I thought I’d won £3,000 on the lottery – but when excited shop worker told me my REAL prize I couldn’t believe it

By Jacob Jaffa
 3 days ago
A WOMAN who thought she had won £3,000 on the lottery has been left stunned after a shop worker revealed her real prize.

Geraldine Ettinger, from British Columbia, Canada, popped in to buy the ticket to avoid the icy weather, but ended up scooping a mega jackpot.

Geraldine was shocked to learn that she had scooped $5 million Credit: Jam Press

Both Geraldine and her husband bought a ticket while shopping at their local mall and she was delighted when her numbers hit the Classic Jackpot on the December 21 draw.

After validating the ticket on a self-scan machine in the lotto kiosk, she was more than satisfied to learn she had won $5,000 (around £3,000).

However, an excited shop worker soon told her that she had bagged a much larger prize.

The retailer revealed that she had actually scooped a whopping $5 million jackpot, which is equal to about £3 million.

The lucky winner rushed home to enjoy a champagne toast with her husband after finding out about the big win.

Geraldine told British Columbia Lottery Corporation officials: "It’s unbelievable. I feel very blessed and grateful.

"My new year’s resolution was to have more fun than last year and I think I will be able to achieve that now!"

It comes after another Canadian couple, who raked in £1.6 million after deciding to buy a ticket at the last-minute, revealed their unconventional celebration plans.

However, not all lotto winners end up happy, with one millionaire admitting that she wished she had never won.

Jane Park, 27, said that she has been bombarded with abuse and death threats since she scooped £1 million in a 2013 EuroMillions draw.

She only bought the ticket on a whim while shopping at her local mall Credit: Jam Press

