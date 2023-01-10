Read full article on original website
Donation bucket for beloved Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee stolen
Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing donations for an Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee.
KOCO
Norman police search for graffiti vandal; house tagged with racial slur
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police are searching for a vandal on the loose, and it appears some of the graffiti left behind was racist. "Seems like somebody kind of just went on a vandalism rampage through Norman," said Capt. Eric Lehenbauer, with the Norman Police Department. A garage in...
news9.com
OCPD Release Body Camera Footage Of Hour-Long Chase With Stolen Vehicle Suspect
A wild, high-speed pursuit through northeast Oklahoma County last Thursday was caught on officer's body cameras. Oklahoma City police released footage from the hour-long chase and of 22-year-old Hunter Berry’s arrest. Officers jumped on the pursuit that started with Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies last week. The police...
Police arrest man accused of exposing himself to child
Officials say they have arrested a 76-year-old man after he allegedly exposed himself to a child.
KXII.com
Seminole man arrested for alleged drive-by shooting
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A drive-by shooting in Seminole landed a man in jail. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 32-year-old James Dennis Jr. is accused of shooting at a home several times, after he was told to leave. Court documents state a woman was cleaning a...
ktxs.com
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
news9.com
Police Identify Driver After Chase, Crash In SE OKC
A police pursuit ended with a crash Friday afternoon in the southeast part of the Oklahoma City metro. Oklahoma City Police said Daniel Woods was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit. Police said Woods was taken to a nearby hospital to get checked out and is being booked into...
news9.com
Search For Missing 4-Year-Old Continues Into Weekend
The search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield out of Cyril, Okla., will continue into the weekend. This is a case that has garnered national attention, as her two caretakers were arrested earlier this week. According to court records out of Maricopa County, AZ, Ivon Adams was arrested on a pending murder...
Arrest made in Cyril missing girl case as search continues
As the search for four-year old Athena Brownfield continues, OSBI announced the first perceivable break in the case Thursday, with the arrest of a caretaker.
Oklahoma City officer injured at gun range
An Oklahoma City police officer is recovering after accidentally being injured at the gun range.
KOCO
Authorities search for two children reported missing from Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding two children missing from Shawnee. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says 15-year-old Katelynn Bunch and 10-year-old Hannah Bunch were last seen on Jan. 10. They did not say where in Shawnee the two were last seen.
Arrest made as search for missing OK 4-year old continues
The search continues for a missing child from Cyril in Caddo County as an arrest has been made in the case.
news9.com
Man Speaks Out After Witnessing Crash At End Of Police Pursuit In SE OKC
Oklahoma City Police have identified the man who led police on a high-speed chase Friday before rolling his car several times. 55-year-old Daniel Woods is in jail on a long list of complaints, including aggravated assault and battery on a police officer. One man who saw the crash thought it...
Second caregiver of missing Oklahoma child arrested in Arizona
A second caregiver of a missing Oklahoma child has been taken into custody.
1600kush.com
Teen driver accused of attempting to elude Cushing police
(Cushing, Okla.) — An arrest warrant has been issued in Payne County for a Carney teenaged truck driver accused of attempting to elude Cushing Police Officer Heather Snow from Main Street and Howerton into Lincoln County while speeding and narrowly missing hitting 19 other vehicles shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.
OKC family wants more charges brought on a man that allegedly caused a deadly crash
A family is wanting charges raised to manslaughter on a driver after he allegedly killed a motorcyclist last August.
news9.com
Oklahoma City Police Asking For Help Identifying Stolen Motorcycle Suspect
Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person in connection to a stolen motorcycle. The suspect was caught on camera stealing a motorcycle from the Crest Foods grocery store at Northwest 23rd Street and North Meridian Avenue. He was seen with a group of...
KOCO
Police capture loose cow outside Stillwater Olive Garden
STILLWATER, Okla. — Police helped wrangle a cow that got loose Thursday morning in Stillwater. Authorities said police and officers with Stillwater Animal Welfare responded to the area of the Olive Garden near Perkins and Lakeview roads about a loose cow. Open the video player above to see some...
news9.com
Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle That Fled Scene In NW OKC
One person was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Melrose Lane and North Rockwell Avenue. Police said a female adult victim was pronounced dead on the scene. A black sedan with an unknown make and...
Search continues for missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl; caretaker arrested
CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) — The caretaker of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested Thursday as the search entered its third day. Law enforcement officials have been looking for Athena Brownfield, of Cyril, since Tuesday, when the girl's 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside of her caretaker's home by a postal carrier at about 2 p.m. Alysia Adams, 31, was taken into custody on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported Thursday evening. Adams and her husband were caretakers for the two young girls, OSBI disclosed. Law enforcement officials initially referred to Athena as 3, but...
