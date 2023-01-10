Read full article on original website
MEP Engineering Inc., company involved in Leander ISD's North Elementary School design, undergoes rebranding
MEP Engineering Inc. conducted its rebranding in mid-December. (Courtesy MEP Engineering Inc.) MEP Engineering Inc.—the company that helped design Leander ISD’s newest school, North Elementary—implemented its rebranding Dec. 13. The company designed high-efficiency ground-coupled, geothermal heat pumps, water-conserving plumbing systems and electrical systems, including LED lighting for...
drippingspringsnews.com
School district announces new community series
Dripping Springs ISD has announced a new community series: DSISD Taxpayer Tuesdays. Excluding the month of January, DSISD Taxpayer Tuesdays will be held the first Tuesday of each month. Community members are invited to join Superintendent Dr. Holly Morris-Kuentz and Deputy Superintendent Elaine Cogburn to learn more about district operations and finances, tour campuses, learn about student programs and successes, ask questions and share ideas as the fast-growth district paves a path towards the future.
Cypress Springs Elementary teacher awarded inaugural Region 13 Star of the Month award
From left: Laurie Cromwell, Kerry Gain, Millie Klein, Rich Elsasser, Jamie Malchak, Holly Morris-Kuentz, Mary Jane Hetrick, Kellie Raymond, Ron Jones, Karen Kidd, Kristin Tudor celebrate Malchak's award Jan. 6 at Cypress Springs Elementary School. (Courtesy Dripping Springs ISD) In her second year teaching with Dripping Springs ISD, Jamie Malchak,...
IDEA Judson school mourns the loss of two students
SAN ANTONIO — By balloons bobbing in the mid-day breeze, members of the IDEA Judson school community came to a Thousand Oaks crash site to share lunch and memories of boys who will be absent but not forgotten. Family members said ten-year-old Julian and 17-year-old Ivan died Sunday night...
Fredericksburg, January 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Austin Children’s Academy seeks expansion along RM 620
Austin Children’s Academy owner Samudra Gupta will continue with the expansion of the daycare center on an adjacent property. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) A proposal to expand Austin Children's Academy will move on to a second public hearing to grant or deny a special-use permit for an adjacent building of the school.
hppr.org
After another high school student dies from a fentanyl overdose, education campaign ramps up
The death of another student from a fentanyl overdose has prompted Hays County officials to escalate their warnings about the drug. The county sheriff confirmed the death on Sunday. Tim Savoy, chief communications officer for the Hays Consolidated Independent School District, said this has been an ongoing crisis. Three Hays...
Here's a look at 19 preschools in the Lake Travis-Westlake area
Schools are categorized by the following: traditional, religion-based, montessori or multipurpose. (Courtesy Canyon Creek Preschool) There are numerous preschools in Lakeway, Bee Cave, Spicewood, Steiner Ranch and Westlake that offer a variety of specialized instruction and programs. This guide includes information on tuition and enrollment. This list is noncomprehensive. 1....
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Dripping Springs Tax-Aide to provide tax services at Dripping Springs Presbyterian Church
Dripping Springs Presbyterian Church will host Dripping Springs Tax-Aide. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) After two years of scanning and completing contracts curbside, Dripping Springs Tax-Aide will provide tax preparation services in 2023 at Dripping Springs Presbyterian Church at 26650 RR 12. For 19 years, Dripping Springs ISD Community Services has sponsored...
KSAT 12
Have a gently used book? Donate it to soldiers in need
If you have some gently used books you’re looking to get rid of, donate them to soldiers in need during Operation Book Drop. Gunn Auto Dealerships and Collision Centers in San Antonio are accepting gently used books until Jan. 21. These books will be sent through Soldiers’ Angels, a...
Washington Examiner
Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions
A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
Gourmet confectionery shop The Fancy Marshmallow Co. opens in Cedar Park
The gourmet marshmallow shop is located at 115 S. Lakeline Blvd. in Cedar Park. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The Fancy Marshmallow Co., a gourmet marshmallow shop, opened in Cedar Park on Dec. 10. Owned by Tina Ciotti, the state’s first brick-and-mortar location of marshmallow store offers freshly made marshmallows in a...
KXAN
After giving handwritten note to Texas coach, Gutierrez’s dream realized with Longhorns basketball
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Growing up in Mansfield, Texas, Anissa Gutierrez had a family that loved the University of Texas. Her grandmother wanted one of her grandkids to be a Longhorn. None before Gutierrez were, and for a while, it looked like Gutierrez wouldn’t be either. After two years...
Austin-based Swish Dental coming to Kyle in 2023
Swish Dental is slated to open in the second half of 2023 at 5581 Kyle Centre Drive, Ste. 104, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) A new location of Swish Dental is slated to open sometime in 2023 at 5581 Kyle Centre Drive, Ste. 104, Kyle. Build-out of the new facility, which has not begun, is expected to take at least six months, thus, there is no opening date set yet.
KWTX
Waco student who graduated college before high school receives automatic admission to UT Austin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An overachieving local high school senior has graduated college before high school and is preparing to enter the University of Texas in Austin as a junior where he received automatic admission by finishing in the top 6% of his class. University High School senior Jaylon Alley...
Hill Country Pediatrics merges with Texas Children's Pediatrics
Texas Children's Pediatrics, which is part of the Texas Children’s Hospital, merged with Hill Country Pediatrics in mid-December to provide more services to the Greater Austin area. (Courtesy Texas Children’s Hospital) Texas Children’s Pediatrics, which operates 18 pediatric practices in the Greater Austin area, announced that it joined...
This Austin couple continue to give away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Brian and Adria Sheth. The Sheths have donated millions to worthy organizations in Austin and across the country.
Cedar Park Eye Care celebrates 20 years of business
Cedar Park Eye Care opened Nov. 18 in 2002. (Courtesy Pexels) Cedar Park Eye Care reached its 20-year anniversary Nov. 18. The business specializes in eye exams, dry-eye syndrome, contact lens exams, myopia management and computer lens syndrome. Founded by Dr. Dennis McCarty, Cedar Park Eye Care is located at...
KENS 5
'Such a blessing': San Antonio teen marks birthday with another massive donation to children's hospital
SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio girl's birthday continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for young patients at Baptist Children's Hospital. For the past six years, 14-year-old Jordyn Perez has made it her annual mission to collect and deliver toys for the hospital's children. Dozens of toys have turned into hundreds – everything from colored pencils and books to dolls and board games – as she works to grow her donation each passing year.
