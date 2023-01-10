ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Massive, Soul-Eating Saltwater Crocodile Caught on Camera Swimming: WATCH

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45f5JO_0k9zQMPy00
Snorkelling with American Crocodiles in Jardines de la Reina marine reserve, Cuba. (Photo by: Inger Vandyke /VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Few creatures carry a more intimidating face than saltwater crocodiles as this wild underwater footage shows.

When it comes to the animal kingdom, few families are more iconic than crocodilians. Those of us living in America’s southeast are well-accustomed to our American alligators, though they remain misunderstood. Travel down to the southernmost areas of Florida, and you’ll find the only place on the planet where alligators co-exist with crocodiles in the wild, too.

Which leads us to their saltwater dwelling kin, the American crocodile. Though also misunderstood, we humans have plenty of reason to fear these magnificent, massive beasts. Male American crocs can reach an astounding 20+ feet in length, though their average in the wild is around 14 feet. Which is still wildly intimidating, to be sure – especially when one is coming right at you under water.

This is exactly the case in some of the latest footage from Oceanography on Twitter, which showcases a “Massive saltwater crocodile casually swimming.” As for that “soul-eating” appearance, this comes courtesy of the third eyelid crocs possess. It’s a membrane that slides across their eye when they submerge in order to protect the eyeball from harsh saltwater exposure. Take a look:

Some humans feel entirely in their element underwater, like the marine biologists I know and respect. Others like myself, however, know their place is on land. Which is why, even after closely examining this clip to see that another diver in the foreground looks to be about the same size as this crocodile, the sight is no less intimidating (or glorious, depending on how you rate your wildlife).

Want to Spot an American Crocodile For Yourself? Head to Everglades National Park

If this clip has you itching to see a crocodile in the wild for yourself, then there’s one prime destination for us Americans.

Down in the Florida Everglades, you’ll not only find American alligators, but American crocodiles, too. It is, as stated, the only place on Earth where both crocodiles and alligators live in the same place. At the southernmost end of the American alligator’s range, American crocodiles live in the coastal brackish waters where their saltwater habitat meets the freshwater habitat of alligators. And having these two iconic crocodilian species co-existing in Everglades – and nowhere else – is just one of the many fascinating wildlife facts Everglades National Park boasts.

Be sure you know how to tell these crocodilians apart when you get down there, too. They may seem identical at first glance, but always look at the snout when spotting crocodilians.

American alligators have a broad, uniform U-shaped snout. American crocodiles have a thin, V-shaped snout with jutting teeth, as the footage above shows.

For the best places to spot both species, see our Top 10 Things to Do in Everglades National Park next.

Comments / 15

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Incredibly Intense Brown Bear Fight Caught on Hidden Cameras

A wild rumble between two massive brown bears was caught on tape recently via hidden cameras. And the footage is nothing less than intense!. The footage was shot near a wildlife area in Finland that is operated by Boreal Wildlife Centre, reports note, per Unofficial Networks. The brawl is made even more intense by the multiple perspectives we get via three separate hidden cameras.
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Hero Capybara Surf a Crocodile Down the River

Get ready for a wild ride! Experience the thrill of watching a renegade capybara ride down the river atop a crocodile! The video captures the spectacular sight from above and bops to the beat of Don Toliver’s “After Party.”. The hero comes into clear view in a few...
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
natureworldnews.com

Florida Man Beats Shark to Death with Hammer [Video]

A Florida man was caught on a video hammering a juvenile shark to death at a Florida beach earlier this week. The incident received public backlash on social media and prompted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to investigate into the incident. Man Beats Shark with Hammer. YouTube...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Major Transformation

Longtime NCIS fans will remember Emily Wickersham for her portrayal of Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop on the show. Some might even remember her blonde looks as well. But it apparently was time for a change and Wickersham was up for the task. As you can see below, the blonde is now a brunette. We don’t know why she changed her hairstyle but commenters were approving of the new look.
Rooted Expeditions

Woman found living in the hotel walls, robbing people while they were away.

Victoria Rothe and a coworker were staying at a hotel while on a work trip. Then something terrible happened. After a long day of work, Victoria and her coworker Rebecca, went back to the hotel. When Victoria opened her door, she saw a woman standing in the bathroom. Victoria thought it was housekeeping at first, but when she saw the woman holding her clothes, she knew something was wrong.
Outsider.com

Fishermen Land Record-Breaking Behemoth Bluefin Tuna After 5+ Hour Fight

Three recreational fishermen off the coast of North Carolina had to battle adversity while fighting to haul in a 900-pound Atlantic Bluefin Tuna. The species grows to exceptional sizes compared to the Pacific stock of the species and is one of the premier saltwater sportfish in the world. In addition to just the size and might of the fish itself, the anglers toiled with a broken fishing line, a harpoon line on the verge of breaking, and an interfering pod of dolphins before ultimately landing the behemoth tuna.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

632K+
Followers
70K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy