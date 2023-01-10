ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

iheart.com

3 Tennessee Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America

Depending on where you live, your environment can impact your mood and well-being, both positively and negatively. Someone living in a sunny beach town with access to plenty of food and health care will have drastically different experiences than someone living in a crime-heavy city with little to no access to the same programs.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN blackouts

The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN …. The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TSU’s Clay looks...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee

Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
iheart.com

South Carolina City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America

SUMTER, SC
WATE

Tennessee bill would allow armed teachers

A new bill will be presented allowing superintendents in Tennessee to carry a gun at school. A new bill will be presented allowing superintendents in Tennessee to carry a gun at school. News at 11 on Thursday. The Seven on Thursday. News at 6 on Thursday. News at 5 on...
TENNESSEE STATE
April Killian

Bald Eagles In The Tennessee Valley: Now Is The Time To See Them!

The Eagle has landed! Did you know that the Tennessee Valley currently has a large population of bald eagles that live here year round? Plus, we have hundreds more that migrate here to visit their southern cousins every winter. That makes January and February prime eagle viewing months in the Tennessee Valley. Here's how and where you have the best chance to spot a bald eagle in the Tennessee Valley...
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX54 News

EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In The Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — A round of Severe Weather swept through North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Thursday morning January 12th. So far one tornado has been confirmed. The tornado was an EF-1 Tornado with maximum winds of 104 mph. Below is the official report from the National Weather Service...
ALABAMA STATE
utdailybeacon.com

East Tennessee Maverick: Conservative supermajority opens fresh attacks on liberty

Tennessee’s state legislature, the General Assembly, began its 2023 session on Jan. 10 and wasted no time proposing controversial bills. Both chambers are controlled by a Republican supermajority, 27-6 in the Senate and 75-23 in the House. As a result, there are few safeguards to far-right legislation, as seen with the 2019 law banning abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest or saving the life of the mother that came into effect this summer following the fall of Roe.
TENNESSEE STATE
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

Thousands of Tennesseans Gain Access to Dental Care

More than 600,000 residents of the Volunteer State now have access to oral healthcare due to the addition of dental benefits to Tennessee’s Medicaid program, TennCare. DentaQuest is managing the dental benefits, which began on January 1. TennCare already offered dental benefits to children and pregnant women enrollees, but this marks the first time adult members of TennCare have received such benefits. Click here to read more.
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It) Tennessee is home to some of the most spectacular forests in the United States. From the amazing Great Smoky Mountains to the vast Franklin State Forest, Tennessee is a true wilderness wonderland. However, there is one forest that stands...
TENNESSEE STATE

