Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in Louisiana to earn...
bossierpress.com
New grant to offer funding for emergency planning at Louisiana’s cultural organizations
The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH), with the support of the State of Louisiana, is offering $5,000 grants to humanities-based organizations for the creation, updating and implementation of written emergency plans. Applications open Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Natural disasters, fires and other types of emergency events pose serious threats...
theadvocate.com
Another Louisiana parish is consdering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
kalb.com
27 areas in Louisiana once ‘urban’ reclassified as ‘rural’
Special session on the state’s insurance crisis?. La. Illuminator has reported discussions are developing over a possible special session dedicated to the state's homeowners insurance crisis. The regular legislative session is scheduled to begin in April, but some lawmakers feel addressing the insurance crisis cannot wait. Alena Noakes spoke with Greg LaRose, editor for the La. Illuminator, about the possibility.
KEDM
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
KTBS
ArkLaTex: Income taxes
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Louisiana's next legislative session is right around the corner, starting in April. State Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville recently visited KTBS to discuss several ideas that could come up in the scheduled fiscal session. One of those is the elimination of the state income tax and he explained why.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana State Police unveil new heritage unit
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police announced an unveiling of their new heritage unit that they said will reflect a rich history. In a press release from LSP, Ross Brennan said that the state police’s patrol units have changed their looks over time. In 1989, their units were changed to navy blue with two gold stripes to symbolize highway centerlines, and some of the first units to adapt this look were 18 Ford Mustangs.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU grad named to Board of Regents
David Aubrey of Homer, Louisiana (far right in the picture) has landed a new role as a member of the Louisiana Board of Regents. Aubrey was nominated and appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards and took oath of office at the Board’s first meeting of 2023 Jan. 9, 2023. The Grambling State University graduate, class of ’95, studied Public Administration, and has also served as president of the University’s Student Government Association.
bossierpress.com
LT. GOVERNOR NUNGESSER UNVEILS LOUISIANA CIVIL RIGHTS TRAIL MARKER AT WILLIAM FRANTZ ELEMENTARY IN NEW ORLEANS
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism today unveiled the eighth marker on the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail at William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans. William Frantz Elementary School was one of the first all-white elementary schools integrated in the south in November 1960 when Ruby Bridges became the first black student to attend. That year, Bridges’ parents responded to a request from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and volunteered her to participate in the integration of the New Orleans school system.
klax-tv.com
Small businessman will run as an independent for Louisiana Governor
LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small-business owner and attorney,. is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana. He is running as an independent. He is making the announcement by this formal. statement now and in a video to voters next week. “Our government doesn’t trust...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston, Grambling ponds stocked with rainbow trout
Rainbow trout are not a native species to Louisiana, but they are considered a fun and exciting fish to catch. And now there are plenty to be found in Lincoln Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began stocking 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size rainbow trout, including Elmore Mayfield Park in Ruston and City Park in Grambling on Tuesday.
KTBS
Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
In Louisiana, you may be more familiar with bigger cities like New Orleans or Baton Rouge, but the small towns dotting the Pelican State are worth exploring just as much. Cheapism took a look at lesser-known cities around the country to find the most underrated and overlooked city in each state, from small mountain towns with a booming nightlife to cities that look straight out of a magazine about idyllic American towns. According to the site:
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 34-year-old Louisiana man was sentenced to 132 months (11 years) in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release for wire fraud, financial aid fraud, and engaging in monetary transactions involving property derived from specified unlawful activity.
wbrz.com
Dozens of clerk of court offices in Louisiana offline following cyber attack
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court is one of at least 32 clerks' offices in the state affected by a cyber attack forcing them to do things the old-fashioned way — with a pen and paper. WBRZ checked with the following clerk of court...
iheart.com
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
A restaurant in Louisiana is earning praise for being one of the best steakhouses in the country. Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in the Pelican State managed to make the cut. According to the site:. "... Whether you're looking...
Ruby Bridges honored with Civil Rights marker at school she integrated
NEW ORLEANS — A life-size metal figure was unveiled Thursday to mark the historic steps Ruby Bridges took into the William Frantz Elementary School 62 years ago. She was the first black student to desegregate the all-white school in the Ninth Ward. It was 1960 when Bridges, then six-years-old,...
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
A sheriff in Louisiana has been destroying records of deputies’ alleged misconduct for years
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana has been unlawfully destroying its deputies' disciplinary records for at least 10 years, according to records provided by state officials responsible for overseeing the retention of records by state, parish and local agencies. The finding comes at a time when the sheriff's office...
theadvocate.com
Sugarcane farmers rush to harvest after freeze, but still see near record crops
Patrick Frischhertz, a sugarcane farmer in Plaquemine, finished harvesting his sugarcane on Jan. 12 and breathed a huge sigh of relief. “I feel very blessed to be able to cut all the cane out of our fields,” he said. “It was looking really bleak.”. In late December 2022,...
Comments / 0