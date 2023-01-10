ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

KVUE

Taylor City Council to consider regulations for public camping

TAYLOR, Texas — At its meeting on Thursday, the Taylor City Council is set to consider an ordinance calling for public camping regulations. According to a transmittal letter included in Thursday's agenda, the ordinance calls for regulations on camping in public areas and a policy for trespass warnings on City property.
TAYLOR, TX
KCEN

Killeen City Council prepares for litigation from Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas — There's a cloudy future for Proposition A in Killeen. The marijuana related proposition was approved by voters in November, but at last check, Bell County commissioners collectively voted to sue the city over it's passing. If allowed to take effect it would decriminalize low levels of...
KILLEEN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: Steve Adler, Scandal Machine

At the top of the "Headlines" column to my right, you can get the TL;DR summary of the latest and likely last alleged miscreance of our outbound Mayor Steve Adler, whom a lot of politically active people in Austin simply do not like. To go into more detail: On Dec. 1, the first day of early voting for the Dec. 13 Council run-off, Adler appeared at a press conference at City Hall, where he discussed election-related matters and encouraged all to vote. This included letting the audience – both live and via the signals of ATXN, the city's TV channel – know that he, a District 9 resident, planned to vote for Zohaib Qadri (and indeed to vote with Qadri), and that if he lived instead in D3 he would vote for José Velásquez "because of his history of community organization in that district." He did not endorse in the mayor's race but discussed it at some length, saying that "our city is fortunate to have two candidates [with] the experience and knowledge and skills to do this job, and both of them are ready. I've known both candidates for over 20 years; they are both friends of mine [and each] has the best interest of the city in their heart."
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Legislative session opens with large budget surplus

(Austin) — Texas lawmakers are officially back on the job. The new legislative session got started yesterday in Austin. The lawmakers arrived at work and found themselves sitting on a mountain of cash. The state is enjoying a massive budget surplus this year. It’s good news, but State Comptroller...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock officials approve interlocal agreements with WilCo for CR 112, Old Settlers Boulevard projects

One of the projects to be partially funded by Williamson County 2018 voter-approved road bonds. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A string of agreements between the city of Round Rock and Williamson County will bring major upgrades to thoroughfares in northeast Round Rock. Round Rock officials on Jan. 12 approved three interlocal...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown City Council hears preliminary community feedback on Downtown Master Plan

The Georgetown City Council met Jan. 10 to discuss updates to the Downtown Master Plan. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) A design company helping the city of Georgetown develop its Downtown Master Plan updated the City Council on Jan. 10 on feedback from the last six weeks regarding what people want the town square and surrounding area to look like moving forward.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dripping Springs Tax-Aide to provide tax services at Dripping Springs Presbyterian Church

Dripping Springs Presbyterian Church will host Dripping Springs Tax-Aide. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) After two years of scanning and completing contracts curbside, Dripping Springs Tax-Aide will provide tax preparation services in 2023 at Dripping Springs Presbyterian Church at 26650 RR 12. For 19 years, Dripping Springs ISD Community Services has sponsored...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
kut.org

TxDOT’s I-35 plans for Austin are out. You had questions, and we have answers.

The Texas Department of Transportation is getting ready to expand the busiest section of the busiest highway in Central Texas. Interstate 35 from Ben White Boulevard to U.S. 290 East in Austin will get two high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction along with a raft of other changes under the state's preferred plan — now open for public comment until March 7.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Water audit details management and workforce issues, vulnerability to water quality crises

City leaders called for an audit of Austin Water in 2022 following multiple failures at the utility. (Courtesy Austin Water) Despite its capable drinking water production and recent gains on infrastructure and reliability, Austin Water continues to face management shortcomings, haphazard water treatment operations and a risk of further water quality failures during extreme events, according to an audit released Jan. 11.
AUSTIN, TX
