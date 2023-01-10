Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pumping on Wilmington construction site halted after resident ‘blows whistle’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A small hiccup for a Wilmington construction project after a resident called New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington when he noticed something just didn’t look right. Every morning Philip Thompson takes in the view from his balcony but on Wednesday the marsh...
foxwilmington.com
You can apply now for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31 or until funding runs out. The program gives a one-time annual payment to help families who qualify pay for heating expenses in the winter months. Per New...
whqr.org
City of Wilmington to purchase former Salvation Army store property
The purchase price is $4.8 million, which the city said is market value. The city also approved an additional budget of $10,000 for any unexpected costs, $7,500 for closing costs, and $27,000 to fund maintenance during the rest of the fiscal year. The Salvation Army bought the site from the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s newest substance abuse treatment facility set to open in February
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Those in need of substance abuse treatment in the Cape Fear Region will soon have a place to get the care they need. New Hanover County Commissioners approved Monday a lease agreement with the operator of The Healing Place of New Hanover County. Contractors were...
The State Port Pilot
BSL seeks bids to rebuild dams destroyed in 2018
Nearly four and a half years after Hurricane Florence ravaged four city-owned dams, Boiling Spring Lakes will advertise for reconstruction bids on Wednesday, Jan. 11, City Manager Gordon Hargrove said during the Jan. 3 Board of Commissioners meeting. “Our engineering consultant will also put (the advertisement) on a nationwide webpage,...
whqr.org
Taylor Homes still without consistent running water, despite Excel Property Management's claims
Ben Schachtman: So Kelly, we found out about the water problems at Robert R. Taylor Homes on Tuesday. What’s going on?. Kelly Kenoyer: Well Ben, I went to Taylor Homes in the afternoon. This is a public housing home for the elderly, and it was rebuilt in the early 2000s, unlike a lot of the housing authority properties in Wilmington. That makes this problem somewhat unexpected — it’s not like this place was built in the 1940s.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Latest on mold issue in Wilmington Housing Authority public housing communities
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Housing Authority gave an update on Monday, January 9, to New Hanover County Commissioners on mold issues in the city’s public housing communities. They also provided an update on residents displaced by the problem. Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Garrett says...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island approves paid parking contract
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Another beach town in the Cape Fear has opted to install a paid parking program. The Town of Oak Island Town Council voted 4 to 1 to approve a paid parking contract with Otto Connect at its meeting Tuesday night. Parking will be enforced...
WECT
Southport approves raising food and beverage sales tax
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Board of Aldermen will ask state legislators to consider approving a 1% hike in sales tax at restaurants in the city. The board agreed to the proposal unanimously Thursday night. The additional revenue would allow the town to work on several infrastructure projects. “How...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington event planned to help people get identification cards
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is partnering with several city and county agencies to sponsor the first FaithAction ID Drive, a free opportunity for local residents to get identification cards. The event will take place on January 27th and 28th at Christ Community Church in Wilmington. The FaithAction ID...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers needed for Saturday trash cleanup along Wilmington railroad tracks
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you set a New Year’s resolution to volunteer more in 2023, you have your chance this weekend. Cape Fear River Watch and Keep New Hanover Beautiful are holding a trash cleanup event Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Volunteers will be...
The State Port Pilot
Beach areas will have paid parking
After a spirited debate and public hearing, Oak Island Town Council voted Tuesday to institute a paid parking plan for beach-area parking. Council agreed to increase “resident only” spaces to about 300 and keep the system almost free for residents and property owners. The final vote for charging...
The State Port Pilot
Extra connector may increase St. James water pressure
St. James staff recently attended a meeting regarding the joint project with Brunswick County to upgrade the town’s water pressure. St. James Town Council voted last year to allocate its $1.9 million in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the county as part of an interlocal agreement for a water pressure improvement project.
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
WECT
Multiple Pender Co. schools sending students home early following water main break
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools has announced that Topsail Annandale Elementary, Topsail Middle School and Topsail High School will be sending students home early following a water main break that occurred at 9 a.m. “Our main priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all students...
WECT
$1 million on the line in Burgaw restaurant competition
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Have you ever dreamed of owning your own restaurant, but you don’t have the money or know where to start? One entrepreneur is giving someone the opportunity to win $1 million to go towards the restaurant of their dreams in Burgaw. It all started with...
NIH Director's Blog
GenX Exposure Study reports results back to the community
Following the discovery of high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the blood of GenX Exposure Study participants, researchers are working quickly to report their findings back to the North Carolina communities and address their concerns. Led out of North Carolina State University (NCSU), the study started in...
WilmingtonBiz
Donations To Cardiology Research Fund On The Menu At Local Restaurant Next Month
February is a time when many people flock to restaurants in the name of love to celebrate Valentine’s Day, but one local restaurant is offering a special deal for those interested in matters of the heart. Next month, every purchase of the Surf & Turf Chimichurri appetizer at Cape...
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
WECT
Pet of the Week: ‘Cash’ from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cash, an approximately 1- to 2-year old bully mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Per his handlers, he is a sweet dog who loves to play, go on walks and ride in the car. Cash would do best in a home with a fenced yard that allows him to run around.
Comments / 0