Sales Growth In Q4 2022
Mercedes-Benz reports 88,493 car and van sales in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2022 (up 16 percent year-over-year). Also, the total sales result in 2022 is positive at 350,949, which is almost 6.5 percent more than in 2021. Q4 was especially good for Mercedes-Benz' all-electric car sales,...
‘Wings like cracked eggshells’: Richard Branson faces turbulence over safety of passenger space flights
In a desert basin in New Mexico, Richard Branson hopes history will be made later this year with the launch of Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flights to the edge of space, with tickets costing about $450,000 (£370,000) each. It is an ambitious schedule to launch the “world’s first...
Romanian authorities reportedly seize luxury cars from Andrew Tate’s compound
Romanian authorities have seized several luxury cars from social media influencer Andrew Tate’s property in Bucharest, according to a journalist at the scene.Vehicles including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz were seen being taken from the Tate compound in the outskirts of the capital on Saturday for transportation to a storage facility, news agency Reuters has reported.This comes after Romania’s crime agency searched properties in the counties of Bucharest, Ilfov and Prahova as part of investigations into charges against the 36-year-old British-US citizen relating to human trafficking and rape.Tate was detained on December 29 in Bucharest, while his brother Tristan and...
Business Insider
Jeep's first EV just won Europe's Car of the Year award — but you can't buy the Avenger in America
The Avenger is Jeep's first fully-electric model, but is not available in the US because its boss thinks it's too small for the American market.
insideevs.com
Tesla Safety Report Returns: Autopilot Gets Better And Better
After about a year of silence, Tesla released a new version of its Vehicle Safety Report, providing interesting new data. The voluntarily published quarterly reports give us glimpses of how Autopilot improves vehicle safety. The new report contains reviewed and updated data about the number of miles driven per one...
insideevs.com
Tesla Plans Massive Battery-Related Expansion Projects At Giga Texas
As Tesla continues to upgrade and expand its facilities amid turmoil in the automotive industry, there are often new filings to be discovered. We’ve reported on many of the filings related to the Fremont factory, as well as Giga Texas. The latest filing, which was first discovered by the Austin Business Journal and shared by Teslarati, points to $717 million in expansion projects for the EV maker’s newest factory in Austin, Texas.
insideevs.com
Average Price Paid For New EVs Down $3,600 In December 2022: KBB
The average price paid for a new electric vehicle in the US decreased in December by $3,594 compared to November, according to Kelley Blue Book's latest average transaction price (ATP) report. According to KBB estimates, the average new EV sold for $61,448 in December, a significant decrease of 5.5 percent...
insideevs.com
Chinese EV Startup And CATL May Integrate Batteries Into EV Chassis
According to a recent article by Green Car Reports, Chinese startup Neta Auto has claimed it may get rid of traditional electric vehicle (EV) battery packs and integrate the battery cells right into the EV's chassis. Neta Auto just announced the concept this week and made it clear that it's...
insideevs.com
Mercedes Could Abandon EQ Branding As Early As Next Year
Mercedes could drop the EQ designation for its electric models next year, according to a new report citing sources from Germany. The move automaker is said to be doing this as having a separate line of electric models will not be needed since it already has a strong focus on electrification and it plans to go fully-electric by 2030.
insideevs.com
We Explain How Long It Takes to Charge The Audi Q4 e-tron
The Audi Q4 e-tron reached North American shores in 2022, offering a premium, more sophisticated version of the popular Volkswagen ID.4. With a starting price of $49,800, the Q4 e-tron costs more than $10,000 more than the base ID.4, however, once you comparably-equip an ID.4, the gap closes significantly. As...
insideevs.com
2024 Buick Electra E4 Leaked, Looks A Lot Like Electra-X Concept
The second member of Buick's Electra family of EVs has been uncovered in China by the country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) as part of the model's homologation process. We're referring to the Buick Electra E4, which gets its unofficial reveal less than a month after SAIC-GM officially...
