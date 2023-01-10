ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Keke Palmer Shows Off Her Growing Bump In A Dave LaChapelle Photoshoot

By Marsha Badger
News Talk 1490
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8OJj_0k9zVlOe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4zzI_0k9zVlOe00

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty


Keke Palmer is enjoying the perks of pregnancy, and we love to see it. The actress, who just credited her cleared up acne to her growing baby bump, debuted a masterpiece on her Instagram page.

In a post, Palmer showed off a mythical creation shot by none other than the infamous Dave LaChapelle. In the caption, she wrote,

“its giving POETRY. it’s giving MICHAEL ANGELO. it’s giving SISTINE CHAPEL. it’s giving MASTERPIECE.

behold, a mother, a father and the blessed baby we await in pure awe.

the greatest gift from above we could ever dream. we can’t wait to meet you little one! we are so glad to be your earth parents as God’s hands are placed so gently over your life.

thank you so much @nickiminaj for connecting me to @david_lachapelle and making this happen! thank you @diandretristan for helping with everything. from this photoshoot to the baby shower haha i love you so much friend!!!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BIG BOSS (@keke)

LaChapelle posted a more detailed video of the the shoot, with close up shots of both Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by David LaChapelle (@david_lachapelle)

We are so happy to see the Baby, This is Keke Palmer , podcast host embrace the journey so beautifully. I hope she knows she has an army of internet aunties waiting to uplift her and her growing family.

DON’T MISS…

Keke Palmer Enters The Podcast Chat With Her Original Series, ‘Baby, This Is Keke Palmer’

Fans React To Keke Palmer’s Pregnancy News

Keke Palmer Attributes Pregnancy To Her Cured Acne

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
News Talk 1490

SECRETS OUT! Meet Tyler The Creators Girlfriend, Reign Judge [Photos]

Uh oh! Looks like the Flower Boy found himself a Flower Girl! Tyler The Creator has been recently connected to model, Reign Judge. Which makes complete sense right? One of the most fashionable artists of our time fell in love with a model. The Grammy winner has also been seen out at the 10th Annual […]
News Talk 1490

Hit-Boy to Drop Joint Album With Musiq Soulchild

Musiq first announced the project on Bill Bellamy's Top Billin' podcast. He said that the album title is Victims & Villians, and is expected to be out in February. Hit-Boy seemingly confirmed the announcement recently on social media. "R&B Hit-Boy otw" he posted to Instagram.
News Talk 1490

Rolling Stone’s List of 200 Greatest “Singers” Causes Internet Uproar

Not even 24 hours into the New Year, Rolling Stone Magazine decided to spice things up by updating their “Greatest Singers List” from 2008. Bumping the list up from 100 to 200, the list was compiled by staff and key contributors of the magazine, ranging in a wide variety of global genres. With that being said, […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy