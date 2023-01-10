Read full article on original website
citysuntimes.com
After 44 years, Keyboard Conversations still helping Arizonans to love classical music
Watching Jeffrey Siegel’s Keyboard Conversations is like going to a lecture from a favorite professor, except this classical music historian also provides captivating entertainment. That’s the magic of Keyboard Conversations, a series of concerts plus commentary that Siegel has presented at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts for 43...
AZFamily
Looking for things to do this weekend? Check out these six events in the Phoenix-area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking for something to do with friends, family or your significant other this weekend? There are several events around the Valley that are perfect for all ages!. Disney On Ice - Footprint Center 201 E. Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004. Calling all Disney and ice skating...
citysuntimes.com
Carefree Desert Gardens’ 20th annual garden seminar series reblooms Jan. 14
Saturday, Jan. 14, Carefree Desert Gardens welcomes back popular gardening educator Carol Stuttard to discuss the vital role insects play in local ecology, kicking off the gardens’ 2023 winter seminar series. In the United States alone, there are approximately 91,000 described living species of insects. For gardeners, there are...
citysuntimes.com
Pieces from across the world, eons of history housed in Cave Creek's Rare Earth Gallery
People come to Cave Creek because they have an appreciation for nature. For those who have ever felt a sense of wonderment, admiration or connectivity to the earth when looking out over the Sonoran Desert, those feelings are elevated to a whole new level when surrounded by the magnificent display at Rare Earth Gallery.
Arizona Will Raise a Glass to Its First Black-Owned Wine Bar
Girls night out is about to get a whole lot fancier. Celebrity chef and restaurateur Nik Fields is gearing up for the grand opening of her business, Chic Chef 77 Bistro & Wine Bar, Arizona’s first Black-owned wine bar. The entrepreneur, who is a Brooklyn native, planted the location...
Two Hands Korean Corn Dogs to Take Up Residence in Tatum Point This Spring
Two Hands is no stranger to the Valley, with locations currently operating in Goodyear, Chandler, San Tan, Phoenix, and Mesa.
AZFamily
Harkins Theatre to host 90s film series through end of January
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Want to experience some of your favorite 90s films on the silver screen? Now you can. Harkins Theatre is bringing back its 90s film series for only $5 per ticket starting Jan. 14 until Feb. 1. You can get your tickets here. January 14 & 18.
luxury-houses.net
Listed For $2.6 Million, This Elegant Historic Custom Home in Phoenix Arizona Is Fully Upgraded With Beauty Radiating Classic Santa Barbara Warmth
7205 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona blends both comfort and luxury where classic meets modern, close to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. This Home in Phoenix offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,811 square feet of living space. To know more about 7205 N 3rd St, please contact Michelle Hodges (Phone: 480 287 5200) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now Closed
Few things can replace perfectly prepared seafood. Whether you’re a fan of smoked fish, grilled octopus, heaps of shrimp, or battered and fried goodies from under the sea, there really is no replicating that of quality seafood. And yet, metro Phoenix isn’t exactly known for its seafood selection. There are a handful of options, but it doesn’t have the same kind of market share as other segments. While Arizona is still close to the Pacific, as well as the Gulf of California (which puts it about as close to the ocean as a state can get without actually touching water), there are only a handful of excellent seafood restaurants to choose from. And now, there is one fewer.
Phoenix New Times
From Ranch to Table: Meet Phoenix's New Sustainable Butcher Shop
Inside a west-facing storefront in the historic My Florist Plaza building near downtown Phoenix, lies a not-your-average butcher shop. Entering Underbelly Meat Co., customers are welcomed by bright orange walls and a modern yet rustic interior complete with industrial-style metal stools, wooden shelves, and exposed lightbulbs. Two large refrigerated cases display an array of selected cuts of beef and other meats.
citysuntimes.com
History comes to life at Cave Creek Museum with special events this month
In addition to its regular exhibits and programs, Cave Creek Museum is hosting fun, interactive and educational events throughout the month in keeping with its mission to keep the history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area alive. Arizona Gold Mining Experience. It’s that time again – Cave...
AZFamily
Phoenix woman works to help dogs find forever homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It can take a village to run an animal rescue. And those who work with the founder of Saving Paws Rescue in Phoenix say she does Something Good every day, helping dogs find a forever home. Trish Houlihan founded Saving Paws Rescue about a decade...
fox10phoenix.com
Did you win? Check out the winning Mega Millions numbers for Jan. 13
PHOENIX - The winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on Jan. 13, 2023 have been selected. Jackpot for the drawing reached an estimated $1.35 billion, after no ticket matched all six numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing. The numbers drawn on Jan. 13 are:. 30. 43. 45. 46. 61.
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: These Local Bakeries Make the Best Bread, Pastries, and Doughnuts in the Valley
Baking is such a unique blend of art and science. But when bakers really get it right, another element joins the mix, bringing the category into the realm of magic. Throughout metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have multiple baking magicians bringing the most perfect pastries, bread, and doughnuts to life. These are the Valley's best bakeries.
citysuntimes.com
Grieving children, families find healing at New Song Center
When Melissa Alvarado’s oldest daughter, Gloria, died in May, she quickly realized her family needed professional support and to be around others who could fully grasp their pain. At New Song Center for Grieving Children, they discovered support groups and meaningful activities to help them find healing. Melissa, her...
kjzz.org
As Arizona egg prices spike, more people are getting backyard chickens
Egg prices are up — and there’s no relief in sight, thanks to an avian flu outbreak that killed tens of millions of chickens. But not Amy McSheffrey’s. The Phoenix resident keeps 13 chickens in her backyard on the outskirts of the Arcadia neighborhood. McSheffrey’s ladies deliver about eight eggs per day, and while that’s not the only reason she keeps chickens, it’s definitely a bonus.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Closing Down 5 Arizona Stores
These closings are part of the company's latest round of layoffs.
AZFamily
Holiday weekend storm on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A weak cold front is exiting Arizona this morning. It brought light snow to the high country, and a few light rain showers mostly north of Maricopa County earlier this morning. In the wake of the front, look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures today. In the Valley, expect a high of 65 degrees.
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
