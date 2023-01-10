Tennessee’s state legislature, the General Assembly, began its 2023 session on Jan. 10 and wasted no time proposing controversial bills. Both chambers are controlled by a Republican supermajority, 27-6 in the Senate and 75-23 in the House. As a result, there are few safeguards to far-right legislation, as seen with the 2019 law banning abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest or saving the life of the mother that came into effect this summer following the fall of Roe.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO