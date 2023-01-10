Read full article on original website
starjournalnow.com
Northern Arts Council awards local grants
From left, NAC treasurer Tom Winquist; Mary Puestow, Oneida County 4-H; Anne Williams, Oneida County 4-H; Mary Dork, Northwoods Choraliers; Virginia Roberts, Rhinelander District Library Director; Josh Calhoun, Rhinelander High School Art Department; Daniel Stroede, Rhinelander Male Chorus; Denise Chojnacki, Rhinelander District Library; Emily Irwin, WXPR; Ken Juon, ArtStart; Jennifer Anderson, LOLA Arts; Traci Stinebrink, ArtStart. Not pictured, Sandy Madden, Campanile Center for the Arts.
Marathon County felony mugshot gallery for Jan. 12, 2023
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
wtaq.com
Fond Du Lac Man, Oshkosh Woman Arrested for Over a Dozen Drug Crimes
FOREST COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman are in jail and could face a string of charges, after they were allegedly found with fentanyl and methamphetamine in a hotel room in northern Wisconsin. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office said it received a...
Cocktail of the Week: Key Lime Martini
This week’s featured cocktail is crisp, refreshing and delicious. The Key Lime Martini hearkens to the pie from which it takes its name, but you won’t want to wait until after dinner to try one. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt.
Multiple semi crashes reported on I-39 south of Wausau
Traffic is backed up, reduced to a single lane on northbound I-39 Tuesday morning after multiple crashes were reported involving semis and passenger vehicles. There’s no word yet on injuries. Weather reports indicate difficult road conditions Tuesday morning with fog and ice on some roadways. The initial call came...
Plea deal reached for Wausau landlord accused of hiding condemnation order from tenants amid reports of roach infestation, burst pipes
A Wausau landlord whose property was declared unfit for human habitation due to issues ranging from cockroaches to a non-functioning heating system will avoid a felony conviction if he successfully completes a deferred sentencing agreement. Bryan Morel pleaded no context this week to four felony counts of theft by false...
