The Verge
Intel breaks the 6GHz barrier with $699 Core i9-13900KS processor
Intel is launching its fastest desktop processor to date, breaking the 6GHz barrier at stock speeds for the first time. The new Core i9-13900KS is based on the 13th Gen Core i9-13900K that came close to the 6GHz barrier with its 5.8GHz turbo frequency last year. The new i9-13900KS will be available in stores today, priced at $699.
The Verge
TCL’s 65-inch 6-Series Mini LED TV is a major deal at $699.99
If your New Year's resolution was to get a big 4K TV, we’re here to make quick work of that less than two weeks into 2023. Currently, you can pick up the 65-inch model of TCL’s 6-Series QLED 4K TV at Best Buy for $699.99 (normally $999.99). There are, of course, pricier models available with more bells and whistles, but what this model has makes it a great value for the price. It has a Mini LED-backlit panel that gets brighter and has more contrast than most similarly priced TVs. Plus, it has two HDMI 2.1 ports that can output 4K at a 120Hz refresh rate to consoles and PC. It also comes standard with the Google TV smart platform baked in, giving you access to all major streaming services plus screen mirroring via Chromecast. Read our review.
The Verge
Microsoft to force Xbox consoles into energy saver mode as it rolls out smarter option
Microsoft is planning to switch Xbox Series X and S owners over to an energy-saving power mode in a bid for sustainability and cost savings. The Shutdown (energy saving) power option was made default on Xbox consoles shipped since last March, but millions of Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S consoles still use the more convenient Sleep (Instant On) option.
TechCrunch
FPGA startup Rapid Silicon lands $15M to bring its first chip to market
The global FPGA market size could reach $14 billion by 2028, according to one estimate, up from $6 billion in 2021. One startup looking to get in on the ground floor is Rapid Silicon, which this week announced that it raised $15 million in a Series A round led by Cambium Capital. Launched in 2021, the goal with Rapid Silicon is to promote, adopt and implement open source tech to address the low- to mid-range FPGA market, according to CEO and co-founder Naveed Sherwani.
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can now record lifelike 3D audio
Samsung is bringing a nifty new trick to its Galaxy Buds 2 Pro starting today: whenever you’re recording video, the earbuds will now be able to capture more lifelike binaural 3D audio. “The feature picks up 360-degree sound using a microphone in each earbud, placing viewers at the center of a roaring festival crowd or beside a bubbling brook in the middle of a forest,” Samsung wrote in a press release today.
Meta's technology chief reportedly told employees that higher headcount has led to 'untenable' slow movement, including meetings that take a month to schedule
Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth told employees in an email that that adding headcount "makes everything slower," according to The Verge.
The Verge
Official Samsung Galaxy S23 images leak early
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is expected to be unveiled for the first time at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1st, but we already have a solid idea of what the device will look like. Leaked renders posted by WinFuture reveal both the design and color options available for the base model Galaxy S23 handset.
The Verge
Clear Calling on the Pixel 7 is like noise cancellation for hard-to-hear phone calls
You probably haven’t been on the phone with someone who’s using a serger sewing machine. I have, and I’m here to tell you it sounds like talking to someone who’s in the middle of a raging tornado as it tears through a bus depot. That is, until Google’s Clear Calling feature kicks in. When that happens, the tornado dissipates into a mild windstorm, making it possible to carry on with your conversation. It’s the sort of helpful background feature that Google’s Pixel phones can be so good at delivering. It’s just a shame that most of them won’t get it.
The Verge
Meta Quest users can now track their heart rate in VR workouts
Meta is adding two new fitness-related features to the Meta Quest. The first is Health Connect integration, meaning Android users can finally sync their Quest workout data automatically. Perhaps more exciting for VR fitness buffs: you’ll now be able to pair Bluetooth heart rate monitors and view your stats in real time.
The Verge
LG’s StanbyME is a so-so TV on a stellar stand
LG’s StanbyME is one of the most unusual TVs I’ve ever used, and that’s saying something: I’ve tested Samsung’s raft-like Odyssey Ark gaming monitor as well as the nearly square LG DualUp. Those are both relatively normal by comparison. The StanbyME is a 27-inch battery-powered touchscreen TV on a wheeled pedestal base. That might not sound like next-level innovation, but until I tried it, I didn’t realize how rare LG’s stellar stand design is — or that I suddenly kind of wanted one.
