The Seahawks enter their playoff matchup with division rival San Francisco in pretty good shape in the health department. Yes, Seattle is without defensive starters like safety Jamal Adams (out since Week 1, quad) and linebacker Jordyn Brooks (out since Week 17, ACL) and tight end Will Dissly (out since Week 16, knee), but when it comes to members of the current 53-man roster, only four players are listed on the final injury report of the week. And all four of those players have a shot to play in Santa Clara on Saturday.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO