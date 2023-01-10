Read full article on original website
Related
KRDO
Colorado Springs breweries release new flavors of neighborhood brew event
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The downtown breweries each have a unique lager to present at the event, starting this Saturday. The new Neighborhood Passport Party is scheduled for February 18th at Red Swing Brewhouse. Starting this Saturday, each brewery will have free passports and will offer to stamp them if you order the individual "neighborhood brew." Each stamp makes you eligible for a $35 dollar gift package from each brewery - along with a grand prize pack that will be presented at the final party.
KRDO
In State of City Address, Pueblo Mayor discusses population growth and firefighter response times
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar hosted the annual State of the City Address. During his address, the mayor addressed the city's growing population and failing infrastructure. Each year the Mayor of the City of Pueblo is responsible for producing a report that details the state of...
KRDO
Shelter in place ordered for Security-Widefield neighborhood due to barricaded situation
EL PASO COUNTY, Co (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is serving a search warrant in the 600 block of Rowe Lane in Security-Widefield. That resulted in a barricaded situation and forced a shelter in place for nearby residents. EPSO is asking anyone within a quarter-mile radius...
KRDO
Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to two mobile homes on fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to two mobile homes that are on fire. CSFD says that the was fire is in the area of 2825 Preakness Wy. Two homes were effected but CSFD says that there are no injuries and that the...
KRDO
Pikes Peak United Way offering free tax services to qualifying community members
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak United Way is again offering fee income tax service for qualifying filers. Community members who make less than $60,000 qualify for the United Way's Vita Program, which offers volunteer income tax assistance. Last year, the organization processed nearly 2,000 returns, and this year...
KRDO
Shelter in place ordered for area in Security-Widefield; sheriff’s office serves search warrant
EL PASO COUNTY, Co (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is serving a search warrant in the 600 block of Rowe Lane in Security-Widefield. EPSO is asking anyone within a quarter-mile radius to shelter in place and everyone else to stay away. Webster Elementary School and Mesa...
KRDO
Work begins despite delays on Pueblo County merger meant to repair poor roads in Pueblo West
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In November of 2022, voters approved a ballot measure that's meant to provide much-needed funding for road maintenance in Pueblo West. However, Pueblo County leaders are still out working out a plan on how to fix the poor roads in Pueblo West. Voters in favor of...
KRDO
Two barricaded suspects trigger shelter in place order in Security-Widefield
EL PASO COUNTY, Co (KRDO) -- Two people were taken into custody after an hours-long stand-off in Security-Widefield Wednesday. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, deputies were serving a search warrant in the 600 block of Rowe Ln. around 12:30 p.m. That led to a barricaded situation, forcing a shelter in place for nearby residents within a quarter of a mile.
KRDO
28th Great Fruitcake Toss happening in Manitou Springs
MANITOU SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- Fruitcakes will fly again in downtown Manitou Springs at the annual Great Fruitcake Toss. The event will take place in Manitou Springs at Memorial Park from 1-3 p.m. A limited number of fruitcakes are available to adopt for $5 per cake, including four tickets to...
KRDO
El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in identifying suspects
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects who were involved in an incident on Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to the EPCSO, just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 10, deputies observed a grey BMW SUV parked...
KRDO
Colorado Springs college grads earn 80 percent more than high school grads, according to report
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to a new report by Smartest Dollar, college graduates in Colorado Springs earn 80 percent more on average than high school graduates in Colorado Springs. According to Smartest Dollar, the data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau. To determine the...
KRDO
A D-49 school’s ‘dysfunction’ threatens its charter renewal application
COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- District 49’s school board is considering ending a local school’s charter accreditation, leaving it and its students in limbo. Liberty Tree Academy went through upheaval in the Fall when the Colorado Department of Education issued a notice of concern for nepotism and favoritism between the school’s board and its administrators. This was followed by an internal investigation and the ousting of the former principal and other staff members.
KRDO
Hazmat situation at E. Garden of the Gods and Nevada Ave. after used oil spill
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple crews responded to the area of E. Garden of the Gods and Nevada Ave. after a truck reportedly dropped gallons of used oil. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the hazmat situation involved 200 gallons of used oil. A KRDO crew at the...
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police release name of victim in city’s first homicide investigation of 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released the name of the victim in a deadly apartment shooting. Wednesday, police identified 31-year-old Darrian Adame as the victim in a shooting that happened on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. According to CSPD, officers responded to a shots fired...
KRDO
Crash blocks part of southbound I-25 near Monument
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation reported a lane closure along I-25 in Monument due to a crash. At 4:18 p.m. CDOT announced the left lane of southbound I-25 was closed between Exit 163: County Line Road and CO 105 (Woodmoor) at Mile Point 162.
KRDO
Pueblo Police ask for help in locating homicide suspect
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, 25-year-old Austin Aragon has been identified as the suspect in a homicide that occurred on Dec. 2, 2022, in the 1000 block of E. 6th Street.
KRDO
Woodland Park School District’s curriculum in question after board passes new teaching standard
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Woodland Park School Board approved new teaching standards, but parents are confused about what it means for their children’s curriculum. During a contentious meeting Wednesday, the school board unanimously approved a “social studies academic standard” known as American Birthright, formed by Civics Alliance,...
KRDO
Fountain police arrest convicted felon in possession of large amounts of multiple drugs
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Fountain Police Department (FPD) conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Santa Fe Ave and Alabama Ave. for expired registration. FPD said that while talking to the driver, officers observed suspected methamphetamine in plain view and requested that the driver,...
KRDO
Statewide food stamp recipients to see reduction in benefits
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program tasked with issuing food stamps to families in need is facing significant funding cutbacks. The recently passed federal spending bill will end extra emergency pandemic funding for SNAP and other assistance programs in March. SNAP recipients across the state are expected to see a decline of about $90 per month.
Comments / 0