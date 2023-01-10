Read full article on original website
Benton Community Foundation awards AED grant
BENTON COUNTY, (WLFI) — The Benton Community Foundation has given Otterbein a $1500 dollar grant to use for an AED at the town hall and community center. An AED, or automated external defibrillator, is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. The Clerk-Treasurer said the new defibrillator will...
The Columbian Park Zoo is accepting applications for the Zoo Teen program
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Columbian Park Zoo is now accepting applications for the 2023 Zoo Teen program. This program gives teens ages 14 through 17 to build job skills such as interpersonal communication, customer service, time management, professional conduct and more. The program strives to create passionate leaders...
Indiana Veterans Home Cemetery holding Wreath Retirement
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Coming up this Saturday January 14 Wreaths Across America is holding their Wreath Retirement at the Indiana Veterans Home Cemetery starting at 10 in the morning. Dana Vann is the Location Coordinator for Indiana Veterans Home Cemetery. Over a decade ago she brought the...
West Lafayette Wellness Center two year anniversary celebration planned for Jan. 28
The entire facility will be free and open to the public all day, with pop-up classes, games and prizes. The celebration will be followed by a winter dance, which does cost admission. Wellness Center to be free for a day in January, celebrate two years. The West Lafayette Wellness Center...
Association of Women Business Owners raises $46,000 for Heartford House
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Some powerful women in the community have come together to make a difference in children's lives. This past Holiday season the Association of Women Business Owners held a Holiday auction to raise money for the child advocacy organization Heartford House. AWBO held a lunch...
IU Health Arnett considers new wing amid patient surge from COVID, flu, RSV
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — IU Health Arnett Hospital is considering building a new wing amid another patient surge. On a daily basis lately, the hospital is at 90% capacity or higher. IU Health Arnett typically admits 12% of patients from the ER, but in December that number climbed to...
West Lafayette Police Department swears-in first new officer of 2023
Chief Troy Harris said he hopes this is the first of many swearing-ins this year. He told News 18 the department is currently five officers short of a full staff. Not including two more staffers who will be retiring this month. First new police officer of 2023 sworn in, department...
LPD: Homeless man stabbed two people in Centennial Park
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — Two people were attacked and stabbed while at Centennial Park with a child on Tuesday. According to police, the two victims were at the park when the mother of the child was attacked and stabbed in the neck. the second victim immediately attempted to stop the attack by tackling the suspect. A struggled ensued between them which resulted in the second victim being stabbed in the leg.
One person injured in US 52 rollover crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a rollover crash in Tippecanoe County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of U-S 52 and County Road 700 South. According to the sheriff's office a Ford Fusion was following a Subaru Legacy on 52. The Subaru slowed down to turn but the Ford did not. The Ford hit the Subaru and ended up overturned in a ditch.
Buyer beware: Armed robbery suspect accused of con-man contracting
GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Steven Cox is accused of master-minding a botched armed robbery attempt near West Point. He's also a general contractor who's worked throughout the Greater Lafayette area. Former customers are coming forward to accuse him of shoddy work, including one victim, who says she was...
Prosecutors drop murder charges in plea agreement
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors are dropping murder charges against a Lafayette man in connection to the death of a woman on the south side of Lafayette. In exchange, Joshua White will plead guilty to a single felony count of Burglary. White had been charged with 18 counts, including...
Lafayette man found guilty of 3-year-old's murder
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- A jury on Wednesday found Jermaine Garnes guilty of murdering his girlfriend's 3-year-old son, Zeus Cox. Jurors deliberated for about two hours before returning guilty verdicts on all counts, including murder, neglect of a dependent and aggravated battery. The boy's mother, Crystal Cox, was convicted of...
More details from Delphi double homicide suspect's court hearing
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The Delphi double homicide suspect will be tried in Carroll County. But the jurors will have to come from somewhere else. Richard Allen appeared in court Friday for the second time since being arrested and charged with murder in the killings of teenagers Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
Suspect arrested after alleged liquor store robbery
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police arrested one person suspected of robbing a liquor store and then forcing a standoff with police. According to LPD, just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, police received a report of a robbery at Clark Liquors on 4th Street. Police said 26-year-old Leondre Barron entered the store and proceeded to steal liquor. When confronted by an employee, he verbally threatened to shoot them, though did not show a weapon.
