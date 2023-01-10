ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears could have a suitor in the Colts for No. 1 pick in NFL draft

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Bears are in a prime position to trade down from the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, and they should have no shortage of suitors.

Despite Bears GM Ryan Poles not ruling out drafting a quarterback at first overall, it was more than obvious that Poles remains committed to Justin Fields. But there are other teams looking to draft their own franchise quarterback, and if they traded with Chicago, they’d have their pick.

The Colts are one of the most obvious candidates to make the move to No. 1 with the Bears, given their quarterback struggles since Andrew Luck retired.

Colts GM Chris Ballard was asked Tuesday if he found a quarterback at the top of the draft that he wanted, would they “give up heaven and earth to trade up and get him?”

Given Indianapolis’ luck at the quarterback position, the answer won’t come as a surprise.

“Yes,” Ballard said. “I’d do whatever it takes.”

The Colts have struck out at quarterback over the last few years, which includes names like Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger. But sitting at fourth overall, they’re in a good position to land a young quarterback at the top of the draft.

But if Indianapolis wants to leap frog their division rivals, the Texans, they have the resources to trade with the Bears.

The Indy Star shared a scenario where the Colts could trade up with the Bears in exchange for a nice haul. Chicago would acquire Indy’s No. 4 pick, their second-rounder in 2023 and a 2024 first-rounder (and perhaps even a 2024 second-rounder).

As we’ve seen in the past, teams can get pretty desperate when it comes to drafting a young quarterback. And the Bears are in the best position imaginable at No. 1.

Attention Ballard and other GMs: The Bears are open for business.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

