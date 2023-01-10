ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Scientists freeze human poo from around the world in ‘vault’ to bring us back from brink of extinction in the future

By M.A. Loreto
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

PEOPLE from all over the world are shipping their poo to a research facility in Switzerland; scientists argue that these samples could help preserve humanity.

The endeavor is organized by the Microbiota Vault, a non-profit organization that’s working hard to preserve humanity by conserving some of the most endangered organisms on the planet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xb8NK_0k9zIZn900
The Microbiota Vault is a non-profit that hopes to preserve endangered organisms Credit: Microbiota Vault
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGOUB_0k9zIZn900
Our guts contain lots of bacteria and microorganisms that keep us healthy Credit: Getty

These happen to be conveniently stored in our guts.

The stool samples have been collected from all over the world in hopes of having more variability, including regions of Ethiopia, Puerto Rico, and more.

They’ve been shipped to the lab of Dr. Adrian Egli, the director of the Insitute of Medical Microbiology.

Egli argues that these organisms are essential to our health, and have been slowly perishing in the face of modern life.

If we store them, it's possible humans could access them later down the line when the health of humanity may depend on it.

In an interview with The Times, Egli shared that the consumption of processed foods, the development of better hygiene, and the use of antibiotics in order to battle diseases, have slowly wiped out some of these organisms.

While all of these changes are good for our bodies in the short term, they’ve produced an unexpected side effect, reducing the diversity in the human microbiota.

“If your microbiome is disturbed in a certain way, it can have tremendous consequences,” said Egli.

The Microbiota Vault is a bank of stool samples that was founded in 2018, with the organization slowly working towards collecting samples from people who lead all sorts of lifestyles.

“We're not just looking for people who are living in the jungle - it can also be people who are more farm-based, and just different from western,” said Egli.

Aside from stool samples, scientists have also gathered samples of fermented foods.

“The central mission of the vault is to be a backup collection of the working collections,” said ecologist Maria Gloria Dominguez in a video discussing the organization.

“Because we simultaneously want to have a safe place for the collection but we want to do research as well.

"And the idea is to make it visible,” she said.

Comments / 68

Joseph Roberts
3d ago

I never thought I would ever live to see them create a doody bank. but here it is. I don't think I would be making many withdrawals from that account. Could you Imagine asking the teller " excuse me could I have 2 turds from my doody account please " lol 🤣😆

Reply(6)
21
IndependentEmpatheticMindfulDad
3d ago

Im pretty sure there’s a life ending meteor headed toward earth. We just aren’t being told for obvious reasons.

Reply(2)
12
Father YAKUB 666
2d ago

who's gonna be around to process all this????PEOPLE REALLY NEED TO START ASKING QUESTIONS INSTEAD OF TAKING EVERYTHING AS A JOKE 🤦🏽 THEY PLANNING SOMETHING OR GETTING READY FOR SOMETHING

Reply
3
Related
ScienceAlert

The World's Biggest Study on Parasites Has Found Something Terrible. They're Dying.

Parasites are not all bad, and in a rapidly changing world, they need our protection, but they don't seem to be getting it. In fact, in the second-largest estuary in the United States, scientists have cataloged a mass die-off among marine organisms that rely on free-living hosts to survive. Over the past 140 years, from 1880 to 2019, parasite numbers in Puget Sound dropped by 38 percent for every degree Celsius of warming in sea surface temperature, researchers at the University of Washington (UW) have found. The study is the largest and longest dataset on parasite abundance collected anywhere in the world, and...
The Independent

Secret to how prehistoric humans survived winter uncovered

Prehistoric humans living in northern Europe over 300,000 years ago used bear skin to survive the harsh winters, a new study reveals.The study, published recently in the Journal of Human Evolution, examined traces on bones from the archaeological site of Schöningen in Lower Saxony and found cut marks on the foot and toe bone remains of a cave bear discovered at the stone age site.Researchers, including those from the University of Tubingen in Germany, say the new findings are one of the oldest evidence of this type in the world from early human ancestors, who were still not likely...
Andrei Tapalaga

New study confirms everybody alive today came from one African country

All of humanity comes from the same place.Photo byDamian PatkowskionUnsplash. It can be difficult to determine where humanity started, especially going back many years. We know that there is a start, a single person or "patient zero" where it all started. Something else that has been known for many years and lots of scientific studies has confirmed is that humanity did come from the African continent, but this was during a time when all continents were merged together, forming a supercontinent known as Rodinia.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a 'Yellow Brick Road' in a Never-Before-Seen Spot of The Pacific Ocean

An expedition to a deep-sea ridge, just north of the Hawaiian Islands, has revealed an ancient dried-out lake bed paved with what looks like a yellow brick road. The eerie scene was chanced upon by the exploration vessel Nautilus earlier this year, while surveying the Liliʻuokalani ridge within Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM). PMNM is one of the largest marine conservation areas in the world, larger than all the national parks in the United States combined, and we've only explored about 3 percent of its seafloor. Researchers at the Ocean Exploration Trust are pushing the frontiers of this wilderness, which lies more than...
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea

Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
TheConversationAU

Children born today will see literally thousands of animals disappear in their lifetime, as global food webs collapse

Climate change is one of the main drivers of species loss globally. We know more plants and animals will die as heatwaves, bushfires, droughts and other natural disasters worsen. But to date, science has vastly underestimated the true toll climate change and habitat destruction will have on biodiversity. That’s because it has largely neglected to consider the extent of “co-extinctions”: when species go extinct because other species on which they depend die out. Our new research shows 10% of land animals could disappear from particular geographic areas by 2050, and almost 30% by 2100. This is more than double previous predictions. It...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
966K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy