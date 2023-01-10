ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citysuntimes.com

Carefree Desert Gardens’ 20th annual garden seminar series reblooms Jan. 14

Saturday, Jan. 14, Carefree Desert Gardens welcomes back popular gardening educator Carol Stuttard to discuss the vital role insects play in local ecology, kicking off the gardens’ 2023 winter seminar series. In the United States alone, there are approximately 91,000 described living species of insects. For gardeners, there are...
CAREFREE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed For $2.6 Million, This Elegant Historic Custom Home in Phoenix Arizona Is Fully Upgraded With Beauty Radiating Classic Santa Barbara Warmth

7205 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona blends both comfort and luxury where classic meets modern, close to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. This Home in Phoenix offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,811 square feet of living space. To know more about 7205 N 3rd St, please contact Michelle Hodges (Phone: 480 287 5200) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now Closed

Few things can replace perfectly prepared seafood. Whether you’re a fan of smoked fish, grilled octopus, heaps of shrimp, or battered and fried goodies from under the sea, there really is no replicating that of quality seafood. And yet, metro Phoenix isn’t exactly known for its seafood selection. There are a handful of options, but it doesn’t have the same kind of market share as other segments. While Arizona is still close to the Pacific, as well as the Gulf of California (which puts it about as close to the ocean as a state can get without actually touching water), there are only a handful of excellent seafood restaurants to choose from. And now, there is one fewer.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

From Ranch to Table: Meet Phoenix's New Sustainable Butcher Shop

Inside a west-facing storefront in the historic My Florist Plaza building near downtown Phoenix, lies a not-your-average butcher shop. Entering Underbelly Meat Co., customers are welcomed by bright orange walls and a modern yet rustic interior complete with industrial-style metal stools, wooden shelves, and exposed lightbulbs. Two large refrigerated cases display an array of selected cuts of beef and other meats.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

History comes to life at Cave Creek Museum with special events this month

In addition to its regular exhibits and programs, Cave Creek Museum is hosting fun, interactive and educational events throughout the month in keeping with its mission to keep the history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area alive. Arizona Gold Mining Experience. It’s that time again – Cave...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman works to help dogs find forever homes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It can take a village to run an animal rescue. And those who work with the founder of Saving Paws Rescue in Phoenix say she does Something Good every day, helping dogs find a forever home. Trish Houlihan founded Saving Paws Rescue about a decade...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Did you win? Check out the winning Mega Millions numbers for Jan. 13

PHOENIX - The winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on Jan. 13, 2023 have been selected. Jackpot for the drawing reached an estimated $1.35 billion, after no ticket matched all six numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing. The numbers drawn on Jan. 13 are:. 30. 43. 45. 46. 61.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Grieving children, families find healing at New Song Center

When Melissa Alvarado’s oldest daughter, Gloria, died in May, she quickly realized her family needed professional support and to be around others who could fully grasp their pain. At New Song Center for Grieving Children, they discovered support groups and meaningful activities to help them find healing. Melissa, her...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

As Arizona egg prices spike, more people are getting backyard chickens

Egg prices are up — and there’s no relief in sight, thanks to an avian flu outbreak that killed tens of millions of chickens. But not Amy McSheffrey’s. The Phoenix resident keeps 13 chickens in her backyard on the outskirts of the Arcadia neighborhood. McSheffrey’s ladies deliver about eight eggs per day, and while that’s not the only reason she keeps chickens, it’s definitely a bonus.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Holiday weekend storm on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A weak cold front is exiting Arizona this morning. It brought light snow to the high country, and a few light rain showers mostly north of Maricopa County earlier this morning. In the wake of the front, look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures today. In the Valley, expect a high of 65 degrees.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy