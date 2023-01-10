If your New Year's resolution was to get a big 4K TV, we’re here to make quick work of that less than two weeks into 2023. Currently, you can pick up the 65-inch model of TCL’s 6-Series QLED 4K TV at Best Buy for $699.99 (normally $999.99). There are, of course, pricier models available with more bells and whistles, but what this model has makes it a great value for the price. It has a Mini LED-backlit panel that gets brighter and has more contrast than most similarly priced TVs. Plus, it has two HDMI 2.1 ports that can output 4K at a 120Hz refresh rate to consoles and PC. It also comes standard with the Google TV smart platform baked in, giving you access to all major streaming services plus screen mirroring via Chromecast. Read our review.

2 DAYS AGO