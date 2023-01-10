Pete Davidson Spotted Cuddling 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies' Costar Chase Sui Wonders After Emily Ratajkowski Split

mega

Move over, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski !

Weeks after Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson called off his short-lived romance with swimwear maven Ratajkowski, it seems the star is already back in the dating game, getting cozy with his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders !

On Monday, January 9, the A24 leads were spotted out and about in Brooklyn, New York, cuddling up while grabbing a bite at Baba’s Perogies in the borough’s Gowanus neighborhood. The pair sat arm-in-arm, watching videos on Davidson’s phone as they waited for their fare, reportedly sharing a few smooches before heading out of the restaurant.

Though Davidson and Wonders have been spotted together on several past occasions, including hitting Whole Foods and stopping by a New York Rangers game in December, the comic’s rep clarified that at the time that they weren’t anything more than close pals.

"Chase and Pete are great friends,” Davidson’s rep said of their sightings last month, which came as The King of Staten Island star was romantically linked with Ratajkowski. “They have been since they met filming Bodies, Bodies, Bodies ."

Davidson and Wonders’ recent sighting comes just days after the actor’s most recent ex flame got candid about her experience in the dating scene, seemingly shading the star after denouncing men who “don’t know how to handle” strong women.

“I said to my girlfriend, ‘ I feel like I attract the worst men ,’” Ratajkowskil bluntly said during her recent "High Low with EmRata" podcast episode.

“They’re like, ‘OK, yes, you’re special. You’ve done it.’ And they love it and love it, and then slowly they get emasculated,” she continued, noting that these feelings often lead to resentment, a dynamic she described as being “f**ked up and unfair.”

“They start to tear you down, and then you're back to square one,” the My Body author explained. “I feel like a lot of men who truly think they want a strong woman actually don't know how to handle it and … what it means for their own identity.”

