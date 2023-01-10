Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersRiverdale, UT
Related
wcn247.com
Friends, relatives mourn family slain in Utah murder-suicide
LA VERKIN, Utah (AP) — Seven members of a Utah family who were killed last week in what police believe was a murder-suicide were remembered by friends, neighbors, family and classmates. Community members gathered Friday in southern Utah to mourn the loss of Tausha Haight, her 78-year-old mother Gail Earl and Haight's five children. The family remembered their slain relatives as caring people and said the kids loved school and each other. They also said that the two sides of the family, which both belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, had come together to mourn. Police believe Michael Haight killed his wife, her mother and his five children before taking his own life weeks after being served divorce papers.
wcn247.com
Report: California man's guilt 'conclusive' in 1983 slayings
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An independent review into the conviction of death row inmate Kevin Cooper found that evidence of his guilt was “extensive and conclusive” in the 1983 stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, at a suburban Los Angeles home. Gov. Gavin Newsom had ordered the investigation in 2021 following years of Cooper’s pleas for clemency. The independent investigators’ report was released Friday. Cooper maintained he was framed by investigators whom, he alleged, planted his blood on a T-shirt. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
wcn247.com
Montana man who brought juvenile son to Capitol riot charged
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who authorities say entered the U.S. Capitol with his juvenile son during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot has been charged with misdemeanor crimes. Court records released Friday say 54-year-old Patrick William O'Brien and his son were inside the Capitol for 28 minutes, and that the son took a mouse pad from a security desk. Officials have arrested more than 950 people linked to the riot in which supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol while Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
wcn247.com
California sheriff's deputy shot, suspect in custody
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy has been shot and authorities say the suspect is in custody. Few details were immediately available, such as the Riverside County deputy’s condition, the suspect’s identity and what prompted the shooting. The sheriff's office says the deputy was being taken to a hospital. It was not clear if the suspect was also injured. The shooting occurred in the city of Lake Elsinore, which is about 55 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.
wcn247.com
New Mexico lawmakers seek to prohibit local abortion bans
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Local governments across New Mexico would be prohibited from placing restrictions on abortion access under initiatives outlined by Democratic state legislators Friday. A companion initiative aims to protect doctors who perform abortion and patients from harassment and investigations by out-of-state interests. The two legislative proposals would shore up abortion rights across the Democratic-led state in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last year that overturned Roe v. Wade and left legalization up to the states. New Mexico’s Legislature passed a measure in 2021 to repeal a dormant 1969 statute that outlawed most abortion procedures.
wcn247.com
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment has been charged. News outlets reported on Wednesday that Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment. The train hit the truck last month, injuring two train workers and pushing three locomotives and 10 railroad cars off the tracks. A police investigation found that the driver did not make sure the tractor-trailer could completely clear the tracks before driving over them and didn't contact Norfolk Southern Railroad about his delivery route.
wcn247.com
Delaware inmate who filed lawsuit dies in apparent suicide
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Officials say a convicted sex offender being held at Delaware’s maximum-security prison on a probation violation charge has died in an apparent suicide. Department of Correction officials said Brandon Lee Panchigar was found unconscious in his cell about 1 p.m. Wednesday after an apparent suicide attempt. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later while en route to a hospital. His body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy. Panchigar filed a federal lawsuit against prison officials last year in which he described previous suicide attempts and said he was seriously mentally ill.
wcn247.com
US Navy warship to bear name of Medal of Honor recipient
A U.S. Navy destroyer is going to bear the name of a Medal of Honor recipient from Massachusetts who continued to direct his unit despite being severely wounded in Vietnam. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro announced Wednesday that an Arleigh Burke destroyer will be named after retired Navy Capt. Thomas Gunning Kelley. The Massachusetts native was leading a column of eight river assault craft on a mission to extract infantry soldiers from a riverbank when the boat came under fire in 1969. He overcame his injuries and continued to serve. After his military service, Kelley worked for the Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services, becoming secretary in 2003.
Comments / 0