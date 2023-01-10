Read full article on original website
Taylor City Council to consider regulations for public camping
TAYLOR, Texas — At its meeting on Thursday, the Taylor City Council is set to consider an ordinance calling for public camping regulations. According to a transmittal letter included in Thursday's agenda, the ordinance calls for regulations on camping in public areas and a policy for trespass warnings on City property.
Bell County set to sue Killeen over marijuana ordinance
Bell County commissioners voted to move forward with a lawsuit over the 'Proposition A' ordinance at the end of the year.
Georgetown ISD officials expect increase in recapture payments
Georgetown ISD is projected to pay $7.5 million more in recapture payments than what the district had allocated for in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget. (Community Impact staff) Projections show an increase in recapture payments Georgetown ISD will have to pay to the state this year, although the exact dollar amount remains unclear.
Killeen City Council prepares for litigation from Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas — There's a cloudy future for Proposition A in Killeen. The marijuana related proposition was approved by voters in November, but at last check, Bell County commissioners collectively voted to sue the city over it's passing. If allowed to take effect it would decriminalize low levels of...
Austin Chronicle
Austin at Large: Steve Adler, Scandal Machine
At the top of the "Headlines" column to my right, you can get the TL;DR summary of the latest and likely last alleged miscreance of our outbound Mayor Steve Adler, whom a lot of politically active people in Austin simply do not like. To go into more detail: On Dec. 1, the first day of early voting for the Dec. 13 Council run-off, Adler appeared at a press conference at City Hall, where he discussed election-related matters and encouraged all to vote. This included letting the audience – both live and via the signals of ATXN, the city's TV channel – know that he, a District 9 resident, planned to vote for Zohaib Qadri (and indeed to vote with Qadri), and that if he lived instead in D3 he would vote for José Velásquez "because of his history of community organization in that district." He did not endorse in the mayor's race but discussed it at some length, saying that "our city is fortunate to have two candidates [with] the experience and knowledge and skills to do this job, and both of them are ready. I've known both candidates for over 20 years; they are both friends of mine [and each] has the best interest of the city in their heart."
seguintoday.com
Legislative session opens with large budget surplus
(Austin) — Texas lawmakers are officially back on the job. The new legislative session got started yesterday in Austin. The lawmakers arrived at work and found themselves sitting on a mountain of cash. The state is enjoying a massive budget surplus this year. It’s good news, but State Comptroller...
Travis County commissioners shoot down proposal from HOA looking to install more license plate readers
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County commissioners have rejected a proposal that would have placed more cameras on public roads that police say can help solve crime. Members of the Rob Roy on the Creek Homeowners Association (HOA) asked the County if they could use public roads to put up license plate readers operated by a company called Flock Safety.
Texas city renamed after federal vote bans derogatory term
A Texas city was renamed following a vote to remove derogatory names from locations in the United States.
Round Rock officials approve interlocal agreements with WilCo for CR 112, Old Settlers Boulevard projects
One of the projects to be partially funded by Williamson County 2018 voter-approved road bonds. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A string of agreements between the city of Round Rock and Williamson County will bring major upgrades to thoroughfares in northeast Round Rock. Round Rock officials on Jan. 12 approved three interlocal...
Austin ISD poised to select search firm to find next superintendent
Trustees said they hope to have a permanent superintendent named by the summer. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin ISD's Board of Trustees is poised to select a search firm to find the next superintendent for the district on Jan. 26. A request for proposals was released by the trustees to help...
Georgetown City Council hears preliminary community feedback on Downtown Master Plan
The Georgetown City Council met Jan. 10 to discuss updates to the Downtown Master Plan. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) A design company helping the city of Georgetown develop its Downtown Master Plan updated the City Council on Jan. 10 on feedback from the last six weeks regarding what people want the town square and surrounding area to look like moving forward.
kut.org
Here are five public education issues to keep an eye on during Texas’ 88th legislative session
Texas lawmakers return to Austin this week for the start of a new legislative session. It will be the first one since the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, and it will be the second regular session since the COVID-19 pandemic caused major disruptions in education. Public education...
Dripping Springs Tax-Aide to provide tax services at Dripping Springs Presbyterian Church
Dripping Springs Presbyterian Church will host Dripping Springs Tax-Aide. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) After two years of scanning and completing contracts curbside, Dripping Springs Tax-Aide will provide tax preparation services in 2023 at Dripping Springs Presbyterian Church at 26650 RR 12. For 19 years, Dripping Springs ISD Community Services has sponsored...
fox7austin.com
Williamson County Precinct 4 Constable calls on people to stop illegal dumping
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Precinct 4 Constable is calling on people to stop illegal dumping. He's taken to social media to demand those responsible to call his office and clean up their mess. He says if you work with them, they'll lower the penalty. If you don't,...
kut.org
TxDOT’s I-35 plans for Austin are out. You had questions, and we have answers.
The Texas Department of Transportation is getting ready to expand the busiest section of the busiest highway in Central Texas. Interstate 35 from Ben White Boulevard to U.S. 290 East in Austin will get two high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction along with a raft of other changes under the state's preferred plan — now open for public comment until March 7.
Tesla files plans for over $800 million gigafactory expansion
Tesla officially moved its headquarters to the Austin-area gigafactory in December 2021. (Courtesy Falcon Sky Photography) Tesla’s Gigafactory—the electric automaker's 10 million-square-foot headquarters in southeastern Travis County—will be expanding in 2023. According to six Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filings, plans are in the works to...
Austin Water audit details management and workforce issues, vulnerability to water quality crises
City leaders called for an audit of Austin Water in 2022 following multiple failures at the utility. (Courtesy Austin Water) Despite its capable drinking water production and recent gains on infrastructure and reliability, Austin Water continues to face management shortcomings, haphazard water treatment operations and a risk of further water quality failures during extreme events, according to an audit released Jan. 11.
Georgetown City Council to hear update on Downtown Master Plan
The city of Georgetown expects to complete construction of the new parking garage by fall or winter 2024. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) The Georgetown City Council will hear updates on the Downtown Master Plan and design of the Austin Avenue Parking Garage Jan. 10. Downtown and Tourism Director Kim McAuliffe...
Kyle approves permits for construction of Valvoline facility and a new day care
The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission meets at City Hall, 100 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission approved two conditional-use permits Jan. 10 for the construction of two new businesses in Kyle. The first permit was issued for the construction of a day...
Austin Transportation Department seeking public comments about E. Braker Lane extension
The 0.75-mile East Braker Lane extension up to Samsung Boulevard is expected to reduce congestion on Parmer Lane and increase safety school improvements to Taebaek Drive. (Courtesy city of Austin) A roadway project to extend East Braker Lane from Dawes Place to Samsung Boulevard is underwa, and the city of...
