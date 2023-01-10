For those of you looking for a new broadband deal, we have found an option that might be of interest. Right now, new customers can get Plusnet's Unlimited Full Fibre 74 (74Mbps) broadband for £23.99 per month (opens in new tab). This is a 24-month contract and anyone who signs up for this deal will also receive a £50 reward card. This card is preloaded with money and can be used online and in most high street stores that display the Mastercard logo. You can claim this reward as soon as your broadband is up and running.

1 DAY AGO