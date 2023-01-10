Read full article on original website
Hackers target and exploit major Control Web Panel security flaw
Threat actors are abusing a known vulnerability in Control Web Panel (CWP) to start reverse shells and execute malicious code remotely. Researcher Numan Türle from Gais Cyber Security released a YouTube video showing how the vulnerability can be exploited. Three days later, researchers observed an uptick in the abuse of the flaw, which is tracked as CVE-2022-44877, and carries a severity score of 9.8/10 - critical.
Hundreds of fake AnyDesk sites push Vidar info-stealing malware
A major impersonation campaign is aiming to distribute the Vidar infostealer to as many endpoints as possible. Cybersecurity researcher from SEKOIA, going under the name crep1x, discovered the campaign and rang the alarm on Twitter. In a short Twitter threat, the researcher said he discovered more than 1,300 domains, all of which impersonate major software brands to push the malware (opens in new tab).
Twitter says leaked user data wasn't stolen from its systems
The leak of over 200 million email addresses belonging to Twitter users is not a result of an internal vulnerability being abused, the company has claimed. In an update (opens in new tab) posted to the company website, the microblogging platform addressed the speculations that the threat actors abused the same vulnerability that was patched in January 2022, which hackers used to share details on more than five million Twitter users.
How to export LastPass passwords to Dashlane
If the recent security breaches made you think twice about using LastPass, you might be wondering how to export your LastPass passwords to Dashlane. Also, since LastPass has stripped down its free edition (free users can use it on one device only), some users started to look for less limiting alternatives.
VLC media player is being hiajcked to send out malware
Cybercriminals have been discovered abusing the popular VLC multimedia player to deliver Cobalt Strike beacons to targets in Australia. The campaign includes SEO poisoning and the Gootkit loader malware (opens in new tab) and targets victims searching for healthcare institutions in Australia. The malware was discoverd by Trend Micro, with...
Fortinet warns VPN users targeted by critical vulnerability
Hackers are actively targeting government organizations with malware and trojans, using known vulnerabilities in Fortinet VPN (opens in new tab) appliances. This is according to Fortinet itself, which published a security advisory earlier this week, urging users to deploy the patch immediately. The flaw is tracked as CVE-2022-42475, and is described as a heap-based buffer overflow in the FortiOS SSLVPN. It allows abusers to both crash the vulnerable endpoint, and use it to gain remote code execution (RCE) abilities.
How we test, review and rate on TechRadar Pro: printers
Our mission is simple: to be the source of professional-grade tech buying advice, offering everything you need to buy and maximize the tech you and your business rely on. We take great satisfaction in our impartiality and meticulous review-testing procedure, examining the products we choose in great depth. We keep our reviews current and well maintained if the product in question is still available.
AWS wants to helps big businesses and governments get to grips with blockchain
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has joined up with Ava Labs, the company behind Avalanche, in a bid to bring blockchain to more businesses, institutions, and government agencies. Speaking to TechCrunch (opens in new tab), Howard Wright, VP and global head of startups at AWS, explained that “web3 and blockchain is inevitable”, and while it’s hard to guess when it will become commonplace, Wright said “the velocity of this one seems like it’s accelerating and we’re just excited to be a part of this.”
Many firms aren't giving remote workers any security training
Many companies do not provide their remote workers with any cybersecurity awareness training, new research has claimed, despite these workers having access to sensitive company data. A report from Hornetsecurity polling almost 1,000 IT professionals working in businesses of all sizes across the globe found that a third (33%) do...
Chrome 109 upgrades video calls - but it's up to developers to add the changes
Google is currently rolling out the stable version of Chrome 109 on desktop and mobile as it adds new features - however, those features are dependent on third-party developers implementing them. The update (opens in new tab) provides new tools to improve the interactivity between their software and the browser....
Get Plusnet's Unlimited Full Fibre 74 broadband for £23.99p/m + a £50 reward card
For those of you looking for a new broadband deal, we have found an option that might be of interest. Right now, new customers can get Plusnet's Unlimited Full Fibre 74 (74Mbps) broadband for £23.99 per month (opens in new tab). This is a 24-month contract and anyone who signs up for this deal will also receive a £50 reward card. This card is preloaded with money and can be used online and in most high street stores that display the Mastercard logo. You can claim this reward as soon as your broadband is up and running.
Raspberry Pi could be taking some big leaps forward in 2023
Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton has revealed some details that have proven crucial to the company’s success, and further hints at future Pi shops. Speaking to Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab), Upton explained that the company enjoyed a healthy December 2022, meaning it was firmly on track for what he would have expected pre-pandemic.
How often do you really need to upgrade your PC?
It’s very easy to get carried away with the excitement of new product launches. If you’re a big ol’ nerd like me, you see that some new graphics cards have arrived and all you can think about is cramming them into your PC at putting them through their paces with some crisp 4K gaming.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could have four key upgrades over the S22 Ultra
If you’re wondering whether it will be worth upgrading from a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra then the latest leak might help, as it outlines four significant improvements we might see in the upcoming phone. This comes from @UniverseIce (opens in new tab) –...
Windows 11 preview build makes it easier to learn why your computer crashes
Windows 11 Preview Build 25276 is currently available for download from the Windows Insider Program. The big draw is a new diagnostic tool that will help with troubleshooting. Also in Microsoft's latest package are some design tweaks and several bug fixes. The new tool will allow users to create a...
Microsoft 365 Basic could be everything you need to get your start-up moving
In a world where subscriptions are either getting more expensive, or higher-end features are becoming the reserve of pricier tiers, Microsoft 365 has announced plans to offer its software customers more, free of charge. Above the 5GB free plan sits what the company currently refers to as ‘OneDrive Standalone 100GB’....
Intel Lunar Lake CPUs could revolutionize ultrathin laptops
Intel’s Lunar Lake processors, which are still some way down the line, will be targeted at super-slim laptops, hopefully ensuring that these lean machines have some serious pep despite their svelte nature. This comes from Ian Cutress on Twitter (via VideoCardz (opens in new tab)), who got word from...
Intel Core i9-13900KS is out – and 6GHz CPU isn’t quite as pricey as we expected
Intel has announced that the Core i9-13900KS CPU is now available to buy, billing it as the world’s fastest desktop processor. The supercharged version of the 13900K Raptor Lake flagship was missing at CES 2023, oddly, but was subsequently spotted at online retailers in Europe and Asia just after the show, leading us to believe its launch was near – and we weren’t wrong.
Windows 8 is dead and we’re dancing on its grave - this is why it sucked
This week is the end of an unpleasant era and I couldn’t be more excited. Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 will finally stop receiving security updates, a decade after their initial releases. There will be no more updates for the Microsoft Edge Browser and more third-party apps will soon follow suit, like how Google Chrome support for the two operating systems will end in the following month. This means users that still rely on the old OS will be left on their own, and will have to make the switch to newer, more usable software.
Microsoft is giving all its workers unlimited holiday
Microsoft has announced that certain US workers will be entitled to unlimited holiday. Starting January 2023, the new initiative, which the company is calling ‘Discretionary Time Off’, will only apply to salaried workers in the US. A Microsoft spokesperson told TechRadar Pro:. "Beginning January 16, 2023, Microsoft is...
