Drake at the edge of the Greenland Ice Sheet near Kangerlussuaq, Greenland before heading onto the ice to drill the Tunu ice core in May 2022 (Credit: Drake McCrimmon) Drake McCrimmon is a 3rd-year Hydrology PhD student in the Graduate Program of Hydrologic Sciences at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) whose research focus involves studying the use of chemistry trapped in ice cores in hopes of better understanding aspects of past climate while employed as a Graduate Research Assistant in the Ice Core Lab and the Desert Research Institute (DRI). This comes after earning a B.S. in Chemistry from Louisiana State University in 2015, followed by an M.S. in Geology from the University of South Carolina in 2017. Upon earning his M.S., McCrimmon made the decision to take a break from both academia and research to travel and better understand certain parts of his life. After building out a pickup truck with a camper shell, he spent the next year traveling throughout the United States and parts of Canada where he feels he gained some life experience by exploring the outdoors such as the Appalachian Trail while working odd jobs to support himself.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO