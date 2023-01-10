Read full article on original website
Are drought conditions improving in Arizona?
PHOENIX - Drought conditions in Arizona appear to be improving, according to a new map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Currently, the map shows that most of the state has either no drought or is abnormally dry. Some areas in Mohave and Coconino counties, however, are still under severe drought.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Arizona’s Coldest January on Record
Arizona’s climate is incredibly varied, ranging from the hot and dry deserts in the south to the cooler climates of the higher terrain of the Colorado Plateau in northeast Arizona. There are also mountain ranges that run from northwest to southeast, resulting in heavier precipitation and greater temperature variations.
Arizona Angler Boats State Record Tiger Trout
Arizona has a new tiger trout record. Angler Bryan Morgan netted the 5-pound, 11.8-ounce trophy while fishing in Woods Canyon Lake, about two hours northeast of Phoenix. It bested the previous tiger trout record by roughly two pounds. Morgan landed the big trout using 6-pound test line on an ultralight...
travelawaits.com
16 Unique Towns To Visit In The Southwestern U.S. In 2023
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Arizona and Nevada are two of our readers’ top 10 states they want to visit this year, according to our State of Travel survey. So we took the liberty of asking our expert travel writers for the best of the Southwest. The great state of Texas is getting its own article, so below you will find recommendations for unique towns to visit in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado — and even one little town in Southern California. Here are the best places to visit in the Southwest in 2023.
12news.com
A life-sized teddy bear is running through Arizona. The visit is part of a much-larger project and message
KINGMAN, Ariz. — A life-size teddy bear running through Arizona named Bearsun is bringing awareness to mental health by running from New York City to Los Angeles. Jesse Larios, the man inside the giant character, began his journey on November 5th and since then has averaged running 40 miles a day.
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kjzz.org
As Arizona egg prices spike, more people are getting backyard chickens
Egg prices are up — and there’s no relief in sight, thanks to an avian flu outbreak that killed tens of millions of chickens. But not Amy McSheffrey’s. The Phoenix resident keeps 13 chickens in her backyard on the outskirts of the Arcadia neighborhood. McSheffrey’s ladies deliver about eight eggs per day, and while that’s not the only reason she keeps chickens, it’s definitely a bonus.
Arizona egg prices skyrocket
The price of eggs in Arizona continues to rise. The post Arizona egg prices skyrocket appeared first on KYMA.
Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council Shares 2023 Cookie Season Plans
Each year, Girl Scouts in Arizona participate in the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world: The Girl Scout Cookie Program. And this year it is not only bigger and better than ever, but longer as well. For the first time in the history of Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC), the local cookie season will take place for seven full weeks from Jan. 16 to Mar. 5, 2023.
marijuanamoment.net
Arizona Recreational Marijuana Sales Hit New Monthly Record As Medical Cannabis Market Continues To Shrink
The Arizona cannabis market has already sold more than $1.2 billion through October 2022, putting it on pace to easily eclipse the $1.4 billion sold in 2021. For the eighth straight month, and the eleventh time in the past year, medical marijuana sales dropped from the month prior, clocking in at about $31 million in October 2022.
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development. That spread may...
kawc.org
Price of eggs in Arizona going up
PHOENIX -- Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer in Arizona are about to get a tiny bit more costly. And potentially less available. And it's all in the name of humane treatment of animals. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying...
Northern Arizona residents concerned over mountain lions
MUNDS PARK, Ariz. — Several animals have been attacked and killed in a Northern Arizona community, and neighbors believe a mountain lion and her two cubs are to blame. There have been several videos posted over the past few months online showing the animals walking through people's yards. While they've become the talk of the town, Martin Zeigler, who has lived in Munds Park for nearly a decade, said they are causing trouble.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested in Arizona as search for missing Oklahoma child continues
A 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was reported missing and two people have been arrested, including one in Arizona, after a postal carrier found the girl's 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside, authorities said. Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on...
AZFamily
Holiday weekend storm on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A weak cold front is exiting Arizona this morning. It brought light snow to the high country, and a few light rain showers mostly north of Maricopa County earlier this morning. In the wake of the front, look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures today. In the Valley, expect a high of 65 degrees.
fox10phoenix.com
Made In Arizona: Phoenix area woman uses her artistic talents to create unique treats
Through her company Jentastic Sweets, Jen Revak offers a number of custom cookie creations, and she even managed to capture the attention of Gordon Ramsay in one season of Hell's Kitchen. FOX 10 Photojournalist Joe Tillman has more, in this week's edition of Made In Arizona.
Gov. Hobbs reveals West Valley current water supply planned development
A study conducted by the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) released on Monday concluded that the sub-basin is 4.4 million-acre feet short of water for future development.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices
ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
This County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy In Arizona
Stacker determined which county has the shortest life expectancy in the state.
