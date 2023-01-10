Read full article on original website
Related
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora’s new recreation center opens Jan. 17
AURORA | New year, new recreation center. The Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse opens Tuesday after nearly two years of construction. This is the second rec center opened in the city within the last four years, both of which were fully funded by marijuana tax revenue. The 77,000-square-foot facility cost...
New Denver building will have 10-story landscaped canyon
DENVER — A new building in Denver will be known for its top-to-bottom landscaping. Developers at the 16-story One River North recently celebrated its topping out, held when construction reached the top of the structure. Located at 40th and Blake Streets in the River North Art District (RiNo), builders...
Colorado pizzeria opens 5th location
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A popular Denver pizza establishment is expanding. Pizzeria Locale has opened its newest Colorado location in Greenwood Village. Located at the northeast corner of Interstate 25 and East Arapahoe Road, the restaurant is the fifth Pizzeria Locale location overall. Pizzeria Locale opened its first Denver...
Safety concerns raised for convention center visitors
New questions are being raised about safety around the Denver Convention Center.
5280.com
8 Must-Try Restaurants in Erie, Colorado
Before its last mine shut down in 1978, Erie was among the country’s largest coal producers. Today, the sprawling town, which straddles Boulder and Weld counties, is a booming suburb with a population that’s nearly doubled in the past decade. Annual traditions like the hot air balloon festival and the historic Erie Biscuit Day celebration—a nod to the gravy-laden sendoff the town once gave its miners at the end of their summer break—draw locals and out-of-towners alike.
Denver's Wolf Rigs disrupts RV market with its Humvee conversion
Wolf Rigs outfits military-style Humvees into luxurious overland camper vans with a bathroom, kitchenette, and queen-sized bed.
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Colorado Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
Denver rock music station announces new midday host
DENVER — Robbyn Hart is the new midday voice of 97.3 KBCO in Denver. Hart will take over the daytime hosting role on the rock music station starting Monday, Jan. 16, iHeartMedia Denver announced. Hart will be responsible for the midday show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., said...
America's highest chairlift officially open for the season in Colorado
Much of the American West has been getting pounded with snow in recent weeks, making it possible to open high-elevation terrain around the state. This includes the highest chairlift in North America, found in Colorado's Summit County. Reaching an elevation of 12,840 feet above sea level and providing access to...
iheart.com
One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
5280.com
After Two Cyclists Are Killed by Cars, Denver Reaches Another Flashpoint Around Traffic Safety
On the 22nd day that Eric Elliot stood with a sign at the corner of West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard—having braved sleet, snow, and subfreezing temperatures—he was not alone. On this Friday night, January 6, dozens of people surrounded him, many holding candles close to their puffy jackets. Like Elliot, they had shown up to honor Logan Rocklin, a 34-year-old who was struck by a vehicle and killed while crossing the intersection on a bicycle on December 9. Like Elliot, many of them were demanding answers to the unknowns on his sign, which he had held aloft on the corner for weeks: Fatal hit and run. Justice 4 Logan. Witnesses and exposure needed.
Who are the 15 unidentified people in Denver?
Since 1952, there have been 90 bodies found in Colorado that remain unidentified. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner says 15 of those bodies were found in the city.
Jalopnik
Denver Stuck With a New but Empty Carvana Vending Machine
If you’ve been paying the slightest bit of attention over the last year, you know that Carvana is in big trouble. We recently published a roundup of all the problems Carvana’s been dealing with, but the gist is that it got itself into legal trouble with several states, its stock price has tanked from about $360 per share to $6 or so, and with used car prices falling, it’s going to probably have to take a loss selling a lot of its inventory. Although in some locations, it doesn’t have any inventory at all.
yellowscene.com
Golden West’s plans to close Boulder assisted living facility leaves dozens of low-income older adults scrambling for a place to live
The 33 residents living in the Mezzanine have until March 4 to move out, according to the nonprofit. Some are looking outside of Boulder for a place they can afford. Golden West, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to older adults, announced last week it is closing its assisted living facility, citing financial reasons. The closure takes effect March 4.
5280.com
The 10 Best Places for Ice Skating in (and Around) Denver This Winter
It’s winter in Denver, which means the mountains are calling all skiers. But what about the rest of us? The ones who like the snow and cold but aren’t interested in downhill mountain sports. We need something to keep us active and occupied while just about everyone we know spends each weekend on the slopes.
Popular Colorado Hot Spot Has Been Shut Down, Staff Laid Off
Seemingly out of nowhere, one of the coolest places to hang out in Old Town Fort Collins has been shuttered by its parent company. This is the third place within nearly 30 years to occupy the space. One of the best things about this particular hot spot is the availability...
Colorado spot dubbed 'bucket list' place to drink on international list
According to Wine Enthusiast, one of the top 'bucket list' spots to consume an alcoholic beverage worldwide is located in Colorado. Their list sought to highlight some of the most unique places to drink around the globe, giving nods to spots for their theatrical presentation, the history of the destination, and even the 'longest bar.'
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Colorado
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
Three Colorado spots ranked among 'best breweries' in the country
A top beer-themed publication, Hop Culture, recently released their list of the '14 best breweries of 2022' and three Colorado spots were featured. With the publication also dubbing the Centennial State as a place that made a comeback in the beer scene during 2022, their top Colorado picks for draft beer were split between Denver and nearby Arvada.
Comments / 1