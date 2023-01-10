Read full article on original website
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Transgender Therapy and LGBTQ+ Rights
Tennessee lawmakers shared their thoughts on legislation for transgender therapy, drag shows, and LGBTQ+ rights that are scheduled to be a part of the 113th General Assembly.
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Marijuana reform
Realistically, any bill approving recreational cannabis in Tennessee is unlikely to pass this year, as most Republicans are adamantly against it. But medical cannabis could be a different story.
iheart.com
3 Tennessee Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America
Depending on where you live, your environment can impact your mood and well-being, both positively and negatively. Someone living in a sunny beach town with access to plenty of food and health care will have drastically different experiences than someone living in a crime-heavy city with little to no access to the same programs.
WKRN
TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN blackouts
The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN …. The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TSU’s Clay looks...
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged.
murfreesborovoice.com
SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee
Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
iheart.com
South Carolina City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
WATE
Tennessee bill would allow armed teachers
A new bill will be presented allowing superintendents in Tennessee to carry a gun at school. A new bill will be presented allowing superintendents in Tennessee to carry a gun at school. News at 11 on Thursday. The Seven on Thursday. News at 6 on Thursday. News at 5 on...
Bald Eagles In The Tennessee Valley: Now Is The Time To See Them!
The Eagle has landed! Did you know that the Tennessee Valley currently has a large population of bald eagles that live here year round? Plus, we have hundreds more that migrate here to visit their southern cousins every winter. That makes January and February prime eagle viewing months in the Tennessee Valley. Here's how and where you have the best chance to spot a bald eagle in the Tennessee Valley...
EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In The Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — A round of Severe Weather swept through North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Thursday morning January 12th. So far one tornado has been confirmed. The tornado was an EF-1 Tornado with maximum winds of 104 mph. Below is the official report from the National Weather Service...
Louisiana City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
utdailybeacon.com
East Tennessee Maverick: Conservative supermajority opens fresh attacks on liberty
Tennessee’s state legislature, the General Assembly, began its 2023 session on Jan. 10 and wasted no time proposing controversial bills. Both chambers are controlled by a Republican supermajority, 27-6 in the Senate and 75-23 in the House. As a result, there are few safeguards to far-right legislation, as seen with the 2019 law banning abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest or saving the life of the mother that came into effect this summer following the fall of Roe.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Thousands of Tennesseans Gain Access to Dental Care
More than 600,000 residents of the Volunteer State now have access to oral healthcare due to the addition of dental benefits to Tennessee’s Medicaid program, TennCare. DentaQuest is managing the dental benefits, which began on January 1. TennCare already offered dental benefits to children and pregnant women enrollees, but this marks the first time adult members of TennCare have received such benefits. Click here to read more.
iheart.com
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It) Tennessee is home to some of the most spectacular forests in the United States. From the amazing Great Smoky Mountains to the vast Franklin State Forest, Tennessee is a true wilderness wonderland. However, there is one forest that stands...
WSMV
Friday flurries: Middle Tennessee’s snow in pictures
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Snow is hitting Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Here are some pictures and videos sent in by viewers capturing it all! Have some photos of your own you’d like to send in? Visit this link to upload!
