ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Boston

NH hikers could have license suspended if they refuse to pay for rescue

CONCORD, N.H. - Fish and Game officials in New Hampshire want stricter punishments for reckless hikers who don't pay search-and-rescue bills.State lawmakers are considering a bill that could suspend a hiker's driver's license if they refuse to pay. Every year, Fish and Game rescues about 200 people. Only those who aren't properly prepared - about 10 to 12 - are asked to repay the costs."When we end up with someone we are looking to suspend, it's someone that we heard nothing from; it is someone that has signed up and agreed to make small monthly payments and has made none. It's the extreme. We are talking about three to four people a year," said state Fish and Game Colonel Kevin Jordan.Fish and Game doesn't seek repayment if hikers have a hunting, fishing or recreational vehicle licence or if they have a Hike Safe card. The $25 dollar card acts as insurance against paying any cost for a rescue.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Everything is wrong with DEP’s Cape proposal

ON CAPE COD, 85 percent of homeowners rely on title 5 on-site septic disposal systems to treat their home’s wastewater. And right now, 100 percent of those homeowners are extremely concerned about a draft regulation rolled out by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection last month. The state...
FALMOUTH, MA
WBEC AM

If You Were to Move Out of Massachusetts, Where Would You Go?

For those that know me, I've lived in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts all my life. I've seen many awesome things happen over the years including so many different weather patterns. But I've noticed something that's actually pretty depressing if you ask me. That is the fact that everyone seems to be leaving the state!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

The Clock Is Ticking, But Massachusetts Restaurants Can Still Legally Sell Alcohol To Go

It's hard to believe that there was once a time when we rejoiced over booze-to-go orders. A friendly reminder: When the world was panicking back in the early days of the pandemic in 2020, sanity was somewhat restored in Massachusetts when restaurants statewide were granted permission to sell beer and wine (and eventually hard alcohol such as margaritas and mixed cocktails) to anyone buying takeout. It was an effort to help keep already struggling restaurants from drowning.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy