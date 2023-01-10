LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — Two people were attacked and stabbed while at Centennial Park with a child on Tuesday. According to police, the two victims were at the park when the mother of the child was attacked and stabbed in the neck. the second victim immediately attempted to stop the attack by tackling the suspect. A struggled ensued between them which resulted in the second victim being stabbed in the leg.