The Verge
Verily, Alphabet’s health-focused company, is cutting jobs
Verily, the health-focused company housed under Google parent Alphabet, is laying off staff and announcing a sweeping reorganization, as shared in an email from CEO Stephen Gillett posted on Verily’s blog. “Approximately 15 percent of Verily roles” have been cut, Gillett said, which translates to more than 200 employees, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The Verge
Roblox’s new Creator Hub could make things a lot easier for developers
Roblox is officially completing its rollout of the Creator Hub, a new hub that gives developers more tools and centralizes things like documentation and a developer forum into one place. Making the information easier to find seems like it could be quite helpful for developers, and that has an important aftereffect for Roblox, too: Roblox makes its money by taking a cut of what its developers earn, so it’s incentivized to make things better for the creators on its platform.
The Verge
Nvidia Broadcast can now deepfake your eyes to make you look at the camera
Nvidia’s streaming software now has an option to make it appear like you’re making eye contact with the camera, even if you’re looking somewhere else in real life. Using AI, the “Eye Contact” feature added to Nvidia Broadcast 1.4 will replace your eyes with “simulated” ones that are aligned with your camera — an effect that worked really well when we tested it ourselves, except for all the times it didn’t.
The Verge
Meta confirms it’s rescinded some full-time job offers
According to a report by TechCrunch, Meta confirmed reports it has revoked full-time job offers that were extended to some candidates. Meta hasn’t commented on how many people or departments were affected by this action, but TechCrunch quotes a company spokesperson saying, “While this decision did not come lightly, it allows us to remain thoughtful as we readjust our hiring through 2023 to align with our highest-priority work.”
TechCrunch
How we pivoted our deep tech startup to become a SaaS company
Initially, we approached this as a hardware challenge until we determined that the key to meeting next-generation electric motor demand actually lies in software. That’s why we’ve pivoted to a SaaS model. Like any major startup redirect, there were several “a-ha!” realizations, accompanied by trials to make it...
The Verge
Microsoft’s fix for disappearing Windows application shortcuts doesn’t bring them back
On Friday afternoon, Microsoft wrote it’s fully deployed a fix for an issue in Windows that caused application shortcuts in the Start menu or taskbar to disappear. Multiple IT admins detailed the problem on Twitter and Reddit this morning, and Microsoft confirmed it was related to a recent update to the Microsoft Defender threat detections.
The Verge
You can get 20 percent off tech at eBay, including LG’s C2 OLED
If you love digital window shopping and you’re in the market for a TV, a gaming console, or a new monitor, then we’ve got a great deal for your perusal. At eBay, you can get an additional 20 percent off a wide range of tech products when you use code NEWYEARTWENTY on a qualifying item at checkout until 11:59PM PT January 15th / 2:59AM ET January 16th.
The Verge
Congress says the Army can’t spend $400 million buying Microsoft HoloLens headsets
Congress has denied the Army’s request to buy up to 6,900 headsets based on Microsoft’s HoloLens technology, according to a report from Bloomberg. The military was apparently asking for around $400 million — instead, it’s getting around a tenth of that to go toward improving the system, as previous versions reportedly caused “mission-affecting physical impairments,” such as headaches and nausea during tests.
CoinDesk
SingularityNET’s AGIX Leads Surge in Tokens Related to Artificial Intelligence
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The hot news surrounding the artificial-intelligence (AI) tool ChatGPT is inspiring an upsurge inAI-focused tokens in the crypto market. Blockchain AI project SingularityNET led Wednesday's AI and big data token board, with its utility...
HKSTP Partners Global Accelerator Plug and Play in Calling Startups for EPiC 2023 Elevator Pitch Competition in Hong Kong
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023-- Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has partnered with world-leading innovation platform, Plug and Play, to call on ambitious startups and entrepreneurs around the world to join the seventh Elevator Pitch Competition 2023 (EPiC 2023), one of the biggest pitch events in Hong Kong. The final entry deadline for the Competition has also been extended to 20 January 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005179/en/ HKSTP CEO, Albert Wong, joins Plug and Play CEO, Saeed Amidi, to promote HKSTP’s EPiC 2023, calling all startups in the world to come to Hong Kong for a scale-up opportunity of a lifetime. (Photo: Business Wire)
