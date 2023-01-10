ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Oaks Magnet High School Hosts Movie Night

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Glen Oaks Magnet High School is hosting Karaoke and Movie on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 5:00pm. They will play three videos. The first video is a history of the Glen Oaks Magnet High School’s marching band. The second video shows the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The third video is the blockbuster movie JUMANJI, Welcome To The Jungle. This is family friendly event that is free and open to the public. The event is also a fundraiser, as the marching band is accepting donations to purchase new uniforms. The event was initially scheduled to take place on the lawn, but has been moved to the basketball gym.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

You’ll have to take a number for this king cake

MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
MADISONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Body found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A body found Wednesday morning near the fairgrounds was identified by officials Thursday. The body was identified by the coroner’s office as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. Kirkland-Walls’ body was found at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway, according to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

New Baton Rouge fried seafood restaurant offers platters, po’boys

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new restaurant on Government Street offering hot, fresh fried seafood and quick service opened Tuesday. Cork’s — Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp “o-fish-ally” opened its doors to guests Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant is run by the owners of Cou-Yon’s BBQ, a Port Allen restaurant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Couple found dead in home off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a woman’s body was found near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road Friday. The coroner’s office identified the body as Carolina Hardon. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Baton Rouge police said the body was found...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge woman accused of leaving mother covered in feces, bed bugs and roaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Thursday on a felony charge after leaving her mother in what police are calling an abusive situation. Sheila Doty, 56, of Baton Rouge was charged with one count of cruelty to the infirm after an investigator with Elderly Protective Services found a 74-year-old woman, who was unable to walk, lying in bed wearing only a full diaper, with roaches and bed bugs covering her body on Sept. 23, 2022, according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of shooting victim at BREC park

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Victor Torry, 20, of Baton Rouge was taken into custody after an investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, deputies were called to a reported shooting at BREC Sugarland Park.
BATON ROUGE, LA

