ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news

When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post

NFL playoffs player prop picks, predictions: Anytime TD bets for Wild Card Weekend

Wild Card Weekend is the best week of the NFL season. And today, we bring in Action Network anytime touchdown propster, Gilles Gallant, to discuss a few of his favorite TD scorer prop picks for the weekend. Below we break down the best Wild Card Weekend player prop picks and predictions for the first round of the NFL playoffs. Wild Card Weekend player prop picks and predictions Seahawks vs. 49ers (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX) Gilles Gallant: Tyler Lockett +300 (FanDuel) Gallant has three TD scorer props he’s targeting for round one of the NFL playoffs, starting with the matinee matchup between Seattle and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy