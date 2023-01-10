Read full article on original website
kyweathercenter.com
Get Ready For Another Busy Week of Weather
Good Sunday to one and all. It’s a better looking and feeling day across Kentucky, but the overall busy pattern remains unchanged. We have several storm systems to track over the next week as winter presses in from the northwest by next weekend. The first system arrives late on...
Tornadoes and Rare Winter Hail Highlight Active KY Morning — See Pics and Video
Heading into the wee hours of Wednesday night, we all knew that a good-sized portion of Kentucky was under some kind of threat for severe weather--it was either a Marginal Level 1 risk or a Slight Level 2 risk. SEVERE WEATHER EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. Closer to the Ohio River was...
wymt.com
KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said roads were relatively clear on Saturday, but they warned of black ice and slick roads following a refreeze Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Following Friday’s snowfall, crews with KYTC worked to ensure roads were safe and clear,...
kyweathercenter.com
Winter Returns To The Bluegrass State
Good Friday, folks. Winter has returned to Kentucky as we track rounds of light snow and snow showers. This will bring small accumulations to many, with a better shot at a few inches or more of snow in the southeastern Mountains. Before we get into today’s winter weather, let’s look...
kyweathercenter.com
This Active Pattern Won’t Slow Down
Good Saturday, everyone. Light snows are slowing down as a seasonably cold day unfolds across Kentucky. As we look ahead, a much more stark change to winter looks to begin later next week, but things remain active ahead of it. As we start the day, watch for slick spots with...
EF-0 tornado with wind speeds of 85 mph hits northern Kentucky, NWS confirms
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY — A strong storm in Northern Kentucky produced a tornado in Grant County Thursday morning, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Tornadoes kill at least 6 in Alabama; Selma suffers ‘significant’ damage. An EF-0 tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge, in the...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms to snow accumulation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty thunderstorms will cruise through the skies of Kentucky today. A quick shot of cold air will then lead us to snow flying and even accumulating. Let’s look at the day ahead. Non-thunderstorm winds will become gusty. Strong to severe storms will blow through. Winds...
WHAS 11
NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
Strong storms possible Thursday
The Storm Prediction Center has put our northwest area under a marginal risk (1/5) for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Then, that risk expands to cover all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Thursday morning into early afternoon. There is a slight risk (2/5) for our southeastern counties for the same time period.
wcluradio.com
Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says
GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
WLKY.com
EF-1 tornado touched down in Henry County with winds up to 110 mph
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — During the storms on Thursday an EF-1 tornado touched down in Henry County. The National Weather Service said that after completing its survey of the area, it could confirm the tornado touched down and had wind speeds up to 110 mph. This content is imported...
Wave 3
Kentuckians cleaning up after tornadoes sweep through
(WKYT) - People are cleaning up storm damage in parts of central Kentucky. Tornadoes damaged homes, barns and took down trees in Boyle, Mercer and Madison counties. In Boyle County, large pine trees were no match for the EF-1 tornado that came through the county Thursday morning. A garage was destroyed. Damage was done to a few homes, and a barn was taken down.
Carmichael's Kids closed 'indefinitely' due to flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville children's bookstore Carmichael's Kids is closing 'indefinitely' due to 'severe flooding' at the store. "We're so sad to share that we are closing indefinitely due to severe flooding in the store. We're doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our control and we don't have a clear timeframe. We'll share here when we're able to reopen."
WOOD
50 Tornadoes! At Least 9 Fatalities
Update: At least 50 tornadoes were reported on Thursday (a few of these are probably duplicate sightings of the same tornado). At 4:30 pm Friday, the Storm Prediction Center lists 33 tornadoes in Alabama, 8 in Georgia (including one on the south side of Atlanta), 4 in Kentucky 3 in Tennessee and one each in Mississippi and North Carolina.
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residents
BURGIN, KY. - On Thursday, at 3:05 a.m., shockwaves of a 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled central Kentucky and surrounding areas. According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremor's epicenter was located just east of Burgin.
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
Wave 3
All lanes blocked on I-264 West after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-264 West after a crash happened Sunday afternoon. TRIMARC reported the crash at 12:17 p.m. at mile marker 11.5 just past I-65. At least two cars were involved in the crash. Lanes are estimated to be closed for an hour.
WTVQ
Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
WLKY.com
Traffic: Crash closes westbound lanes of Sherman Minton Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update: The accident has been cleared. A non-injury accident caused delays westbound on Interstate 64 Saturday morning. The crash involved a car and a semi and blocked all lanes of the westbound part of the Sherman Minton Bridge. Traffic delays resulted as crews worked to clear...
WKYT 27
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
