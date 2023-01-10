Read full article on original website
Program Helps Ohioans Finance Energy Efficient Improvements
Faced with higher heating and cooling costs, many homeowners are searching for new ways to lower their energy bills. ECO-Link helps Ohioans finance projects that are geared toward improving the energy efficiency of their homes. Projects that may qualify for ECO-Link financing include window replacement, roofing, siding, heating and cooling...
Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program Offered by Ohio EMA
Homeowners Interested in Constructing a Tornado Shelter May Be Eligible. (COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced today that applications are being accepted for the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program starting January16. The deadline to apply is Feb. 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. The Ohio Safe...
