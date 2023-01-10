ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd ‘AGREE £3m Wout Weghorst loan transfer with Cristiano Ronaldo domino effect set to hand Besiktas replacement’

By Henry Tomlinson
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly agreed to sign striker Wout Weghorst on loan.

The club have been trying to find a new forward since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club.

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on a deal for Wout Weghorst to join the club Credit: Rex
Besiktas could reportedly sign Al Nassr star Vincent Aboubakar as a replacement Credit: AFP

It appears they have found their man after agreeing on a deal with his parent club, Burnley and Besiktas, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

However, he claims that a deal would only be completed once the Turkish club have found a replacement.

The reporter tweeted: "Manchester United have reached full, verbal agreement to sign Wout Weghorst.

"Understand deal will cost around €3m (£2.65m) to Besiktas — Weghorst will join on loan from Burnley.

"Final step needed, Besiktas will only approve the deal if they find the right replacement."

However, it appears Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr has aided United and created a domino effect.

The Saudi club had to axe a foreign player to make room for the Portuguese star, and cut Vincent Aboubakar loose.

And Besiktas are now in talks with attacker Aboubakar to be the replacement for Weghorst, according to The Atheltic.

Weghorst, who appeared to say goodbye to the Besiktas fans after scoring at the weekend, has bagged nine goals in 18 appearances so far this season.

He will bring a more direct approach to the United attack, with Ten Hag currently relying on Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as his main forwards.

If a deal for Weghorst does fall through, the Red Devils have also been linked with moves for Edin Dzeko and Olivier Giroud.

Red Devils manager Erik ten hag has been warned on the deal as having "too many Dutch people" is "dangerous".

Former Dutch international Marco van Basten told Ziggo Sport: "It can become dangerous if you have too many Dutch people and things are not going well.

"You also saw that at Barcelona, when they had five Dutch people. Then it will work against you.

"Ten Hag has to be careful with that."

The club currently have Dutch stars Tyrell Malacia and Donny van de Beek and have been continuously linked with Barcelona midfielder Frenki de Jong.

