Police ask for help to find children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
🎧 🎙 K-State’s Wyatt Thompson earns seventh NSMA Broadcasting Honor
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Wyatt Thompson, who is in the midst of his 21st season as the Voice of the Wildcats, has been named the 2022 Kansas Sportscaster of the Year for the seventh time in his career following an announcement by the National Sports Media Association. Thompson, who will...
Keystone operator must repay some, not all, tax dollars spent on oil spill
When the Keystone pipeline burst in rural Kansas last month, county workers rushed to build an emergency dam on Mill Creek. Meanwhile, federal agencies dispatched pipeline and environmental experts to the scene. And the state set about sampling water and searching for injured animals. All of this costs taxpayers —...
