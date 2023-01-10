COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The downtown breweries each have a unique lager to present at the event, starting this Saturday. The new Neighborhood Passport Party is scheduled for February 18th at Red Swing Brewhouse. Starting this Saturday, each brewery will have free passports and will offer to stamp them if you order the individual "neighborhood brew." Each stamp makes you eligible for a $35 dollar gift package from each brewery - along with a grand prize pack that will be presented at the final party.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO