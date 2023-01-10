Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks enter playoff game vs 49ers in good health, Neal to return
The Seahawks enter their playoff matchup with division rival San Francisco in pretty good shape in the health department. Yes, Seattle is without defensive starters like safety Jamal Adams (out since Week 1, quad) and linebacker Jordyn Brooks (out since Week 17, ACL) and tight end Will Dissly (out since Week 16, knee), but when it comes to members of the current 53-man roster, only four players are listed on the final injury report of the week. And all four of those players have a shot to play in Santa Clara on Saturday.
Lions Should Be 'Livid' With NFL After Embarrassing Officiating
NFL officiating is under scrutiny again! Guess why?
MyNorthwest.com
What does huge road win over powerhouse Bruins mean for Kraken?
Seven games in a row. The Kraken extended their win streak Thursday in an unlikely place. Nobody had skated into TD Garden in Boston and left with a regulation win this year. The Bruins had only lost four times in regulation anywhere coming into the game. None of that phased the Kraken, who played with a near-perfect defensive effort in a 3-0 win.
MyNorthwest.com
Salk: It’s time — Kraken are among NHL’s best and ready for attention
The Kraken are one of the NHL’s best teams. Winners of six straight, this is their third streak of five wins or more. Their 52 points puts them in the top 10 in the standings but with a few games in hand, which could put them in the top handful. They have a positive goal differential, balanced scoring, improved special teams, and a developing identity.
MyNorthwest.com
Red hot Kraken send Bruins to 1st regulation home loss, 3-0
BOSTON (AP) — Kraken goalie Martin Jones called it Seattle’s best game of the season, and who was forward Yanni Gourde to argue?. “I won’t disagree with Jonesy, especially after tonight’s game,” Gourde said Thursday night after Jones stopped 27 shots for second straight shutout in the Kraken’s 3-0 victory over the Boston Bruins.
