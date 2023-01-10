BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Glen Oaks Magnet High School is hosting Karaoke and Movie on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 5:00pm. They will play three videos. The first video is a history of the Glen Oaks Magnet High School’s marching band. The second video shows the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The third video is the blockbuster movie JUMANJI, Welcome To The Jungle. This is family friendly event that is free and open to the public. The event is also a fundraiser, as the marching band is accepting donations to purchase new uniforms. The event was initially scheduled to take place on the lawn, but has been moved to the basketball gym.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO