53% Military Veterans PTSD-Free After 3 Weeks of Exposure Therapy
Three weeks of Prolonged Exposure therapy (PET) significantly reduces PTSD symptoms in military personnel and veterans. The corresponding study was published in JAMA Network Open. In PET, patients recall their trauma stories repeatedly, and partake in homework assignments to engage in activities they'd otherwise avoid due to traumatic memories or...
Blood Pressure Drug Could Treat PTSD in Veterans
A drug used to treat blood pressure and ADHD may mitigate PTSD symptoms. The corresponding study was published in Nature. Clonidine works on adrenergic receptors, known for their role in the ‘fight or flight’ response and consolidating traumatic memories. While clonidine has shown some promise in treating PTSD, its sister drug, guanfacine, which activates the same receptors, has not shown similar promise.
Column: Céline Dion puts spotlight on stiff person syndrome
Former San Diegan shares her battle with the devastating autoimmune condition that caused the singer to cancel her European tour
B Cell Surface Features Revealed by Advanced Microscopy
With machine learning methods and an advanced technique called lattice light sheet microscopy (LLSM), scientists have now revealed structures on the surface of B cells that influence how those immune cells are distributed. The study authors suggested the function of antigen receptors on those immune cells may also be affected by those surface structures. The findings have been reported in The EMBO Journal.
Moving Objects Without Contact, Bringing Science Fiction to Life
A team of researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities have been working on a way to move objects without any contact! They developed a way to manipulate objects using ultrasound waves. Contactless movement and manipulation could become very important in industrial applications, including manufacturing and robotics. Their study and its findings were recently published in Nature Communications.
Smarts are Bigger than the Parts: Intelligence Best Predicted By Whole-Brain Connectivity
The prefrontal cortex thinks it’s so smart, and it remains the go-to brain region when people think of complex problems solving, social processing, and top-down regulation. But is it also where General Intelligence is located?. Many neuronal processes are not frontal cortex dependent, for example, consciousness. Prefrontal activity has...
Daily, 6-Minute, High-Intensity Exercise Session May Protect the Brain
A very small study has suggested that just six minutes of daily, high-intensity exercise might extend the brain's healthspan, and could delay the onset of neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Researchers were interested in whether the availability of a molecule called BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor) could be increased in people, because BDNF availability has been linked with positive effects on brain health, learning and memory, and shielding the brain from cognitive decline in animal studies. BDNF also aids in the survival of neurons and neuroplasticity.
Clumpy RNA Can Cause Major Problems for Cells
The nucleotide bases of our DNA are read in triplets, and three nucleotides together, called a codon, represents an amino acid that can be used to make a protein. In 1991, researchers found that several disorders including Fragile X syndrome, are caused by repeat sequences in certain genes. These repeats might happen several times or hundreds, which can cause instability in the genome, changes in affected proteins, and many other problems. Scientists have associated a variety of diseases with trinucleotide repeat expansions.
The Link Between Parental Leave and Mental Well Being
Parental leave promotes better mental health, particularly among mothers. Researchers from the Department of Public Health Sciences at Stockholm University and the Department of Global Public Health at Karolinska Institutet investigated the relationship between parental leave and mental health. They concluded that parental leave reduced depressive symptoms, psychological distress, and burnout among parents. The beneficial effects were especially pronounced for mothers and have lasting impacts that continue into later life.
Hydration Leads to Longevity and Healthy Aging
New research published in the journal eBioMedicine has shown that adults with good hydration habits appear to be biologically younger, have less risk of chronic disease, and live longer than peers who do not stay sufficiently hydrated. The study analyzed data from over 11,000 middle-aged participants in the Atherosclerosis Risk...
Using Ice Core Science To Study Past Climate | Drake McCrimmon, PhD Student at the University of Nevada, Reno | Grad Student Highlights
Drake at the edge of the Greenland Ice Sheet near Kangerlussuaq, Greenland before heading onto the ice to drill the Tunu ice core in May 2022 (Credit: Drake McCrimmon) Drake McCrimmon is a 3rd-year Hydrology PhD student in the Graduate Program of Hydrologic Sciences at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) whose research focus involves studying the use of chemistry trapped in ice cores in hopes of better understanding aspects of past climate while employed as a Graduate Research Assistant in the Ice Core Lab and the Desert Research Institute (DRI). This comes after earning a B.S. in Chemistry from Louisiana State University in 2015, followed by an M.S. in Geology from the University of South Carolina in 2017. Upon earning his M.S., McCrimmon made the decision to take a break from both academia and research to travel and better understand certain parts of his life. After building out a pickup truck with a camper shell, he spent the next year traveling throughout the United States and parts of Canada where he feels he gained some life experience by exploring the outdoors such as the Appalachian Trail while working odd jobs to support himself.
Can Abnormalities in Blood Cells Lead to Lung Cancer?
Hematopoiesis, a biological process resulting in the formation of new blood cells, occurs throughout our lifetime. Hematopoiesis is a normal, necessary function in human biology. However, like other processes leading to cell growth, genetic alterations, known as somatic mutations, can occur during hematopoiesis. A separate but related process known as clonal hematopoiesis (CH) occurs when a somatic mutation arises, facilitating the formation of a subpopulation of mutated blood cells. The mutations generated during the CH process do not directly indicate hematologic malignancies or abnormalities; however, CH remains a risk factor for blood cancers and other health issues.
