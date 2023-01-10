Read full article on original website
Chinese Sci-Fi Epic ‘The Wandering Earth 2’ Set For UK, Ireland Release Through Trinity CineAsia
EXCLUSIVE: Trinity CineAsia has acquired UK and Ireland rights to Chinese sci-fi epic The Wandering Earth 2, which is scheduled for release on January 27, with previews running from January 22, day-and-date with its mainland China release. The prequel to record-breaking sci-fi hit The Wandering Earth is being released in China over the Chinese New Year holidays (January 21-27), traditionally the country’s most lucrative box office period. Released in 2019, The Wandering Earth grossed $700M worldwide, including $6M at the US box office. The film is currently the fifth highest grossing in Chinese box office history and was streamed on Netflix in...
White women aren’t being ‘banned’ from using black beauty products – but they should know this
“My white friends who have straight hair have been telling me that this literally caused their hair to fall out,” a TikTok user says, clutching a little bottle of hair oil. This post is one of many spoof reviews appearing on social media for Mielle Organics’ rosemary mint growth hair oil, posted with one purpose: to deter white people from buying it.
3,000-year-old wishing well uncovered in Germany. Take a look at the items left inside
More than 100 artifacts may have been placed in the well as offerings during a long drought.
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
The Tragic Story Behind the Netherlands’ Most Prolific Female Serial Killer
This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands. In December 1883, Hendrik Frankhuizen - a man from a seriously poor neighbourhood in the Dutch city of Leiden - went to the doctor after experiencing unbearable pain for several days. By this point, his newborn son and wife had already died from incessant diarrhoea and vomiting. The death of a mother and child wasn’t uncommon back then, especially where the Frankruizens lived - a neighbourhood where cholera (which causes similar symptoms) often reared its ugly head.
‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan
Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row
A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
The Butchering and Defleshing of Dead Family Members Was Part of a Gruesome Ritual Practiced by Stone Age Orcadians
The Orkney Islands are a group of islands that are located off the north of Scotland. Thousands of years ago, the people inhabiting these islands are said to have practiced a grisly ritual that involved the dismemberment and defleshing of their dead relatives prior to transferring the bones to a common tomb.
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Mystery as US tourist plunges three storeys to his death in front of screaming families at Thai airport
AN American tourist plunged three storeys to his death today in front of horrified families at an airport in Thailand. The 35-year-old, from Utah, fell from the third floor of the Phuket International Airport shortly after 3pm local time. Shocked tourists screamed as he slammed into the ground and lay...
Mom of 5 Refuses to Buy Husband New Car for Christmas After Hefty Book Deal
Should a person ever be pressured into buying something outside their price range?. Photo byPhoto by Freddy Kearney on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are a lot of competitive markets and industries out there in the world, and among the most competitive are the publishing and entertainment industries.
‘Harry you’re wrong’: ITV viewers shocked after Prince Harry denies accusing the royal family of racism
ITV viewers have criticised Prince Harry after he appeared to row back on his previous remarks about the royal family.In his interview with Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), Prince Harry was asked about the previous claims he and his wife, Meghan, made during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2022.During the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that unnamed members of the royal family had raised “concerns” over “how dark” Archie’s skin would be.In Sunday’s ITV interview, Harry seemed to double down on the comments. Bradby asked the royal: “In the Oprah interview, you accuse...
Holocaust survivors find little comfort in conviction of Nazi death camp’s ‘Secretary of Evil’
The conviction of a former Nazi concentration camp typist dubbed the “Secretary of Evil” was a more hollow victory than a Hanukkah miracle for 95-year-old Aron Krell.“It’s like a joke,” the Holocaust survivor said of the verdict against Irmgard Furchner, 97, in Germany — delivered more than 75 years after the end of the Holocaust. “To me, it doesn’t mean anything. It can never undo what evil happened,” said the Upper East Side resident whose mother’s death at the Stutthof concentration camp near Gdansk, Poland, left him with no living relatives. Furchner, tried in a special juvenile court because she was a teenager...
Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction
A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall
A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
Inside creepy abandoned tunnel left untouched for decades – and it’s hiding a bizarre secret
THIS creepy abandoned tunnel - the longest unused underpass in the UK - has been left untouched for decades. Drewton Tunnel, beneath the Yorkshire Wolds, was once used by trains and now hides a bizarre secret. After being closed for the last 60 years, it is believed to now have...
Doc Martin fans horrified as Martin Clunes left fighting for his life in horror car crash in final ever episode
DOC Martin fans were left horrified after Martin Clunes' titular character was left fighting for his life in a horror car crash in the final ever episode. The ITV series came to an end a few weeks ago, but fans were treated to one last hoorah with the Christmas Special.
NME
Elon Musk mocks Andrew Tate following human trafficking arrest
Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to seemingly mock Andrew Tate, following his arrest in Romania on human trafficking charges. Last week Tate, a former Big Brother contestant and anti-feminist far-right commentator, was reportedly arrested alongside his brother Tristan as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation. It was...
Demi Lovato UK poster ‘likely to cause serious offence to Christians’ – ASA
A poster promoting US singer Demi Lovato’s new album in the UK was likely to cause serious offence for linking sexuality to the crucifix and crucifixion, the advertising regulator has ruled.The poster, seen in multiple sites across London in August, featured an image of the album cover showing Lovato bound in a bondage-style outfit while lying on a large, cushioned crucifix.The headline stated ‘DEMI LOVATO’ and ‘HOLY FVCK’ – the name of the album.The poster attracted four complaints that it was likely to cause serious or widespread offence and was irresponsibly placed where children could see it.Defending the poster, Polydor...
