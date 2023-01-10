ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora’s new recreation center opens Jan. 17

AURORA | New year, new recreation center. The Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse opens Tuesday after nearly two years of construction. This is the second rec center opened in the city within the last four years, both of which were fully funded by marijuana tax revenue. The 77,000-square-foot facility cost...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

New Denver building will have 10-story landscaped canyon

DENVER — A new building in Denver will be known for its top-to-bottom landscaping. Developers at the 16-story One River North recently celebrated its topping out, held when construction reached the top of the structure. Located at 40th and Blake Streets in the River North Art District (RiNo), builders...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado pizzeria opens 5th location

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A popular Denver pizza establishment is expanding. Pizzeria Locale has opened its newest Colorado location in Greenwood Village. Located at the northeast corner of Interstate 25 and East Arapahoe Road, the restaurant is the fifth Pizzeria Locale location overall. Pizzeria Locale opened its first Denver...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

8 Must-Try Restaurants in Erie, Colorado

Before its last mine shut down in 1978, Erie was among the country’s largest coal producers. Today, the sprawling town, which straddles Boulder and Weld counties, is a booming suburb with a population that’s nearly doubled in the past decade. Annual traditions like the hot air balloon festival and the historic Erie Biscuit Day celebration—a nod to the gravy-laden sendoff the town once gave its miners at the end of their summer break—draw locals and out-of-towners alike.
ERIE, CO
9NEWS

Denver rock music station announces new midday host

DENVER — Robbyn Hart is the new midday voice of 97.3 KBCO in Denver. Hart will take over the daytime hosting role on the rock music station starting Monday, Jan. 16, iHeartMedia Denver announced. Hart will be responsible for the midday show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., said...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
COLORADO CITY, CO
5280.com

After Two Cyclists Are Killed by Cars, Denver Reaches Another Flashpoint Around Traffic Safety

On the 22nd day that Eric Elliot stood with a sign at the corner of West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard—having braved sleet, snow, and subfreezing temperatures—he was not alone. On this Friday night, January 6, dozens of people surrounded him, many holding candles close to their puffy jackets. Like Elliot, they had shown up to honor Logan Rocklin, a 34-year-old who was struck by a vehicle and killed while crossing the intersection on a bicycle on December 9. Like Elliot, many of them were demanding answers to the unknowns on his sign, which he had held aloft on the corner for weeks: Fatal hit and run. Justice 4 Logan. Witnesses and exposure needed.
DENVER, CO
Jalopnik

Denver Stuck With a New but Empty Carvana Vending Machine

If you’ve been paying the slightest bit of attention over the last year, you know that Carvana is in big trouble. We recently published a roundup of all the problems Carvana’s been dealing with, but the gist is that it got itself into legal trouble with several states, its stock price has tanked from about $360 per share to $6 or so, and with used car prices falling, it’s going to probably have to take a loss selling a lot of its inventory. Although in some locations, it doesn’t have any inventory at all.
DENVER, CO
yellowscene.com

Golden West’s plans to close Boulder assisted living facility leaves dozens of low-income older adults scrambling for a place to live

The 33 residents living in the Mezzanine have until March 4 to move out, according to the nonprofit. Some are looking outside of Boulder for a place they can afford. Golden West, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to older adults, announced last week it is closing its assisted living facility, citing financial reasons. The closure takes effect March 4.
BOULDER, CO
5280.com

The 10 Best Places for Ice Skating in (and Around) Denver This Winter

It’s winter in Denver, which means the mountains are calling all skiers. But what about the rest of us? The ones who like the snow and cold but aren’t interested in downhill mountain sports. We need something to keep us active and occupied while just about everyone we know spends each weekend on the slopes.
DENVER, CO

