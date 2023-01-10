ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Titanic is heading back to movie theaters on its 25th anniversary

By Alesia Stanford For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Titanic, perhaps the most beloved disaster film of all time, is headed back to movie theaters on February 10.

It's been 25 years since star-crossed lovers Rose Dewitt Bukater and Jack Dawson, played respectively by Kate Winslet , 47, and Leonardo DiCaprio , 48, were first introduced to movie goers. Now they are returning bigger and better than ever.

To celebrate the blockbuster's silver anniversary, Titanic has been digitally remastered and will be shown in 3D 4K HDR with high-frame rate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PM63k_0k9zItFZ00

Director James Cameron, 68, won three Academy Awards for the film, including Best Director, Best Film and Best Editing.

The blockbuster won 11 Oscars in total, although Kate missed out on a Best Actress win and Leo wasn't nominated at all.

The re-release is a good bet for the distributor, Paramount Pictures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5VMe_0k9zItFZ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvpcD_0k9zItFZ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31g9jC_0k9zItFZ00

The film had huge success when a 3D Titanic opened in theaters in 2012.

The movie has a runtime of three hours and 15 minutes and has made some $2.2 billion worldwide.

It was the most successful film of all time, until Avatar passed that number in 2009, earning $2.74 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Qnho_0k9zItFZ00

When the remastered Avatar was re-released in September ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water, it opened number one at the box office, pulling in $30 in ticket sales its first weekend.

Kate Winslet re-teamed with director James Cameron for The Way of Water, playing Ronal, the matriarchal leader of the oceanic Pandora tribe, the Metkayina. The film has made more than $1.7 billion worldwide since it's December 16 release.

The re-mastered Titanic will open in theaters February 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LiC9J_0k9zItFZ00

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Kate Winslet Responds to Fat-Shaming Comments About Why Jack Couldn’t Get on the Door in ‘Titanic’

One of the classic scenes in James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster Titanic has led to decades of debate.  Ahead of the film’s 25th anniversary, Kate Winslet recently reflected on the moment where her character, Rose DeWitt Bukater, is afloat on a door as Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Jack Dawson, sinks to his death, and also addressed the response she got from viewers regarding the memorable scene.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Avatar 2' Tops Friday With $53M for $130M-$150M U.S. OpeningEvents of the Week: 'Babylon,' 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and MoreNext Big Thing: Jack Champion, Who Spent His Entire Teens Filming 'Avatar: The...
Polygon

Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot

Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
ComicBook

Don Cheadle Reveals Why He Almost Walked Out of Filming Funny or Die's Captain Planet Parody

Though best known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Ocean's movies, and more, some are still thinking about that one time Don Cheadle played Captain Planet in a Funny or Die movie. Speaking during one of GQ's trademark "Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters" videos, Cheadle was asked about the parody video, revealing it came about while he was filming another video for Funny or Die that he conceived of while filming one of the Ocean's movies. While waiting to shoot the Captain Planet sketch came up, Cheadle agreed to be in it until he saw a photo of what the animated character looks like.
The Hollywood Reporter

Sally Field on How Potential Date With Steven Spielberg Led to 50-Year Friendship: “I Can’t Imagine My Life Without Him”

Steven Spielberg focused a lens on his family history in The Fabelmans so it was fitting that Thursday’s Palm Springs Film Awards saw someone he loves like family take the stage to honor his team with a Vanguard Award. Sally Field, who starred as Mary Todd Lincoln opposite Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis’ Abraham Lincoln in Spielberg’s 2012 film Lincoln, kicked off her tribute by attempting to recall the exact moment she met the filmmaker. “Somewhere in the ‘70s, I think — he’ll correct me,” Field admitted. (And Spielberg did, by revealing that their paths crossed at a party in 1968.)More from...
msn.com

Internet Remains Furious Over Jerrod Carmichael's 'Offensive' Joke About Whitney Houston

Jerrod Carmichael is facing backlash after referencing Whitney Houston's untimely death in what many have deemed a very distasteful manner during the Golden Globes award show. The comedian, 35, used humor to breach multiple sensitive topics during the 80th annual ceremony, including comments about racism, Tom Cruise and scientology, the Will Smith slap, and even the amount of money he was paid for hosting the event.
The Hollywood Reporter

Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey to Star in Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Pic for Netflix

Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey and Sam Waterston are toplining Tyler Perry’s Six Triple Eight, the prolific director’s fourth film for Netflix. Washington will also executive produce the film about the true story of the only all-black, all-female World War II battalion that proved key to the American war effort. The ensemble cast in the film, which has begun production, includes Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga and Jay Reeves.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix to Stream SAG Awards Beginning in 2024'Mars One' Review: A Tender and Tightly Wrought Film Foregrounds Working-Class Brazil'I Care a Lot' Studio Teams With 'Midsommar'...
BGR.com

HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend

I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

721K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy