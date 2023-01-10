Read full article on original website
Related
‘This You?’ TikTok Chef Way ‘Canceled’ After Past Tweets Resurface Degrading Black Women
Dragging Black women down is never the way to get ahead. Unfortunately, a popular TikTok chef is getting burnt because of it. Chef Way had to learn the hard way as past tweets of him belittling Black women have resurfaced. The tweets from 2015 and 2016 show him making degrading...
Upworthy
Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
Support Black Women: Pinky Cole Shuts Down Lawsuit Claims After ‘Today’ Show Segment Cancelled
Atlanta restaurateur and Slutty Vegan founder Aisha “Pinky” Cole is taking to social media to address the lawsuit she believes resulted in her Today show segment being canceled. Cole posted a lengthy statement to Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday to deny claims made against her in a lawsuit....
Tory Lanez Mugshot Stirs Up Social Media After People Say Alfonso Ribeiro Is His Doppleganger
It’s not unusual for stars to have a twin – and some of them even make top dollar performing as a doppelganger. But the twinning that nobody saw coming happened this week when Tory Lanez’ mugshot was released after he was arrested for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez looked more like the Fresh Prince’s goofy cousin than a rapper for the culture.
Dr. Dre Reportedly Selling Assets to Universal Music and Shamrock Holdings for Over $200M
As the hip-hop world waits for the arrival of Dr. Dre’s Detox album, the music producer is primed to sell portions of his music catalog for reportedly more than $200 million. According to Billboard, one of the iconic founding members of N.W.A. will look to profit more than $200...
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
Pinky Cole Celebrates NAACP Nomination After ‘Today’ Show Snub
Slutty Vegan Founder Pinky Cole had a “rollercoaster ride” of a week but ended things with a major bounce back after a recent snub. The Atlanta restaurateur shared her excitement on Thursday when she learned she had been nominated for an NAACP Award for “Outstanding Literary Work” for her book Eat Plants B*tch. Cole posted a video showing the moment she received the big news while riding in a car with her fiancé and team.
Janet Jackson to Implement #MeToo Checks To Ensure Non-Toxic Environment During Tour
The ‘Rhythm Nation’ superstar is setting rules into place ahead of her ninth concert tour. As Janet Jackson gears up for her “Together Again” world tour, an inside source revealed the singer’s plans to implement #MeToo checks to ensure everyone is working under safe and comfortable conditions.
Rihanna Silences Fans After Dropping Teaser for Super Bowl LVII Performance
Rihanna came in hot with the new teaser for her highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII performance. In the January 13 recording, the Grammy Award-winning singer, who rocked a black form-fitting jumpsuit with a feathered coat, is seen coming out of the shadows as a voiceover compilation from several fans blared in the background.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
164K+
Followers
18K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0