A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
NHL
DUE-ING IT RIGHT!
ST. LOUIS - Incredibly, it was actually the second 2-on-1 of the period for the gritty Flames call-up. Walker Duehr was turned aside the first time. He wouldn't allow it a second. From the media's vantage point in the press box, you didn't know whether to watch No. 71 lean...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ STARS
FLAMES (20-14-9) @ STARS (21-18-3) 12 p.m. MT - Saturday, Jan. 14 | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Flames defeated Stars 4-3 in the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. NEED-TO-KNOW. ONLINE 50/50. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ STARS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Dallas. The Flames continue a five-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. MT, so adjust your schedules accordingly!. The Flames held a 30-minute practice in...
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 4, Sharks 3 – Keep on rolling
The LA Kings completed their season sweep over their state rivals, the San Jose Sharks, with a 4-3 win on Wednesday night. LAK: Adrian Kempe (18), ASST: Quinton Byfield (5), Anze Kopitar (23) Second period:. SJ: Nick Bonino (5), ASST: None. LAK: Quinton Byfield (1), ASST: Mikey Anderson (9) Third...
NHL
NSH@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens posted a 4-3 victory over the Predators on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. Before the game, P.K. Subban was honored with a homecoming celebration. After addressing the crowd, former teammate Carey Price even joined him on the ice for a triple low five that sent the fans in the building and social media platforms everywhere into a frenzy.
NHL
AWA: What's Working in the Kraken's Line Combinations
As Kraken built a six-game win streak, recent tweaks to Seattle's forward lines has played a big part in the on-ice success. In an 82-game season, managing lineups is a constant balancing act between providing consistency and maximizing a team's productivity. "When (combinations) haven't worked for a night or two...
NHL
My influences: Alex Burrows
MONTREAL - From childhood to adulthood, many people can have a positive impact on our lives and leave a mark on the person we are today. For Alex Burrows, the Canadiens assistant coach draws inspiration from his parents, former teammates in Vancouver, and coaches he's played for in the NHL.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (24-12-4) at Bruins (32-4-4) | 4:00 p.m.
Puck possession and playing for one another will be key as Kraken face first-place Boston for the first time this season. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Know Your Opponent. Boston is the top team in the NHL standings right now and for...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'WHO WANTS IT MORE'
"It's a big game for us. They're right behind us in the standings. We've lost twice to them now, so it's time we get some revenge and beat them tonight. It's going to be an exciting game. It's always big when you play a team back-to-back - especially after you lost one, because you want to come out and show you're better. We're excited for the game and we should have some good intensity and energy."
NHL
PHILLIPS, WOLF NAMED AHL ALL-STARS
The pair will represent the Wranglers at this year's All-Star Classic in Laval. Flames prospects Matthew Phillips and Dustin Wolf will represent the Calgary Wranglers at this year's AHL All-Star Classic on Feb. 5-6 in Laval, Que. Wranglers bench boss Mitch Love will also be in attendance, coaching the Pacific...
NHL
Gallagher out at least 6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury
Forward was sidelined for 13 games before returning Dec. 29, has missed past 3. Brendan Gallagher is out at least six weeks for the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old forward has missed the past three games. The same injury sidelined him for 13 games before he returned...
NHL
Just the Halfway of It
New Kraken such as top scorer Andre Burakovsky and 20-win goalie Martin Jones highlight stellar first 41 games. Yet there's equal reason to fete Seattle's expansion draft picks. January 13, 2023. The Kraken have officially reached the halfway mark of the 2022-2023 NHL season, 41 games played and 41 to...
NHL
Prospecting: Firebirds Red-Hot
Kraken AHL affiliate Coachella Valley is excelling on both the road and, more recently in the last month, at home in brand-new Acrisure Arena. On a Friday night in mid-December, the Kraken's American Hockey League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds collected an 8-1 road win over the San Diego. Forward Jesper Froden notched a hat trick, five other Firebirds tallied goals, and 14 different players earned points in a season-long pattern of scoring from the top to bottom of the roster. Coachella Valley's record improved to 14-5-3.
NHL
2023 NHL Draft Diary: Brayden Yager
Moose Jaw forward discusses four-assist game, watching World Juniors. Brayden Yager of Moose Jaw in the Western Hockey League will file a monthly draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. The 18-year-old right-shot center (5-foot-11, 166 pounds), No. 5 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2023 draft, has 50 points (18 goals, 32 assists) in 40 games this season. Yager was named Canadian Hockey League Rookie of the Year after he had 59 points (34 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games in 2021-22.
NHL
Sabres recall Luukkonen from Amerks
The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday morning. Rookie forward Jack Quinn has been loaned to Rochester in a corresponding move. In 13 games this season, Luukkonen is 9-3-1 with an .894 save percentage and a 3.49 goals-against average. He's won...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: OTT @ ARI - 14:45 of the First Period
Explanation: Video review confirmed that no goaltender interference infractions occurred prior to Derick Brassard's goal. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Kraken shut out Bruins, hand them 1st home regulation loss. Win 7th in row, end Boston's 14-game point streak. by Joe Pohoryles /...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Kicking off the trip in St. Louis
The Lightning open a five-game Western Conference road trip on Saturday at Enterprise Center. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Blues on Saturday. When: Saturday, January 14 - 8 p.m. ET. Where: Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check...
NHL
'BETTER BE ON TOP OF THEM'
ST. LOUIS - Just like a playoff series, the one-on-one matchups become magnified, the deeper you go. It's the game within the game that makes the postseason so great. So, while the four-day stretch here in the American Midwest doesn't quite have the cachet of a summertime chase for the Cup, there are some similarities in how the Flames (and Blues, quite frankly) will approach tonight's game.
NHL
Making the Kase: TK's NHL All Star Bid
Travis Konecny didn't need to give you three more reasons to vote him to the NHL All-Star Weekend, but he did on Wednesday night anyway. Travis Konecny didn't need to give you three more reasons to vote him to the NHL All-Star Weekend, but he did on Wednesday night anyway. Consider it a wink, a nudge. And another part of a season that the Flyers thought Konecny might have had in him, maybe weren't sure, but are certainly extremely glad to see happening.
NHL
Recap: Rough First Period Costs Ducks in 6-2 Loss to Oilers
The Ducks could not overcome a four-goal Edmonton first period tonight, falling 6-2 to the Oilers at Honda Center in the penultimate contest of a franchise-record 10-game homestand. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. The loss dropped Anaheim to 12-26-4 on the season and 8-12-1 on home ice. The Ducks now...
