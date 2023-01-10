ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Community Impact Austin

MEP Engineering Inc., company involved in Leander ISD's North Elementary School design, undergoes rebranding

MEP Engineering Inc. conducted its rebranding in mid-December. (Courtesy MEP Engineering Inc.) MEP Engineering Inc.—the company that helped design Leander ISD’s newest school, North Elementary—implemented its rebranding Dec. 13. The company designed high-efficiency ground-coupled, geothermal heat pumps, water-conserving plumbing systems and electrical systems, including LED lighting for...
LEANDER, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

School district announces new community series

Dripping Springs ISD has announced a new community series: DSISD Taxpayer Tuesdays. Excluding the month of January, DSISD Taxpayer Tuesdays will be held the first Tuesday of each month. Community members are invited to join Superintendent Dr. Holly Morris-Kuentz and Deputy Superintendent Elaine Cogburn to learn more about district operations and finances, tour campuses, learn about student programs and successes, ask questions and share ideas as the fast-growth district paves a path towards the future.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cypress Springs Elementary teacher awarded inaugural Region 13 Star of the Month award

From left: Laurie Cromwell, Kerry Gain, Millie Klein, Rich Elsasser, Jamie Malchak, Holly Morris-Kuentz, Mary Jane Hetrick, Kellie Raymond, Ron Jones, Karen Kidd, Kristin Tudor celebrate Malchak's award Jan. 6 at Cypress Springs Elementary School. (Courtesy Dripping Springs ISD) In her second year teaching with Dripping Springs ISD, Jamie Malchak,...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Fredericksburg, January 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Legacy High School basketball team will have a game with Heritage School on January 12, 2023, 14:00:00.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Community Impact Austin

Here's a look at 19 preschools in the Lake Travis-Westlake area

Schools are categorized by the following: traditional, religion-based, montessori or multipurpose. (Courtesy Canyon Creek Preschool) There are numerous preschools in Lakeway, Bee Cave, Spicewood, Steiner Ranch and Westlake that offer a variety of specialized instruction and programs. This guide includes information on tuition and enrollment. This list is noncomprehensive. 1....
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dripping Springs Tax-Aide to provide tax services at Dripping Springs Presbyterian Church

Dripping Springs Presbyterian Church will host Dripping Springs Tax-Aide. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) After two years of scanning and completing contracts curbside, Dripping Springs Tax-Aide will provide tax preparation services in 2023 at Dripping Springs Presbyterian Church at 26650 RR 12. For 19 years, Dripping Springs ISD Community Services has sponsored...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
KSAT 12

Have a gently used book? Donate it to soldiers in need

If you have some gently used books you’re looking to get rid of, donate them to soldiers in need during Operation Book Drop. Gunn Auto Dealerships and Collision Centers in San Antonio are accepting gently used books until Jan. 21. These books will be sent through Soldiers’ Angels, a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Washington Examiner

Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions

A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin-based Swish Dental coming to Kyle in 2023

Swish Dental is slated to open in the second half of 2023 at 5581 Kyle Centre Drive, Ste. 104, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) A new location of Swish Dental is slated to open sometime in 2023 at 5581 Kyle Centre Drive, Ste. 104, Kyle. Build-out of the new facility, which has not begun, is expected to take at least six months, thus, there is no opening date set yet.
KYLE, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Austin couple continue to give away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Brian and Adria Sheth. The Sheths have donated millions to worthy organizations in Austin and across the country.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

'Such a blessing': San Antonio teen marks birthday with another massive donation to children's hospital

SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio girl's birthday continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for young patients at Baptist Children's Hospital. For the past six years, 14-year-old Jordyn Perez has made it her annual mission to collect and deliver toys for the hospital's children. Dozens of toys have turned into hundreds – everything from colored pencils and books to dolls and board games – as she works to grow her donation each passing year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
