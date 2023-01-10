Wild Card Weekend is the best week of the NFL season. And today, we bring in Action Network anytime touchdown propster, Gilles Gallant, to discuss a few of his favorite TD scorer prop picks for the weekend. Below we break down the best Wild Card Weekend player prop picks and predictions for the first round of the NFL playoffs. Wild Card Weekend player prop picks and predictions Seahawks vs. 49ers (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX) Gilles Gallant: Tyler Lockett +300 (FanDuel) Gallant has three TD scorer props he’s targeting for round one of the NFL playoffs, starting with the matinee matchup between Seattle and...

42 MINUTES AGO