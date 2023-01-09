Read full article on original website
Savannah, January 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Savannah. The Savannah Country Day School basketball team will have a game with Calvary Day School on January 13, 2023, 12:30:00. The Savannah Country Day School basketball team will have a game with Calvary Day School on January 13, 2023, 15:00:00.
wtoc.com
Sankofa Sports Program hosting Jr. NBA and AAU boys basketball tryouts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Youth sports is more than playing games and winning but it can also be about providing mentorship and team building. That’s what one local sports organizations is doing and your child can be part of their program this year. The Sankofa Sports Program is hosting...
WSAV-TV
'Tried to jump them': Savannah Christian coach claims racist remarks made by Benedictine student section
Savannah Christian's head basketball coach claimed on Twitter that his players and coaches were bullied and racist remarks were hurled towards them. ‘Tried to jump them’: Savannah Christian coach claims …. Savannah Christian's head basketball coach claimed on Twitter that his players and coaches were bullied and racist remarks...
wfxl.com
Albany resident helps motorcycle accident victim by tying her leg with a robe belt
Earlier this week Fox 31 News spoke with two people in Albany whose lives have changed from a motorcycle accident. After Samantha Hurst mentioning a young woman tying her leg with a robe belt to try to stop the bleeding. This woman, Imani Campbell-Johnson has reached out to Fox 31...
WALB 10
Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia police officer, who was once on the other side of the law, is now writing about how he turned his life around. Benjamin Wright is a police officer for the Dougherty County School System. He once walked the same school halls as a student. His path once led him to trouble. But he says that experience impacts the way he views his work today.
WSAV-TV
Savannah City Council members clash after Black-owned business denied alcohol license
Council members argued during the alcohol licensing portion of the meeting when the majority voted to deny the license for a chain bar and lounge called Cru yet to be located on East Victory Drive. Savannah City Council members clash after Black-owned …. Council members argued during the alcohol licensing...
Savannah Tribune
2023 MLK Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer Reception Held
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Day Association held their 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer Reception Sunday, October 30th at Savannah State University King Fraizer Ballroom. During the reception, the 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer were announced. Rep. Carl Gillard and Mrs. Carolyn Blackshear will serve as 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and minister Latasha Barnes was named Trailblazer.
WALB 10
Man arrested in Pelham double homicide
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a double homicide where two men were shot to death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Deonta Williams was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of malice and felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
wtoc.com
Savannah woman claims solar company wronged her
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s advice we have all likely heard before: don’t sign a contract without first reading the fine print. Still, all it can take is missing one key detail, and you can lose a lot of money. That’s exactly what a Savannah woman said happened to her when she signed up for solar panels.
Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge in incident with child retires
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with a child has retired, according to the Bulloch County Schools. Back in December, the school district announced the superintendent was seeking termination and non-renewal of Patrick Hill’s contract “based on firsthand witness statements and […]
Hinesville man arrested in 2021 shooting death
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Long County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a 2021 homicide investigation. On June 28, 2021, 28-year-old Jessica Gerling was found dead at Country Manor Mobile Home Park in Allenhurst. At the time, Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles said she died of a shooting. Now, nearly two years […]
WRDW-TV
Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
4 Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 sold in Georgia as jackpot hits $1.35 BILLION
ATLANTA — Although no one walked away with the $1.1 billion grand prize, several people from Georgia won a significant amount of money in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. In Georgia, four different people won $10,000 in Tuesday’s drawing, according to lottery officials. Winning tickets worth $10,000 were...
wtoc.com
‘There was a noose hanging in the football locker room’: Effingham Co. parents file Civil Rights lawsuit against the school district
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three Effingham Co. students are taking the district to federal court for claims of civil rights violations. The parents of those students say they want to put an end to open racism. It’s all detailed in a 12-page Civil Rights lawsuit involving students at Effingham...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
WALB 10
GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are dead after being shot repeatedly while sitting inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham when an unknown person walked up to the vehicle and shot them multiple times.
Spray of bullets hits four in drive-by shooting at south Albany park
ALBANY — Albany police are investigating what was described as a drive-by shooting at a city park in which multiple shots were fired into a group of people that left four injured. Four victims ages 12 through 25 received gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening in the incident...
9 face federal charges for illegal gun possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nine face federal illegal gun possession charges in the Southern District of Georgia. The cases stemmed from the Project Safe Neighborhoods which aims to reduce crime by targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “Convicted felons illegally carrying firearms […]
WJCL
Suspect captured following Savannah motel shooting that sent victim to hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Initial coverage of the shooting. Police in Savannah have arrested the man they say is responsible for a shooting at a motel earlier this week. According to the Savannah Police Department, 34-year-old Alfred Frazier is charged with aggravated assault in connection to the January 11 shooting at the Deluxe Inn on Ogeechee Road.
wtoc.com
One man injured in shooting on Ogeechee Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating a shooting that happened in the 3600 block of Ogeechee Road. Police say one man received non-life threatening injuries from the shooting. He has been taken to the hospital.
