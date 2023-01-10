ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

foxwilmington.com

You can apply now for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31 or until funding runs out. The program gives a one-time annual payment to help families who qualify pay for heating expenses in the winter months. Per New...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

BSL seeks bids to rebuild dams destroyed in 2018

Nearly four and a half years after Hurricane Florence ravaged four city-owned dams, Boiling Spring Lakes will advertise for reconstruction bids on Wednesday, Jan. 11, City Manager Gordon Hargrove said during the Jan. 3 Board of Commissioners meeting. “Our engineering consultant will also put (the advertisement) on a nationwide webpage,...
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC
whqr.org

Taylor Homes still without consistent running water, despite Excel Property Management's claims

Ben Schachtman: So Kelly, we found out about the water problems at Robert R. Taylor Homes on Tuesday. What’s going on?. Kelly Kenoyer: Well Ben, I went to Taylor Homes in the afternoon. This is a public housing home for the elderly, and it was rebuilt in the early 2000s, unlike a lot of the housing authority properties in Wilmington. That makes this problem somewhat unexpected — it’s not like this place was built in the 1940s.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Latest on mold issue in Wilmington Housing Authority public housing communities

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Housing Authority gave an update on Monday, January 9, to New Hanover County Commissioners on mold issues in the city’s public housing communities. They also provided an update on residents displaced by the problem. Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Garrett says...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island approves paid parking contract

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Another beach town in the Cape Fear has opted to install a paid parking program. The Town of Oak Island Town Council voted 4 to 1 to approve a paid parking contract with Otto Connect at its meeting Tuesday night. Parking will be enforced...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Southport approves raising food and beverage sales tax

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Board of Aldermen will ask state legislators to consider approving a 1% hike in sales tax at restaurants in the city. The board agreed to the proposal unanimously Thursday night. The additional revenue would allow the town to work on several infrastructure projects. “How...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington event planned to help people get identification cards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is partnering with several city and county agencies to sponsor the first FaithAction ID Drive, a free opportunity for local residents to get identification cards. The event will take place on January 27th and 28th at Christ Community Church in Wilmington. The FaithAction ID...
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Beach areas will have paid parking

After a spirited debate and public hearing, Oak Island Town Council voted Tuesday to institute a paid parking plan for beach-area parking. Council agreed to increase “resident only” spaces to about 300 and keep the system almost free for residents and property owners. The final vote for charging...
OAK ISLAND, NC
The State Port Pilot

Extra connector may increase St. James water pressure

St. James staff recently attended a meeting regarding the joint project with Brunswick County to upgrade the town’s water pressure. St. James Town Council voted last year to allocate its $1.9 million in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the county as part of an interlocal agreement for a water pressure improvement project.
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

$1 million on the line in Burgaw restaurant competition

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Have you ever dreamed of owning your own restaurant, but you don’t have the money or know where to start? One entrepreneur is giving someone the opportunity to win $1 million to go towards the restaurant of their dreams in Burgaw. It all started with...
BURGAW, NC
NIH Director's Blog

GenX Exposure Study reports results back to the community

Following the discovery of high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the blood of GenX Exposure Study participants, researchers are working quickly to report their findings back to the North Carolina communities and address their concerns. Led out of North Carolina State University (NCSU), the study started in...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: ‘Cash’ from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cash, an approximately 1- to 2-year old bully mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Per his handlers, he is a sweet dog who loves to play, go on walks and ride in the car. Cash would do best in a home with a fenced yard that allows him to run around.
WILMINGTON, NC

