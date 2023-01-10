ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City man indicted in fatal hit-and-run

By Lynda Cohen
 2 days ago
An Atlantic City man charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian has been indicted.

Harris Jacobs, 26, faces a second-degree charge in the death of Orlando Fraga, who was struck at about 3:35 a.m. Sept. 4.

Fraga, 76, was walking east on Atlantic Avenue when he was struck.

Surveillance video shows Jacobs pull into the Dunkin Donuts parking lot and attend to Fraga twice, according to information his attorney provided during a detention hearing in September.

Jacobs left the scene after hearing a man he allegedly waved down on the phone with police.

But even if that is true, it wasn’t enough, according to the state.

“The defendant didn’t stick around to do his legally obligated duty, which is to wait for the police,” Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy said at the September hearing.

Jacobs was released with conditions, which included living with his father, political powerbroker Joe Jacobs, in Linwood.

The elder Jacobs was referenced several times during the hearing, and was said to be in a room waiting in case he was needed to vouch for his son.

No information has been released about any possible plea offers.

Fraga, whose obituary lists his last name as Fraga-Seruti, was known as Big Cuba, in honor of his birthplace. He moved to the United States in 1980 for “new beginnings,” his obituary read.

Four years later, his only son was born. He also left behind a grandson, granddaughter, three sisters and a brother.

