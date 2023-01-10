Read full article on original website
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Glen Oaks Magnet High School Hosts Movie Night
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Glen Oaks Magnet High School is hosting Karaoke and Movie on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 5:00pm. They will play three videos. The first video is a history of the Glen Oaks Magnet High School’s marching band. The second video shows the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The third video is the blockbuster movie JUMANJI, Welcome To The Jungle. This is family friendly event that is free and open to the public. The event is also a fundraiser, as the marching band is accepting donations to purchase new uniforms. The event was initially scheduled to take place on the lawn, but has been moved to the basketball gym.
khn.org
Bleeding and in Pain, a Pregnant Woman in Louisiana Couldn’t Get Answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
cenlanow.com
You’ll have to take a number for this king cake
MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
brproud.com
Body found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A body found Wednesday morning near the fairgrounds was identified by officials Thursday. The body was identified by the coroner’s office as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. Kirkland-Walls’ body was found at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway, according to...
theadvocate.com
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
brproud.com
New Baton Rouge fried seafood restaurant offers platters, po’boys
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new restaurant on Government Street offering hot, fresh fried seafood and quick service opened Tuesday. Cork’s — Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp “o-fish-ally” opened its doors to guests Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant is run by the owners of Cou-Yon’s BBQ, a Port Allen restaurant.
Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for homeownership program
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a home, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge wants to help. The nonprofit housing organization announced it is now accepting applications for its homeownership program. To apply for the Habitat Homeownership program, you’ll have to register to...
Deadly crash in Madisonville, drivers hits a tree
Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in St. Tammany Parish Friday night (Jan. 13).
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
wbrz.com
Couple found dead in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
Woman fell asleep while frying food, sparking accidental fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An accidental fire was sparked after a woman says she was attempting to fry food and then fell asleep, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The fire happened on Friday, Jan. 13 around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Ozark Street near Winbourne Avenue.
Lafayette pastor upset about homeless encampments near St. John Street church
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop Stanley Sinegal has been in the ministry for 25 years. He says within the last eight to ten years he has seen an increase in the number of homeless people and that as a result has had to take some extreme measures to protect his church property and the congregation. […]
brproud.com
Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a woman’s body was found near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road Friday. The coroner’s office identified the body as Carolina Hardon. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Baton Rouge police said the body was found...
brproud.com
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
brproud.com
Baton Rouge woman accused of leaving mother covered in feces, bed bugs and roaches
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Thursday on a felony charge after leaving her mother in what police are calling an abusive situation. Sheila Doty, 56, of Baton Rouge was charged with one count of cruelty to the infirm after an investigator with Elderly Protective Services found a 74-year-old woman, who was unable to walk, lying in bed wearing only a full diaper, with roaches and bed bugs covering her body on Sept. 23, 2022, according to the affidavit.
‘Just kill me, please’ – Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots him
'Just kill me, please' – man begs to be killed before LA trooper fatally shoots him
UPDATE: Opelousas Police locate missing 14-year-old
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old.
Louisiana City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of shooting victim at BREC park
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Victor Torry, 20, of Baton Rouge was taken into custody after an investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, deputies were called to a reported shooting at BREC Sugarland Park.
