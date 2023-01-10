ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KXII.com

Seminole man arrested for alleged drive-by shooting

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A drive-by shooting in Seminole landed a man in jail. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 32-year-old James Dennis Jr. is accused of shooting at a home several times, after he was told to leave. Court documents state a woman was cleaning a...
SEMINOLE, OK
news9.com

Police Identify Driver After Chase, Crash In SE OKC

A police pursuit ended with a crash Friday afternoon in the southeast part of the Oklahoma City metro. Oklahoma City Police said Daniel Woods was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit. Police said Woods was taken to a nearby hospital to get checked out and is being booked into...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Search For Missing 4-Year-Old Continues Into Weekend

The search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield out of Cyril, Okla., will continue into the weekend. This is a case that has garnered national attention, as her two caretakers were arrested earlier this week. According to court records out of Maricopa County, AZ, Ivon Adams was arrested on a pending murder...
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

Authorities search for two children reported missing from Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding two children missing from Shawnee. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says 15-year-old Katelynn Bunch and 10-year-old Hannah Bunch were last seen on Jan. 10. They did not say where in Shawnee the two were last seen.
SHAWNEE, OK
1600kush.com

Teen driver accused of attempting to elude Cushing police

(Cushing, Okla.) — An arrest warrant has been issued in Payne County for a Carney teenaged truck driver accused of attempting to elude Cushing Police Officer Heather Snow from Main Street and Howerton into Lincoln County while speeding and narrowly missing hitting 19 other vehicles shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.
CUSHING, OK
KOCO

Police capture loose cow outside Stillwater Olive Garden

STILLWATER, Okla. — Police helped wrangle a cow that got loose Thursday morning in Stillwater. Authorities said police and officers with Stillwater Animal Welfare responded to the area of the Olive Garden near Perkins and Lakeview roads about a loose cow. Open the video player above to see some...
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle That Fled Scene In NW OKC

One person was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Melrose Lane and North Rockwell Avenue. Police said a female adult victim was pronounced dead on the scene. A black sedan with an unknown make and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS DFW

Search continues for missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl; caretaker arrested

CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) — The caretaker of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested Thursday as the search entered its third day. Law enforcement officials have been looking for Athena Brownfield, of Cyril, since Tuesday, when the girl's 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside of her caretaker's home by a postal carrier at about 2 p.m. Alysia Adams, 31, was taken into custody on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported Thursday evening. Adams and her husband were caretakers for the two young girls, OSBI disclosed. Law enforcement officials initially referred to Athena as 3, but...
CYRIL, OK

