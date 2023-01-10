Read full article on original website
Tykeyah Newman
1d ago
It’s quite sad how this has came about … this system is a joke ! But let her would of been yt ! Case solved criminals jailed! I have no faith trust in this country system it’s a sh*t show all around!
Perry Madea
2d ago
Why is this case at a standstill? When will the killer(s) of this young woman be arrested? Hard to understand. Very unjust.
Danelia Greene
1d ago
Who needs enemies with “friends” like this. Smh watch who you hang out with… not everybody is truly your friend and has good intentions. Rip girly
