The featured photo shows the damage at the house hours after the crash. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director, published January 13, 2023 8:00 A.M. (Beaver Falls, PA) A house on seventh avenue in Beaver Falls suffered damage caused by a vehicle crashing into it early Friday morning for the second time in 3 years. The house sits across the intersection from the Eastvale Bridge and was previously heavily damaged in 2020 when an older couple lost control of their vehicle and drove into the residence. This time around, the front porch of the home was destroyed along with other visible damage to the front of the property. We are working on getting more information.

