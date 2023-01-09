ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WALB 10

Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia police officer, who was once on the other side of the law, is now writing about how he turned his life around. Benjamin Wright is a police officer for the Dougherty County School System. He once walked the same school halls as a student. His path once led him to trouble. But he says that experience impacts the way he views his work today.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
Savannah Tribune

2023 MLK Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer Reception Held

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Day Association held their 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer Reception Sunday, October 30th at Savannah State University King Fraizer Ballroom. During the reception, the 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer were announced. Rep. Carl Gillard and Mrs. Carolyn Blackshear will serve as 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and minister Latasha Barnes was named Trailblazer.
SAVANNAH, GA
WALB 10

Man arrested in Pelham double homicide

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a double homicide where two men were shot to death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Deonta Williams was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of malice and felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
PELHAM, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah woman claims solar company wronged her

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s advice we have all likely heard before: don’t sign a contract without first reading the fine print. Still, all it can take is missing one key detail, and you can lose a lot of money. That’s exactly what a Savannah woman said happened to her when she signed up for solar panels.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge in incident with child retires

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with a child has retired, according to the Bulloch County Schools. Back in December, the school district announced the superintendent was seeking termination and non-renewal of Patrick Hill’s contract “based on firsthand witness statements and […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Hinesville man arrested in 2021 shooting death

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Long County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a 2021 homicide investigation. On June 28, 2021, 28-year-old Jessica Gerling was found dead at Country Manor Mobile Home Park in Allenhurst. At the time, Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles said she died of a shooting. Now, nearly two years […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WRDW-TV

Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
AUGUSTA, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
SAVANNAH, GA
WALB 10

GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are dead after being shot repeatedly while sitting inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham when an unknown person walked up to the vehicle and shot them multiple times.
PELHAM, GA
WSAV News 3

9 face federal charges for illegal gun possession

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nine face federal illegal gun possession charges in the Southern District of Georgia. The cases stemmed from the Project Safe Neighborhoods which aims to reduce crime by targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “Convicted felons illegally carrying firearms […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Suspect captured following Savannah motel shooting that sent victim to hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Initial coverage of the shooting. Police in Savannah have arrested the man they say is responsible for a shooting at a motel earlier this week. According to the Savannah Police Department, 34-year-old Alfred Frazier is charged with aggravated assault in connection to the January 11 shooting at the Deluxe Inn on Ogeechee Road.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

One man injured in shooting on Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating a shooting that happened in the 3600 block of Ogeechee Road. Police say one man received non-life threatening injuries from the shooting. He has been taken to the hospital.
SAVANNAH, GA

