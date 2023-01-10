ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Way-too-early 2023 rankings, record predictions and bowl projections for each Pac-12 team

The 2022 college football season officially came to a close, and the 2023 offseason is now upon us. While you would think that means we are done talking about football for a bit until spring ball rolls around, you’re wrong. It simply means that now when we talk about football, we are looking to the future, rather than evaluating the past. We are going to dive deep into the future today, taking a look at the Pac-12 conference as a whole in 2023. It is going to be among the most anticipated seasons we’ve had in a long time out west, with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
extrainningsoftball.com

Lainie Keefer’s Day 2 USSSA Select 30 Blog (Jan. 14, 2023)

Lainie Keefer, a 2028 MIF/C/OF/UT for Indiana Dreams 09, was invited to the USSSA Select 30 National Training Camp this weekend at Space Coast in Florida and she recently agreed to blog about her experience for Extra Inning Softball. Here’s her blog from Day 1, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2022.
INDIANA STATE
extrainningsoftball.com

Maddie McCallister’s Day 2 USSSA Select 30 Blog (Jan. 14, 2023)

Maddie “Mac” McCallister, a 2027 C/UT for Lady Dukes 14U-Fouts, is at the USSSA Select 30 National Training Camo this weekend in Florida for the second straight year. Here’s her blog from Day 2, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. *****. Today was Day 2 of Select 30. To...
FLORIDA STATE
extrainningsoftball.com

Former College Softball Coach Daniel Nicolaisen Added to St. Louis Cardinals Coaching Staff

Daniel Nicolaisen, a former college softball coach, was added to the St. Louis Cardinals’ Major League coaching staff on Thursday. “Daniel Nicolaisen, who served as the team’s minor league assistant hitting coordinator in 2022, will be added to the Major League coaching staff as a third hitting coach,” the Cardinals organization said in a tweet.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
extrainningsoftball.com

The Last Inning (Jan. 12, 2022): Spotlighting Extra Elite 100 RHP Ellie Bostedt, Latest Verbals, ‘Express Yourself’ & Quantumania News

Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected],...
LAS VEGAS, NV

