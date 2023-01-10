Romanian authorities have seized several luxury cars from social media influencer Andrew Tate’s property in Bucharest, according to a journalist at the scene.Vehicles including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz were seen being taken from the Tate compound in the outskirts of the capital on Saturday for transportation to a storage facility, news agency Reuters has reported.This comes after Romania’s crime agency searched properties in the counties of Bucharest, Ilfov and Prahova as part of investigations into charges against the 36-year-old British-US citizen relating to human trafficking and rape.Tate was detained on December 29 in Bucharest, while his brother Tristan and...

