El Paso County, CO

Colorado Springs breweries release new flavors of neighborhood brew event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The downtown breweries each have a unique lager to present at the event, starting this Saturday. The new Neighborhood Passport Party is scheduled for February 18th at Red Swing Brewhouse. Starting this Saturday, each brewery will have free passports and will offer to stamp them if you order the individual "neighborhood brew." Each stamp makes you eligible for a $35 dollar gift package from each brewery - along with a grand prize pack that will be presented at the final party.
Two barricaded suspects trigger shelter in place order in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Co (KRDO) -- Two people were taken into custody after an hours-long stand-off in Security-Widefield Wednesday. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, deputies were serving a search warrant in the 600 block of Rowe Ln. around 12:30 p.m. That led to a barricaded situation, forcing a shelter in place for nearby residents within a quarter of a mile.
28th Great Fruitcake Toss happening in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- Fruitcakes will fly again in downtown Manitou Springs at the annual Great Fruitcake Toss. The event will take place in Manitou Springs at Memorial Park from 1-3 p.m. A limited number of fruitcakes are available to adopt for $5 per cake, including four tickets to...
A D-49 school’s ‘dysfunction’ threatens its charter renewal application

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- District 49’s school board is considering ending a local school’s charter accreditation, leaving it and its students in limbo. Liberty Tree Academy went through upheaval in the Fall when the Colorado Department of Education issued a notice of concern for nepotism and favoritism between the school’s board and its administrators. This was followed by an internal investigation and the ousting of the former principal and other staff members.
Crash blocks part of southbound I-25 near Monument

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation reported a lane closure along I-25 in Monument due to a crash. At 4:18 p.m. CDOT announced the left lane of southbound I-25 was closed between Exit 163: County Line Road and CO 105 (Woodmoor) at Mile Point 162.
Pueblo Police ask for help in locating homicide suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, 25-year-old Austin Aragon has been identified as the suspect in a homicide that occurred on Dec. 2, 2022, in the 1000 block of E. 6th Street.
Statewide food stamp recipients to see reduction in benefits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program tasked with issuing food stamps to families in need is facing significant funding cutbacks. The recently passed federal spending bill will end extra emergency pandemic funding for SNAP and other assistance programs in March. SNAP recipients across the state are expected to see a decline of about $90 per month.
