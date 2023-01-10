ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, KS

Police ask for help to find children abducted by their mother

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
