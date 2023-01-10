Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
msn.com
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
iheart.com
Jeremy Renner's Sister Shares Update On Actor: 'He's A Fighter'
Jeremy Renner is "crushing" it as he continues to recover from a scary snowplow accident earlier this month, according to his family. The Avengers star has been hospitalized since January 1 since reportedly being run over by a 14,000 pound snowplow outside his Reno, Nevada home and sustaining "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" that required emergency surgery. He now remains in stable condition.
‘The Drop’ Cast ‘Went Through A Lot’ Behind The Scenes: It Made The Movie ‘Funnier’ (Exclusive)
A trip to a tropical island resort for a friend’s wedding goes awry when Lex, played by Anna Konkle, accidentally drops her friend’s baby in front of everyone in Hulu’s new original movie The Drop. The shocking moment sparks a plethora of awkwardness amongst the friends over the course of their stay. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jillian Bell, Jermaine Fowler, and more of the cast about the film.
One to watch: Debbie
If the economics course at her sixth-form college hadn’t been full, south London soul singer Debbie Ehirim might never have decided to study music. It was then that she realised her interest in music-making was more than just a childhood pleasure. She began religiously attending open mic nights and dabbling in theatre – but also got a degree in finance. Just in case. (“This degree is definitely a backup plan,” she told Rolling Stone).
iheart.com
PHOTO: Prince Harry Lookalike Fears for His Safety Over Book Controversy
Prince Harry doppelganger Rhys Whittock says he now fears for his life as a result of revelations in Prince Harry's new memoir. In Spare, Prince Harry admits to killing 25 Taliban soldiers during his time in Afghanistan, sparking the lookalike's concern that he could be mistaken for Prince Harry and targeted by the regime.
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Pamela Anderson, Gwen, Barbara, Jessie James Decker!
Pamela Anderson in the first trailer for Netflix doc. Red-y for Valentine's Day! Model Barbara Palvin in lacy bras and undies for the new Victoria's Secret campaign. The Age Difference Between Amy Poehler and Rachel McAdams When They Played Mother and Daughter Is Freaking People Out. Amy Poehler and Rachel...
