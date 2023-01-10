ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, WI

Northern Arts Council awards local grants

From left, NAC treasurer Tom Winquist; Mary Puestow, Oneida County 4-H; Anne Williams, Oneida County 4-H; Mary Dork, Northwoods Choraliers; Virginia Roberts, Rhinelander District Library Director; Josh Calhoun, Rhinelander High School Art Department; Daniel Stroede, Rhinelander Male Chorus; Denise Chojnacki, Rhinelander District Library; Emily Irwin, WXPR; Ken Juon, ArtStart; Jennifer Anderson, LOLA Arts; Traci Stinebrink, ArtStart. Not pictured, Sandy Madden, Campanile Center for the Arts.
Fond Du Lac Man, Oshkosh Woman Arrested for Over a Dozen Drug Crimes

FOREST COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman are in jail and could face a string of charges, after they were allegedly found with fentanyl and methamphetamine in a hotel room in northern Wisconsin. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office said it received a...
Cocktail of the Week: Key Lime Martini

This week’s featured cocktail is crisp, refreshing and delicious. The Key Lime Martini hearkens to the pie from which it takes its name, but you won’t want to wait until after dinner to try one. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt.
Multiple semi crashes reported on I-39 south of Wausau

Traffic is backed up, reduced to a single lane on northbound I-39 Tuesday morning after multiple crashes were reported involving semis and passenger vehicles. There’s no word yet on injuries. Weather reports indicate difficult road conditions Tuesday morning with fog and ice on some roadways. The initial call came...
