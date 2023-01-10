Ben Schachtman: So Kelly, we found out about the water problems at Robert R. Taylor Homes on Tuesday. What’s going on?. Kelly Kenoyer: Well Ben, I went to Taylor Homes in the afternoon. This is a public housing home for the elderly, and it was rebuilt in the early 2000s, unlike a lot of the housing authority properties in Wilmington. That makes this problem somewhat unexpected — it’s not like this place was built in the 1940s.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO