Swish Dental is slated to open in the second half of 2023 at 5581 Kyle Centre Drive, Ste. 104, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) A new location of Swish Dental is slated to open sometime in 2023 at 5581 Kyle Centre Drive, Ste. 104, Kyle. Build-out of the new facility, which has not begun, is expected to take at least six months, thus, there is no opening date set yet.

KYLE, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO