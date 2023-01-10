Read full article on original website
This dog joined his 3-year old human sibling in a time out and it’s taking over the internet by storm
Here we are with yet another viral story of a dog and their owner…only this time the ‘owner’ in this particular story is a super tiny little three-year old boy who was put in a time out and super unhappy about that. Lucky for him, his furry friend decided to join him!
pawtracks.com
Watch this cat play with his toy while using the baby bouncer
Our pets are often our kids and can act just as wild and funny as our human children. Some of them even enjoy the things that we like, especially attention and toys. This cat, Meep, takes it to the next level though as he’s taken to stealing the baby bouncer at all hours of the night and day (as long as the tiny human isn’t using it, of course). Meep is definitely setting a new standard for funny cat videos that we love to watch and rewatch thanks to his owner u/SpookyPie20 and u/swan001, who shared it with the caption, “I mean your cat really is YOUR baby.”
Cat's Insanely Loud Meow Has Internet in Stitches: 'We Believe He Is Deaf'
The cat's owner believes that a hearing impairment may be behind his loud shrieks.
One Green Planet
Dogs Go Viral on TikTok for Hilarious Reaction to Man Singing
A hilarious video of eight dogs on a bus after playing in the snow goes viral for the recorder’s hilarious song, which the dogs seem to be embarrassed about. The viral video was posted on TikTok by @mo_mountain_mutts and shows a group of dogs patiently sitting on seats in a dog bus, while Lee, the business owner, makes a song up on the spot and sings to them. Lee captures all of the dog’s reactions to the song on camera and one dog’s reaction, in particular, is tickling users.
Touching viral TikTok shows 13-year-old’s priceless reaction to getting a cat for her birthday
There’s nothing like the moment when an animal-loving kid gets their first pet. I remember when I got my first cat—my mom picked her out of a box of kittens in front of the supermarket (back when that was a thing) and couldn’t even wait for me to get home from school — she zipped Shadow up in her coat and dropped in to surprise me right there in the classroom. If you’re anything like me, you won’t be able to watch this adorable viral TikTok of a teenage girl getting surprised with her first cat without tearing up a little bit (or a lot).
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
Vanna White Left In Tears After Pat Sajak's Comment
The 'Wheel Of Fortune' host really got to the letter turner.
parentingisnteasy.co
Newborn twins incredible bond is captured on camera after birth when they “check-in” on each other
Twins are different from other siblings since they literally grow together from day one of inception. They come into the world together. Once outside the room, they continue developing their beautiful bond, even to the point where one will act just like the other. According to some, this bond will...
Woman "Destroys" Boyfriend’s Toilet After Meeting His Family for the First Time
There's something inherently embarrassing about going to the bathroom. Sure, it's a natural bodily function that every human being, more or less, participates in, but talking about poop and pee, or, heaven forbid, someone coming across evidence that you engage in this natural function can be downright humiliating. Article continues...
What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers
Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
dailypaws.com
Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)
If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
Wedding Guest Cheered for Walking Out After Told Dress Is 'Inappropriate'
"I decided I would leave and take back the cheque. That's when they stopped laughing," the wedding guest said on Reddit.
I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’
When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
Woman who only showers twice a week sparks debate
People are flooding to social media with mixed opinions over a TikToker's revelation she only showers once or twice a week. Amid a cost of living crisis - and as someone who can never really be bothered to get out of pyjamas anyway - showering less often seems like quite an appealing plan.
Teacher left horrified by school’s Christmas gift to her
They say it's the thought that counts when gift-giving however one school seriously tested their teacher's patience with their present. We all love health and safety but this gift is pushing it. The art teacher, who posts on TikTok as @lil.yambs, has gone viral after revealing her special surprise for...
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Dress After Fans Say It’s Not ‘Age Appropriate’
Not holding back. The Game slammed trolls that criticized the way his 12-year-old daughter, California Dream Taylor, was dressed in a new photo. The rapper – whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor – took to Instagram on...
Woman posts dramatic before-and-after pics of one pound loss to prove that weight is meaningless
This article originally appeared on 02.01.19Adrienne Osuna is a fitness blogger with a focus on weight training. After years of struggling with her weight, this mother of four finally got serious about her health, adopting a rigorous schedule of power lifting, cardio, and intermittent fasting to lose weight, gain muscle, and kick ass. And while her personal regimen might be a little too ambitious for most of us, she's still inspiring—because she keeps it real.An image she posted on her blog is going viral for pointing out that focusing on your weight is a misleading goal. The before-and-after pic shows her before she started lifting and after—a complete physical transformation which resulted in a staggering one pound of weight loss.
Upworthy
Art teacher tells 6-year-old she did her painting 'wrong,' but Twitter says it's a masterpiece
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. A six-year-old girl was downcast after her teacher snubbed her piece of art and told her she had done it wrong. The girl was heartbroken as she really enjoyed creating art and it was heartbreaking to be told that it wasn't good. The girl's Mom took to Twitter to share the amazing picture the 6-year-old drew and asked for Twitter's opinion. The six-year-old was flooded with positive messages. The girl had drawn the artwork at an after-school art club, only to be panned by the teacher. Twitter user Gemma Leighton wrote, “My 6-year-old daughter painted this amazing scene. Her art teacher told her she had done it wrong?! You can’t do art wrong! She was so upset as art is her favourite thing to do.” The picture featured a tree-lined path leading to a sunset/sunrise on the horizon. Art is subjective but you can tell easily tell that the girl's art is incredibly good, especially for a 6-year-old. The girl's mother went on to ask, “Can you please show Edie some support and like her painting?”
Upworthy
A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
